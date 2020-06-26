Rescued Dancing Sloth Bears Are Enjoying Themselves Free From The Circus Trade
These sloth bears, long used for the entertainment of humans, have been rescued and enjoying life at WildlifeSOS in Agra, India.
Here's what it's like to experience the land of fire and ice in a resolution your computer probably can't display.
A woman in Auckland, New Zealand designed an ecologically friendly tiny house with plants galore.
This woman at the San Fernando Valley Trader Joe's was not happy at the mandatory mask rule inside the store.
Pizza and arcade games? How could they go wrong? YouTuber Company Man explores the rise and fall of the bankrupt rodent-themed restaurant.
The comedienne mocks Trump's meandering answer when the Fox News host asked his top priorities if elected to a second term.
Immediately after 9/11, humorists struggled with what many called "the death of irony." Then The Onion returned and showed everyone the way.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
In a Fox interview, Trump mistakenly identified a statue in his office as Teddy Roosevelt while claiming in other parts of the interview that some protestors have no idea of the history of the statues they're taking down.
Water remains the weirdest liquid on the planet, and the more we study it, the more confounding it remains.
America has thrived despite a long history of ignorant voters making questionable decisions and unqualified elected officials implementing abysmal policies.
Growing up, police dramas were my favorite genre to watch. But the stories they told were always at odds with the world that I lived in.
Yukita thinks this robot vacuum wants to play with her.
The protesters marching through St. Louis on Sunday evening were armed only with posters and chants, all meant to put pressure on Mayor Lyda Krewson to redirect city funds away from law enforcement.
We absolutely loved the N64 and Gamecube installments in the "Paper Mario" series, and this legitimately seems like that old magic might finally be back! Pre-order now, and have it ready to go at launch.
The movie is, by Cameron Crowe's own admission, based on actual things that happened to him. Two decades later, it feels like his biggest fantasy.
Apocalypse porn and world-ending sex fantasies have a decades-long history that illuminates how we cope with desire in crisis.
Keep the bugs at bay on all of your camping trips this summer with this 3-in-1 Waterproof Bug Zapper Lantern. Light your way, zap mosquitos, and illuminate the campsite with one device. It's $55 off at $24.99 now.
Twitter user @phi6 and his 4-year-old son reimagined the classic video game using stop motion, a fridge, and a whole lot of magnets.
As the coronavirus keeps spreading, employers are convinced remote work has a bright future. Decades of setbacks suggest otherwise.
The patient known as RFS looks at a number, but all he sees is "spaghetti." Experts have dubbed his number confusion "digit metamorphopsia," and hope his condition could lead to a better understanding of human perception.
100 days working on COVID-19 and lessons learned to prepare us for the next spike and future pandemics
Although scientists dispute its legend, the minuscule Carcross Desert in Canada is a world wonder by any measure.
Caffenol is a photographic alternative process done by mixing coffee and vitamin C. Here's a way you can do it yourself.
The band formerly known as the Dixie Chicks has changed its name in light of the growing rejection of racist symbols and phrases. What's behind this one?
I thought I needed to be better at being feminine — to be better at seeming straight. Jamie Babbit's cult classic, turning 20 this year, helped me see that queer people don't need to be fixed.
Atlas loves to workout with his owner Milly.
Under pressure by anti-abortion activists ― including a board of health member ― the state health department became a weapon in the war against abortion.
2020 continues to surprise, amaze and horrify, but at least we've got a bunch of video games coming out.
Domestic-violence rates spiked during the COVID-19 crisis. Batterer-intervention programs are one of the few resources that remained relatively intact during lockdown.
Epic Symphonic Rock takes a trip down memory lane in this commanding performance of the suite to the classic Nintendo game.
Three out of four Americans without reliable high-speed internet access live in urban areas. Most haven't connected because they can't afford it.
There are more than 44,000 indirect consequences of a criminal conviction.
The iconic designer, artist and author explains his process and shares a glimpse of his studio to the world.
A nine-member commission will be appointed to develop a new state flag design that must be approved by voters on the November 2020 ballot.
David A. Andelman writes that as a 75-year-old with chronic asthma, he has reached the disturbing conclusion that it may be years before he can return to his New York City apartment or visit his family in Paris.
Simone Giertz proves once again why she's one of the most creative tech artisans on YouTube.
How the New York City Police Department weaponized a curfew against protesters and residents.
YouTuber SmarterEveryDay records different types of weed eater cutters, at 100 frames per second, to see the miniscule differences between them.
In the 1980s, the Sunset Strip in LA was the capital of the glam rock scene, a depraved playground of drugs and music. That LA is now gone.
After a poorly-attended Trump rally, older liberals are celebrating online movements that they don't really understand.
"Space: A Skate Odyssey" is a radical melange of skateboarding and retro archival footage.
To be running a profitable business one minute and have less than $1,000 in your checking account the next — it's like, what's the point? It's out of my control.
Why her new novel, "Death in Her Hands," strives to be gross.
This jackapoo was caught wearing a pair of dentures stolen from a drawer.
The unit was set up to determine the value black women brought to the military. They ultimately ran the fastest mail service in the European Theater during World War II.
Regardless of when, or if, your child's school decides to address the difference, it's a good idea for parents to reinforce the lesson at home.
A Twitter used pointed out that certain calculators mimic the tones used in railway melodies, so they recreated them using an array of number crunchers.
The martial-arts legend looms so large in pop culture that the mundane details of his life feel like a rare treat.
One family hoped their new home might bring a fresh start. But the house held secrets that would cause them years of heartache.
The comedian got the rally's conservative crowd to sing along with him about injecting Obama, Dr. Fauci and others with the "Wuhan flu."
The project will rescue forgotten peaches, plums and apricots.