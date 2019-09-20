Red Hot Chili Peppers Release First New Song In Six Years With John Frusciante Back In The Band
The California rockers debut "Black Summer," from their upcoming record "Unlimited Love," which will release on April 1, 2022.
The California rockers debut "Black Summer," from their upcoming record "Unlimited Love," which will release on April 1, 2022.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
The California rockers debut "Black Summer," from their upcoming record "Unlimited Love," which will release on April 1, 2022.
The country became the first in the EU to lift all COVID restrictions despite leading the world in per-capita infections.
Former Royal Marines Commando Gareth Timmins fact checks and rates desert warfare scenes from popular movies, and drops a big "Rambo III" spoiler alert.
"There's no question that there is egregious misinformation that's purposeful and hateful, and that being moderated is a credit to the platforms that run them," he said. "But this overreaction to Rogan, I think, is a mistake."
There are two different versions of "The Exorcist" and they tell two different stories, thanks to a few seconds of screen time.
Apartment Therapy polled some real estate pros to see which flooring trends their clients aren't loving right now.
A bartender in the Chinese ski resort of Zhangjiakou wears a blue and white hazmat suit as he pours a cocktail, before passing the drink to a similarly attired waiter who shuffles across the room in blue plastic booties to deliver the drink.
He is threatening to invade Ukraine because he wants democracy to fail — and not just in that country.
You can pinpoint the precise moment when his brain turns on.
I was still obsessed with dieting. But eventually, I saw what I'd been missing.
The US economy added 467,000 jobs in January, according to government data published Friday. That beat the median forecast of 150,000 new payrolls.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Professional funnyman Steve-O reveals his essential items, including a mysterious $9 Whole Foods pickup that is his prized possession.
In December 2021, a total solar eclipse occurred over the skies of Antarctica. It was the only place on Earth where it was visible and this photo from space shows the huge shadow the event cast over the southernmost continent.
Ed Helms dropped by the Hot Ones hot seat to talk about his long career and shared memorable stories from his time on "The Office" and "The Daily Show" while getting scorched by hot sauce.
Money coach Bernadette Joy paid off $300,000 debt in three years. Here's how she did it.
Tired of soggy noodles? With good ol' Al in your pot, you'll always end up with the perfect pasta.
This week, we have a woman wondering if it's a red flag when your boyfriend exchanges birthday gifts with his friend, a boss whose employee is badmouthing them for choosing a baby name the employee likes and more.
"South Park" made its triumphant return on Wednesday by lampooning their favorite celebrity punching bag: Matt Damon.
After a 14-month refurbishment, a retired Boeing 747 is ready to begin its new life as a party plane.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
"To hide the bleakness of February, man invented Valentine's Day and also Mardi Gras," quips reporter Kevin Killeen, "but February answered back with Ash Wednesday. What other month could host a holiday that's designed to remind us we're all going to die?"
In a viral thread, Redditors revealed the early internet technologies and concepts that will make you feel like Methuselah when trying to explain them to a Gen Z person.
If you've ever had a nose hair yanked out, you know that it'll bring a tear to your eye. This Kickstarter project will trim your hair with ZERO skin contact.
Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen demonstrate why they have the best chemistry in Hollywood with this one minute ad for potato chips.
Wipe Woodside, Calif. off the map.
Does your partner have a very specific taste? Start your search here with some of the best loungewear, accessories and clothing around.
Red Gerard, America's 21-year-old Olympic gold medalist snowboarder, fact checks movies like "Agent Cody Banks," "Hot Tub Time Machine" and more for their accuracy and idiocy.
We should think more about whom we'll be in the future — because doing so has profound consequences for our health, happiness and financial security.
People born in the 00's can hit the bar these days, but there's still plenty of us old timers around.
A Macaca monkey at the Chapultepec Zoo in Mexico City has an extraordinary reaction to a visitor's magic trick.
Meta is facing the largest one-day wipeout in US corporate history after posting a shocking earnings report Wednesday.
A new Netflix documentary "DOWNFALL: The Case Against Boeing," explains how the iconic aviation company cannibalized itself to failure.
"Some of you gave me your number and demanded that I text or call you. Your support and care helped push me through that dark time. I'm alive."
As Republican lawmakers push to ban critical race theory, here's how the class changed the mind of one conservative Mississippian.
A brave lad in Donetsk, Ukraine, made his way through an icy patch of the frozen Kalmius river to rescue a dog that was stuck.
Dubbed the Quark, the motor weighs just 63 pounds.
The findings might show that people become sick sooner after infection than we thought, and remain infectious more than a week later.
Ana de Armas has an oddly satisfying way of saying her name.
Schmooey, once thought the best in the world, has now deleted all his videos
There are more kinds of lies than photoshopped abs (though there are plenty of those, too).
Physical therapist and trainer Jeff Cavaliere explains how to get over your fear of pushups and get exceptionally good at doing them.
A new exhibition brings together recent images and a 1969 project, revealing the issues facing the US — including protests, poverty and racial injustice.
Work will evolve due to tech, urbanization, climate change, and more. So what career should our kids aspire to once out of Space University?
Watching the process of making hard candy is a satisfying sensory experience.
Considering the challenges and complications that consumers face with misleading product labeling and design. Those veggie burgers don't contain enough veggies.
Is your partner particularly forgetful? Give them the gift of finding their damn keys with these handy trackers.