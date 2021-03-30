After The Longest Time, Here's Finally The Trailer For 'Rick And Morty' Season 5
"Rick and Morty" will return on Adult Swim on June 20.
Back in 2016, Fox News host Jesse Watters filmed a segment on Fox News's "The O'Reilly Factor" which poked fun at Asian-Americans. "Daily Show" correspondent Ronny Chieng's response was legendary.
The two musical greats performed "Superstition" together in a concert in 2010.
Ten-year-old tennis ace Teodor Davidov is ambidextrous and prefers switching hands while playing, instead of hitting a tried and tested backhand return.
Stretch is a new robot prototype designed to automate box-moving tasks in warehouses.
Daði Freyr and his band Gagnamagnið are back with a new pop hit for this year's Eurovision competition, and in the music video are tasked with getting rid of a monster.
Ivan Cehic records the way you're supposed to sail through the Suez Canal.
How CSNY fumbled a chance to record their best album.
Bilson revealed on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast that posting an old photo of her and Malek landed her in hot water with the "Mr. Robot" actor.
Mary Elizabeth Kelly ingeniously does a next-level imitation of every character from "The Office."
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
At the peak of her fame, she exuded total control on screen. According to her new memoir, a different story played out behind the scenes.
A quest to find the origin of a pizza place led me down a rabbit hole of clickbait restaurants — with Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick's new company at the end.
Nerdwriter1 explains why we perceive certain things as moving fast, while other moments tend to drag on forever using an iconic scene from Tarkovsky's 1983 film "Nostalgia."
I can finally hug my grandkids.
Digg caught up with the Sexy Sax Man himself, Sergio Flores, and YouTuber and film director Mike Diva to reflect on their creation 10 years later.
Starbucks is America's largest coffee chain, but there's a problem, it's not that good.
The term itself, which refers to sexual attraction to others, is only 10 or 20 years old, however, and came about "with the goal of educating and destigmatizing asexuality," according to sex researcher Zhana Vrangalova, PhD.
Top Shot is playing the long game in the NFT craze.
Here's what you can do when the window molding goes in the way of a drawer working.
New York City's iconic hotel has gone through a renaissance to update its interiors while maintaining its glamorous past.
John Corvino explains why the argument that homosexuality is "unnatural" is an "empty rhetorical flourish."
As a World Health Organization and Chinese study into the origins of the pandemic gives no conclusive answers, the controversial theory that the virus emerged from a lab refuses to go away.
Fans can fairly blame Sunday's 2-1 loss on U.S. soccer personnel at every level, from administrators to the coaching staff to the players, but we have no choice but to start with what would turn out to be the winning goal.
One is very chill and relaxed. The other one, well, is not.
Diamond batteries from the US startup NDB could potentially supply devices with lifelong energy.
Magic erasers are incredibly versatile cleaning products, but sometimes, they work a little too well. This is because magic erasers are abrasive cleaners that aren't marketed as such. Keep this in mind to avoid disaster.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
This public works employee realizes painting stop on this corner is an exercise in futility.
Researchers are only now beginning to understand cannabis withdrawal syndrome and how it can have negative effects on the brain and body.
The illusion is perfect.
Talkspace, BetterHelp, Brightside, Calmerry and Ginger are part of a growing field of services that promise mental-health care via smartphone. But what can you really expect when your therapist is in the palm of your hand?
Vegetarianism is one of my core values. How do I square that with my meat-eating husband?
Do you have an implicit racial bias? Glad You Asked host Cleo Abram explores how we can all take a look in the mirror.
The guy making wood-chopping videos is just one of countless men on TikTok producing content that falls within the romance-to-thirst-trap spectrum.
A new app claims it can get you high, using just your smartphone. We tested it out.
Pinnacle Airlines Flight 3701 is a case study in what not to do when piloting a plane.
Help us leave them alone.
If only they were about my husband.
"I'm worried about losing my new lease on life."
As more and more Americans are completely vaccinated, the large swaths of the world that have reopened to them look more appealing.
It was only until today that we noticed the midpoint of Cruise's front teeth doesn't align with the midline of his face.
Spyier, keylogging, and hacking using cookies are some of the most common ways Facebook Messenger accounts get hacked.
This is definitely a big departure from earlier Echo Dots, but the improvement in sound makes the bulbous appearance worth it.
Henry Cavill seems to repeatedly find himself being objectified during press junkets.
A WIRED investigation has found dozens of kid-focused videos with disturbing thumbnails that the platform serves up on the Topic pages of popular games.
Constant ventilation and permanent control of CO₂ levels are two of the keys to avoiding transmission in closed rooms, as fresh air dilutes the infected particles
Fox spread a dangerous lie about the 2020 election. Now the network could face expensive consequences.
Bill Hwang's vast wealth and wagers were well-kept secrets. Wall Street is still trying to figure out how much he's lost.
This is the sweetest video you'll watch today.