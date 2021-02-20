Fast Food Review Vlogger Unearths The Very First Review He Recorded To Commemorate His 10-Year-Anniversary On YouTube
John Jurasek digs up his very first ever video review that never was uploaded to YouTube until now.
Robert Zubrin makes a convincing case for why we should be exploring Mars.
FOX 5's Bob Barnard has a puppy interrupt his live shot in the most wholesome news report you'll see today.
A suspected porch pirate in Mississauga, Ontario was arrested after making the most embarrassing getaway imaginable.
If worse came to worse, you could make a phone battery powered by pee.
A contestant trashed the set of Gettu Betur after losing in a spectacularly awkward TV moment.
Please enjoy 30 minutes of Studio Ghibli's relaxing animated backdrops.
Also featuring a childhood in suburbia reimagined, the life of teenage girls and more.
J. Kenji López-Alt wants perfect weekday eggs without the fuss. For that, he employs this brilliant technique.
Spanning from 1957 to 1961, Jim Henson made 179 commercials for the defunct brand Wilkins Coffee and they're surprisingly violent.
In an absurd twist, many say they might be forced to use the next round of government-provided stimulus checks to pay the government.
Clean water is vitally important whether you're having an adventure in the wilderness or trying to make your way through an emergency. This personal filter can purify even the grossest water, so you'll be sure to have a safe supply.
The SAIC Maxus Life Home V90 Villa Edition is the motor vehicle for the family who wants it all.
Those of us who sat through yesterday's five-and-a-half-hour House Committee on Financial Services hearing on the GameStop short squeeze had maybe, foolishly, hoped against hope to see some cold hard accountability.
Meet Elizabeth Ann, the very first clone of a U.S. endangered species.
With the vaccine rollout underway and coronavirus cases declining after a dark winter surge, it may seem as though the end of the pandemic is in sight. In reality, how soon could we get there?
Fast food chain and Jon Stewart foil Arby's publicly acknowledged the existence of their $10 secret menu sandwich called the Meat Mountain on Twitter late Friday.
Bands like Third Eye Blind, Cake and Live ruled the 90s and then completely lost favor in the 2000s. What happened?
Both leaders of Google's ethical AI team, Margaret Mitchell and Timnit Gebru, were ousted within two months of each other.
After being violently rear-ended by a semi, the driver got out and helped rescue others involved in the wreck.
Cocooned in Mar-a-Lago, the newly acquitted ex-president is stepping up his political activities.
A craftsman builds a bike that can be ridden on a completely frozen lake: the icуcycle.
The classic show starring Kermit, Miss Piggy and the gang is now streaming on Disney+. We round up the best episodes, and ask guest stars like Carol Burnett, Julie Andrews, and Alice Cooper to share their memories of the show.
Shannon was used to her socially awkward son being bullied by other boys at the private school he attends in Atlanta. But when she picked him up from school in mid-January and her eighth grader told her he was being called a "simp," Shannon, who's only using her first name to protect her son's identity, didn't know what to think.
As Metallica began playing "For Whom the Bell Tolls" for the BlizzCon gaming convention, Twitch suddenly muted the band and replaced the music with 8-bit synth sounds to avoid copyright infringement. Somewhere, a Napster fan is smiling.
This past week has been a mess, and we have the tweets to prove it. But at the end of the day, if you can't look in the mirror and live laugh love, what do you have? Let's see some jokes.
Jakarta, population 10.77 million, is sinking into the ocean fast. How did things get this bad?
The answer, a NASA engineer warned, "will sound rather cold and unfeeling."
While plant-based meat alternatives are taking over American menus, it's almost impossible to find veggie burgers made from actual veggies.
If you want to be headhunted, here are some tips you can use to improve your LinkedIn profile.
This week's characters include a guy who wants "normies" to stay away from anime, a congresswoman with a spectacularly bad comeback and more.
Losing power for a long stretch can be devastating, so it's a good idea to keep this well-reviewed generator handy in case of emergency.
How the "Aladdin" video game was a triumph of the 16-bit generation.
In a year where every parent has been stripped down to nothing, Ted Cruz has the gall to believe he gets to be a good one.
It's just a concept, but boy could we use something this simple to manage our privacy.
It is rare, purchasing penny items, but when it does happen, it's so satisfying.
Can we now stop arguing about where Greenpoint ends and Williamsburg begins?
Why the great American documentarian traded his trademark bowl cut for lustrous flowing locks.
A cyclist films the shockingly dangerous bike lane on Avenue Gambetta in Paris, France, which runs adjacent to the north side of the Père Lachaise cemetery.
Also featuring the J.Lo Challenge, "It's always 'wyd'" and "To the Joker."
Clearly, Toyota wants old people to think young people think minivans are cool.
Like many Texans, residents in one Austin apartment complex faced a kaleidoscope of worst-case scenarios. And like many Texans, they had to get through them alone.
The vaccine rollout has frustrated people across the country. But it didn't have to be that way.
Back in January, Elon Musk became the richest man in the world (although, he recently lost ground in the previous week to Jeff Bezos). Here's how he got there.
Every week, it would appear there is a new pandemic wall, and we are all hitting it
How an obsession with space led to a partnership on the Perseverance rover — and the chance we could finally hear what our planetary neighbor sounds like.
There's power in the 14th Amendment. It's time to use it.
Four years' worth of stories about VIP visits and grooming protocols, palm-greasing, rotten vegetables, and that time they lost Steve Mnuchin's coat.
How the scariest ride at the amusement park drop you hundreds of feet safely.