Guy Spends Two Days Restoring An Abandoned Lamborghini Model Car And The Result Is Glorious
What is old and rusty may never die.
Alex Bozarjian says the man who attacked her during a race "hit her hard" and she filed a police report.
But mostly his cousin Micki (who works on the show), who never seems to get used to it.
Marques Brownlee has had his hands on a new Mac Pro for a couple weeks now, and he's pretty darn happy with it. It will cost you — the most expensive configuration will cost $52,599.
"Here's a wand with a silencer on it. Why? I ask again: Why?"
You'd think the honey badger might be in the mood for sharing after barely escaping a brush with death, but no, not today.
A short documentary about a Ninja Turtle-obsessed guy from Cape May, New Jersey, who has a small museum dedicated to Raphael, Michelangelo, Donatello and Leonardo.
How the world's biggest companies got millions of people to let temps analyze some very sensitive recordings.
It's not commonly known, but that spoon is actually the key to a McFlurry. It clips into a special machine, which spins the spoon rapidly to mix the confection. Except McDonalds no longer seems to mix its McFlurries.
From Michael Jordan to Floyd Mayweather, some athletes have made an obscene amount of money.
We'll cross the bridge — the most difficult way — when we get to it.
Michael Bloomberg is very rich. And not just billionaire rich — he's one of the richest people in the world, clocking in at more than $50 billion. How he got there: a computer system most people have never heard of, let alone seen.
More inclusive marketing is an unequivocally good thing, but its effects are still murky.
In 1978, Soviet geologists prospecting in the wilds of Siberia, discovered a family that had never encountered other humans.
It's probably not your neighbor's fault that you're so uncomfortable during a flight.
My toughness got me everything in life I cared about, until I fell in love and had to rethink everything.
According to reports, 15 cars were damaged in the collision. Somehow, miraculously, there were no fatalities in this accident.
Rashaan Salaam never wanted to win the Heisman. But once he did, it followed him until his death.
They think they mattered. They did not. Here's why.
The 2006 reboot of "Sonic the Hedgehog" — known as "Sonic 06" — was supposed to be a turning point for the blue blur. It was a massive flop.
As the decade comes to a close, here's a ranking of the Best Picture nominees that defined a tumultuous time for the Academy.
Greta Thunberg has succeeded in turning vague anxieties about the planet into a worldwide movement calling for global change.
In an exclusive interview, the presidential candidate reveals the clients he worked with, what he did for them and how the experience shaped the way he solves problems.
There's only so much a suspension system can handle, and this was well beyond that limit.
Five billion barcodes are scanned each and every day. But how did we get to this point, and who was responsible for the UPC barcode?
Cracking a political joke could land a person in the Gulag — but it could also make life under Stalin more bearable.
We can't believe how nonchalantly the crew of this ship is taking it.
Over the past 10 years, disasters like superstorms and record-breaking wildfires have made global warming impossible to ignore.
"I don't think I know how to cut this like I need to."
"We'll still take your money, always."
Why discrimination against voucher holders is a big problem.
Despite having a ton of sand, the kind of sand that Saudi Arabia has is not the right kind of sand for building.
Appearing to panic following a reporter's ambush a day before the British election, the prime minister sought refuge among hundreds of ice-cold bottles of milk.
In 1998, a majority of American workers were employed in manufacturing and less than 20% in health care and social assistance jobs. 20 years later, those percentages have flipped.
Pete Buttigieg takes the hot seat with top critic The Root's Michael Harriot who holds his feet to the fire on race issues.
The future of police surveillance doesn't have to be scary. But government and citizens need to step up.
Americans with cellphones went into a recession and came out the other side with a new communication style.
Olivia Harol had to be cut free from the cart by firefighters.
Just off the coast of California, thousands of craterlike depressions, some as big as buses, dot the sea floor. Now, scientists say they know what's causing these mysterious features.
Vanessa Bain was once an Instacart evangelist, but after drastic pay changes she became one of the most effective agitators against the grocery delivery startup.
When a 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit Chengdu, China, the pandas at Chengdu Giant Panda Breeding Base did not sit idly by.
The shooting began after an officer approached a van believed to be linked to a murder; the suspects shot the cop and took off, then killed three others after holing up inside a store
A new breed of AI language models are able to generate the written word like never before. But there's a mystery attached to these systems.
Ayahuasca, magic mushrooms and other psychedelics carry messages that can shape the way we live. A plant medicine facilitator explains how to get the most out of a trip.
Both entertaining and educational, these maps are packed full of important info like which countries are sans Big Mac, and where most Canadians really live.
An online company that allows users to obtain a copy of their birth and death certificates from US state governments has exposed a massive cache of applications — including their personal information.
One of the most successful of these campaigns came from Camel, whose parent company RJ Reynolds launched the ad above in 1946 touting a nationwide survey showing that "More Doctors Smoke Camels Than Any Other Cigarette!"
Which genre contains the most "action," besides action movies? Or which film genre has the least amount of fantasy? What genres blend together nicely? Which genres overshadow others when they're blended together?
Machine learning and deep neural networks can capture and analyze the "language" of animal behavior in ways that go beyond what's humanly possible.
Cultural cachet, licensing deals, and density explain why Toys 'R' Us, Tower Records, Barneys, and other faded US retailers remain big across the Pacific.
BuzzFeed sat several Italians down to try the Italian food sold at Trader Joe's. It didn't go so well.