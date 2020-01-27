Hiker Hanging On Cliff Gets Caught By Medic In Dramatic Rescue
The timing of all of this is extraordinary.
Driver is back — this time as "Randy the intern" — and he's having a tough time keeping his emotions in check.
Evans, Krasinski, Rachel Dratch and David Ortiz cannot stop talking about smart parking, or "smaht pahk."
Next time you slide on an icy road, just remember that pro drivers do it too.
A former Supervisory Special Agent for the FBI breaks down the many myths about detecting deception.
The Grammy Awards were hosted at Los Angeles' Staples Center — where Kobe played hundreds of games for the Lakers.
Josip Ilicic, a Slovenian soccer player for the Italian club Atalanta, scored a remarkable goal from the halfway line on his way to a hat-trick .
Here's a bird's eye view of six state-backed information operations on Twitter and how they evolved over the last decade.
The automaker-turned-mobility-company announced last week that it wants to build a living, breathing urban laboratory from the ground up in Japan.
I'm wondering why it started moving when the car carrier truck in front of me was stopped… how all sensors suddenly ignored the giant semi. I have reported this to Tesla.
"We happened to be driving over the crossing and saw the steady wall of headwater making its way down the river which is at least 200 meters wide. This was after falls of up to 100mm of rain in the area."
In light of the climate crisis, a movement is afoot to redefine prosperity in radically minimalist fashion.
up until recently, pretty much every product created to help control your sleeping temp all felt like Band-aids made to address specific issues without really improving the most important piece of the equation: your bed. Or to be more specific, your mattress.
The Tesla Cybertruck isn't slated to be released to the public until 2021, but that isn't stopping Elon Musk from taking his big, angular baby out on the streets.
Some 14 billion cubic feet of magma squeezed through deep cracks under Vanuatu's Ambrym island, fracturing the landscape and lifting up the coasts.
The Grammys struggled to lift spirits and bring people together, succeeding only intermittently between moments of chaos and memories of fresh losses.
"What we are facing now is an extreme, severe and abrupt public health crisis."
Jia Tolentino on how the mantra of "less is more," which obeys a logic of accumulation, hints at genuinely different ways of thinking.
Whatever this excavator driver was intending to achieve here, we're sure this is not it.
Is it possible to out-eat the price you pay for a buffet? How do these places make money? We looked at the dollars and cents behind the meat and potatoes.
Once heralded as the next Nike, the sportswear giant has been hurt by slumping sales and unflattering revelations about its corporate culture.
Most traffic jams are unnecessary, and this deeply irks mathematicians who specialize in traffic flow. They reserve particular vitriol for local transport engineers.
Historian of technology Patrick McCray reviews Morgan Ames's new book on the MIT Media Lab's "One Laptop per Child" program.
The best moment of "Kate & Leopold" is when Natasha Lyonne for some reason totally messes up the action of pressing an elevator button.
With Eritrea and Ethiopia finally at peace, a massive military junkyard takes on new meaning.
A textbook definition of an accident waiting to happen.
The Public Choice Award went to Alexandr Bormotin for this striking image of a metro station in Moscow.
Sometimes a home is best left to simplicity. In the case of this Vermont cabin, Seattle-based architecture firm Olson Kundig wanted to design a house that didn't detract from its abundantly wooded surroundings.
It took the two brothers Morgan and Mason McGrew eight years to create this masterpiece and it is really worth every second.
Terra Fondriest shoots Ozark life with unmatched intimacy — a challenge in a place awash with stereotypes. But she's simply capturing what she knows.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Xiaoma astounds people at this restaurant in Chinatown by speaking both perfect Mandarin and Cantonese.
Reading classic literature is like going for a 6 AM jog: it has its loyal fans, but few enjoy it.
The live documentary from Spike Jonze about the band will arrive on Apple TV+ on April 24.
Is it better to blood-dope your way out of the game than to fade away?
The adaptogens in your latte probably aren't calming you down.
In the annals of most world religions, a quick walk-on from an alien would not, at least on the surface, seem particularly strange.
We're at the point where 5G (like the blockchain or AI) now exists as a sort of policy pixie dust to be sprinkled around generously by lobbyists and K Street beggars looking to wow luddite lawmakers, even if the underlying arguments often make no coherent sense.
YouTuber itsjusta6 makes a few small repairs and winds up with a fully functioning GT500.
Only three such blasts have ever been detected by scientists, making them an extremely rare and weird phenomenon that can teach us about how stars form.
Lundy recorded his time in books of sketches, from training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, shipping out across the Atlantic from New York harbor, arriving in Cherbourg, France, to front line duty before his wounding in combat in late 1944.
Thankfully for the pedestrian, who was trapped underneath the car because of a traffic accident, all the onlookers here were able to lift the SUV off her.
The NBA legend's shocking death casts his life in a confusing glow.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is the best dodgeball player we've ever seen.
Mush in pouches, dehydrated everything and endless jerky. Why are we eating like it's the end times?
The director talks candidly about anxiety, movie obsessions and his beloved terrier, Zzuni.
It's known as a gravity hill, a place where the layout of the terrain makes an uphill slope look like a downhill slope.
The music industry and basketball enthusiasts held very different vigils at the Staples Center, the site of Bryant's greatest successes.