Regal Cinema's Godawful Pepsi Ad Will Make You Wish You Weren't At The Movies
The Pepsi ad they force movie-goers to watch before every movie at a Regal Theatre is cruel and unusual punishment.
The Pepsi ad they force movie-goers to watch before every movie at a Regal Theatre is cruel and unusual punishment.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Guests are trapped as a head chef turns a unique fine dining experience into a game of cat and mouse. Starring Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, John Leguizamo and more, it releases in November 2022.
Economic losses dwarf the $15 million ransom the government refused to pay the hackers, and the chaos is only getting worse.
The Yeah Yeah Yeahs announced "Cool It Down," the band's first new record in nine years, which will be out in September 2022, and released a new music video for the track "Spitting Off the Edge of the World."
What a viral fake news story about "race-based grading" tells us about our media ecosystem.
This week we've also got Swedengate and the Haim sisters dancing.
How text-to-image technology got ridiculously good at creating photos from scratch.
The Pepsi ad they force movie-goers to watch before every movie at a Regal Theatre is cruel and unusual punishment.
"I cringe when I hear it, and when I say it."
Kevin Hart gets mixed up with a bunch of criminals and Woody Harrelson, who's the worst of them all, decides to help him stay alive.
Wages for most comedians have stagnated for decades. What happens next might not be funny at all.
Call it "no-makeup makeup," call it the "clean look" — whatever you call it, class performance is trending.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
The comedian finds it hard to believe that teams are blowing big leads often, and tells Jimmy Kimmel how he thinks the NBA is fooling viewers.
It's made the trip from fancy to common twice.
Crows are famously known for being smart animals but the extent of their intelligence might truly astound you.
Has Congress missed its moment to act?
"As a child, I didn't really care, I just continued playing while the host family ate dinner."
Jimmy Kimmel observed that Ted Cruz spent a lot of time blaming poor doors on the Uvalde mass shooting at the NRA convention despite the fact that Uvalde already had heavy-duty locking doors.
The U.S. can't keep ignoring the threat these weapons pose.
The first installment of Emily Gould's search for a two-bedroom.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
Adam Ragusea explains what to do, and not do, when you see mold appearing on food in your home.
The Republican senatorial candidate in Ohio supports a total ban on adult content. Democrats must attack him for it
Don't get Dad another novelty tie — get him something exciting this year. Maybe a cocktail smoking set? Or high-end meat? Let's spice it up in 2022.
"The Daily Show" host breaks down why all the usual suspects who spew the same rhetoric after mass shootings keep repeating the same things and make no effort to change.
If your safety is threatened or your work is affected, yes.
Any good neighbor picks up after their dog, but the whole process can be gag-inducing. The Pupsule aims to minimize contact and smell.
Why a Chinese appliance manufacturer makes nearly every microwave in the United States.
Depp and Amber Heard have been embroiled in the most publicized libel case we've seen in decades, battling in the court of public opinion as much as the courthouse.
Here are different types of fans you should considering for specific needs around the house.
The Slo Mo Guys put gallium — a soft metal — in a blender and light it up with different colors to see how the element twists and turns.
Rollie Williams explains why gas prices aren't controlled by any one person, government or company.
Congress has one month to extend a program that has fed millions of children.
Unlike basically any Zoom comedy show, Macdonald's posthumous special is good.
Jason Selvig, a prankster from The Good Liars, sarcastically thanked Wayne LaPierre to his face for his "thoughts and prayers."
Here's a nifty graphic of all the countries America traded with in 2021.
"Hi, we're BTS and it is a great honor to be invited to the White House today to discuss the important issues of anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian inclusion and diversity," RM, the K-Pop group's English-speaking member, said at Tuesday's press conference.
Here's a breakdown of the newest, oldest and longest tenured cast members from "Saturday Night Live."
A fan at Angel Stadium makes an extraordinary catch of this foul ball while holding two beers.
This week, a surprise house purchase, the etiquette of asking for overdue compensation from one's boss, and a letter writer trying to get their alcoholic friend to have just one drink.
Retired DEA special agent Craig Chretien analyzes popular scenes from "Narcos," "Ozark," "The Wire" and more to see how close they are to real life.
Pair this puzzle with your phone, download the app and you're well on your way to learning one heck of a parlor trick.
Spend eight delightful minutes with a man who was most definitely in "Bridgerton." 😉
Here's a fascinating short film about MEILO, a state-of-the-art recycling company in southern Hess, that puts every other country's recycling efforts to shame.
High-school senior Kai Neukermans told NewsNation how he filled in on the drums for Pearl Jam at a recent Oakland show after the band's drummer got COVID.
The city was destroyed around the time of King Tutankhamun's reign in Egypt.
Rent has been rising nationwide, but these cities are the worst offenders when it comes to jacking up their monthly fees.