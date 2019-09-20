The Guys From Red Letter Media Roasted 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' And It Might Be The Most Brutal Movie Review They've Ever Done
One of the most brutal movie takedowns from the Red Letter Media team that we've seen. Warning, contains spoilers!
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Your ears might be a lot older than you realized.
For Thanksgiving, I tried spatchcocking, flattening the bird before roasting, to minimize cooking time and make it easy to carve. Here's how to do it.
"I'm confident that the decision to buy a stupid $99 gift led to the permanent destruction of my entire family."
This holiday season, know your rights on crowded flights.
A scary moment was caught on camera at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn after a random fan body slammed Seth Rollins.
It seems like no matter how much people prepare for parenthood, there are things that still surprise them after the fact.
Alexa, I'll take an Echo Dot for every single room in the house with a sale price this low.
Mikayla Raines shares the befuddled reaction from all of her foxes when she gives them an egg.
Newly released records show the disgraced financier living a mundane existence in jail before his suicide, while also spinning deceptions until the very end.
"That's not the tenor of the performance."
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
A YouTuber from The Yes Theory almost gets deported after a trip to Svalbard goes south.
The Tamagotchi's legacy lives on today, even as increasingly complex games are released. In fact, its simplicity was its brilliance.
LeBron James doesn't come off so great when viewing the controversial play against Isaiah Stewart from Sunday's game in slow motion.
The veteran funny man talks to Jimmy Kimmel about performing stand-up in Vegas, the new season of "F is for Family" and his "Star Wars" action figure.
I can feel the warmth from here.
This week's advice column roundup includes someone whose husband hired a PI to investigate them before marriage, a person wondering about exclamation points in work emails and more.
Michael Che has a bone to pick with Seth Meyers for setting the "Weekend Update" dress code and then revealed the one sketch he wrote for Owen Wilson that never made it on TV.
Do this. Not that.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach performed a neat Cha Cha-Foxtrot fusion routine to "September" by Earth, Wind & Fire on the "Dancing with the Stars" finale, in which the former NBA Champion was crowned victor.
Does mom or dad suffer from early Fox News dementia? There's hope (for you).
Every Huckberry order $75 and up on November 23 will enter you into the 8th Annual Pappy Day giveaway. If you win, you'll receive a bottle of Pappy's bourbon worth $6,000.
To break free from his social media addiction, entrepreneur Maneesh Sethi tried out a hard-hitting method.
A "Spider-Man" superfan put together a frame-by-frame cartoon version of the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer and we have to tip our hat to their dedication.
The Black Friday festivities begin in earnest after Turkey Day dinner, but we're hitting the ground running this year to streamline the entire shopping experience.
Only about 10 vaquitas remain, but scientists say there's still hope for the elusive porpoises. Their fate largely depends on the Mexican government.
More than 85 percent of new homeowners end up fixing a problem they weren't aware the property had before they bought it.
Nerdy teenagers are always pushing the limits, whether it's trying out new experiments or discovering and learning from history. It's a fun and chaotic time. Here're some gifts for the adolescent nerds in your life that'll make them feel relaxed and guide them through their youthful journey.
Kyle Rittenhouse broke his silence for the first time since being acquitted in a wide-ranging interview with Tucker Carlson.
The planned production restart will not happen until 2022, while GM has issued a software update for owners that addresses the fire risk but hampers range.
Take a peek inside a mine with high-levels of radioactivity that is surprisingly used for health purposes.
A full century ago, the most effective school-ban campaign in American history set the pattern: noise, fury, rancor and fear, but not much change in what schools actually teach.
Vehicle-to-vehicle charging has been a white whale for EVs, but Ford says it's figured it out.
Car companies have had a surprisingly difficult time coming up with great names for their models. Here's why it's so tough.
Meet 20-year-old Nomad Shubham, the "King of Hitchhiking," who has been travelling around the world since he was a teenager and is getting millions of views on the way.
ConstitutionDAO tried to buy the Constitution. Now it has a $40 million mess on its hands and entire refunds are being wiped out by high fees.
This footage of New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez fumbling a football after crashing into a teammate's butt is a NFL blooper that will live in infamy. And it's even better with the Benny Hill theme song.
Read what Prudie had to say in Part 1 of this week's live chat. It's a spicy one!
With a whopping 4.7/5-star average rating on Amazon, the already affordable Santoku Knife is a must-buy with these discounts applied. Just be sure to click the digital coupon.
Matthew Stamm, an AI expert from Drexel University, explains how technologists debunk deep fake videos by finding "digital fingerprints."
Linda Dunikoski gives a strong rationale for finding Ahmaud Arbery's killers guilty.
An arbitrator rules that the actor's pattern of sexual harassment caused damage to MRC and flouted contractual obligations.
Ewan McGregor revealed to Jonathan Ross the challenge behind filming an entire scene alone without any other actors present.
Americans claim to idolize Thanksgiving leftovers. The piles of food waste say otherwise.
Lovers of canned cranberries may have to be flexible this Thanksgiving and opt for fresh due to shortages of the cans used to transport the fruit.