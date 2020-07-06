Chemistry Whiz Figures Out A Clever Way To Extract Caffeine From His Red Bull
It's not too difficult to remove caffeine from a Red Bull, but the real wizardry lies in doing so without altering the taste of the energy drink.
Helen Newby gets the most out of quarantine time and performs an enchanting version of the 90s classic.
You can appreciate animals in nature, but please, please keep a safe distance from them.
Last week, Trump did an about-face on his stance on masks, saying he's "all for masks" and that his mask makes him look like the Lone Ranger. Comedian Sarah Cooper had a brilliant response to that.
To save energy and time, he built a log splitter and belt conveyor from scratch.
We love "Legally Blonde," but how factually correct is the depiction of law school and law practices in the movie?
Never underestimate the force of a good crossbow.
The streaming platform raised $1.75 billion and secured a roster of A-list talent, but it can't get audiences to notice.
This online tool is helpful in determining if you should attend in-person events or not.
We're not sure a pool party was the best idea to begin with, given the pandemic, but we're relieved that the woman is reportedly okay.
Pornhub hosts hundreds of Girls Do Porn videos; a Motherboard investigation shows the high-tech solution meant to stop those videos from spreading doesn't work.
The most recent iteration of a widespread government imposter scam has bilked thousands of Americans out of hundreds of millions of dollars.
The Pizza Hut you see in the ad is the franchise's original location in Wichita, Kansas.
Can Kanye West actually run for president in this year's election race? He's cutting it extreeeemly close.
The backlash against JK Rowling's comments are the growing pains of her fandom.
The number of US deaths "is going to be very disturbing," say scientists.
I used to worry that queer monogamy was the kiss of death. But my boyfriend's new chastity cage showed us a world of sexual possibility — for just the two of us.
It takes a *very* long time, counting $100,000, especially if you can't agree on the methods.
In the internet age, there are easier ways for crooks to make money.
Blackface endures because White people have a fascination with our bodies.
John Hersey's article titled simply "Hiroshima," which comprised the entire feature space in the August 31, 1946, issue of The New Yorker, has been called by many the greatest, or at least the most important, journalistic achievement of the past century.
After being given the green light to open from July 4, we investigate the measures salons are taking to keep their clients and employees safe.
Hot dogs are America's food, and as such, you'd think we'd have dedicated fast food hot dog chains. But so far, the hot dog has never conquered fast food restaurants.
Here's how One57, a slender skyscraper built on a site just 18 meters wide in the midtown section of New York City, was constructed.
Fall, 1982. A new freshman class arrives at Bennington College. Among them: future Gen X literary stars Donna Tartt, Bret Easton Ellis and Jonathan Lethem. What happened over the next four years would spark scandal, myth and some of the authors' greatest novels.
Aussie filmmaker Natalie Erika James' impressive debut is a spooky exploration of old age and the familial ties that bind.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
When things aren't working, it's time to back up and rethink it again.
Swedish approach is rooted in history of collective action, in which everyone has a role to play in keeping the country safe.
The president is urging his supporters to change the channel.
"A Minnesotan never accepts food until the third offer."
After spending six hours recovering every escaped ant, this fire ant colony owner decided to dig into the deeper reasons for why the escape happened in the first place.
"De Stijl" was the kind of art you make for yourself, assured almost no one else will ever hear it.
Defender Sam Staab headed in the equalizer on Sunday, against the Portland Thorns, after connecting with a flick heel volley from her teammate Ashley Sanchez.
In exchange for positive Amazon reviews, the mysterious Facebook accounts who recruited me promised me free stuff. They delivered.
A federal judge on Monday ordered the Dakota Access pipeline shut down pending a more thorough environmental review, handing a victory to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe three years after the pipeline first began carrying oil following months of protests.
It's fish one, get one free.
To say that Morricone was a great soundtrack composer — or even the greatest of all soundtrack composers — doesn't quite do him justice.
The study analyzed 41 possible causes of stress across four categories: work, money, family and health and safety.
It's been awhile since we've seen a good "steamed hams" meme, and this is one, for sure.
Coronavirus was only one of Mary's worries. Her mother had become obsessed with the QAnon conspiracy. And Q always came first.
A breakout protest anthem, the perfect quarantine anthem, a Beyoncé-assisted banger and the other songs we've had on repeat during the first half of the year.
Some blind people seem to be able to see without being conscious of it.
James Orgill takes the slime craze to a new level with this latest concoction.
Here's the quality difference between film shot on a $100,000 camera versus a Samsung S20.
A city put control measures in place after one confirmed case of the disease, which caused the Black Death in the Middle Ages.
