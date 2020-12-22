Watch This Red Bell Pepper Plant Grow From A Single Seed In Mesmerising Time Lapse
It took 4 months from seed to plant for this one.
Vice President Mike Pence (Beck Bennett) and his wife Karen (Lauren Holt) receive the COVID-19 vaccine live on national television.
Here's why detergent packs actually affect the cleaning ability of dishwashers.
Pastry chef and baker Claire Saffitz makes a cream puff skyscraper from her new cookbook "Dessert Person."
While the video itself is meant to be an ad for a wooden-encased phone, the sheer degree of engineering required to make this is amazing.
For $30 you're not expecting the shoes to be of stellar quality, but this is still worse than we've envisioned.
It's kind of mind-blowing how they can pull all of this off with a straight face.
Very few Americans in public life, particularly those who might want to win an election to office, have come forward to announce their nonbelief, as a matter of public pride, to a wide audience.
The star of "Gourmet Makes" proves to us that miso is the new cheese.
Please. We do not need you to interject in discussions that are not your place to comment.
After frustrated centrists launched talks, bickering party leaders sealed the deal.
The top Fox News boss has yet to face accountability for her role in enforcing Ailes' legacy of paranoia and sexism, current and former staffers say.
These are two worlds you never expected to meet.
"Don't try to understand it," a scientist tells the protagonist of Tenet, as she briefly explains the physics of Christopher Nolan's $205-million, time-traveling spy thriller.
We have very little in common except our fear of each other.
After having time to reflect and analyze, reporter John Tobacco drives home the point pretty clearly here.
A six-week, 37-source search for answers.
Taken from the jury selection process that took place over three days in June 2017 for the trial of Martin Shkreli. More than two hundred potential jurors were excused from the trial.
In Lodi, a small agricultural city in California's Central Valley, Latinos make up 39% of the population, yet account for 75% of all COVID-19 hospitalizations. This short film is about Maria Miranda and how the coronavirus devastated each and every member of her family.
The protesters were met by officers in riot gear, as lawmakers gathered for a one-day special session amid growing tension over coronavirus restrictions in the state.
Today, the average American family spends about 50 percent of their income on necessities like food and shelter, compared to almost 80 percent in 1901. But though the things we buy might make us happy in the moment, that feeling atrophies over time. Here's how to actually be happy with your purchases.
Play over 40 classic 16-bit games like "Sonic 2," "Ghouls 'n Ghosts" and "Phantasy Star IV" on your modern television. It's not shiny and new, but the price is right, and there are some straight-up bangers on this machine.
The reality of working at home has come with these small irritations.
We know you've read enough about "Making A Murderer" and "Tiger King," so you won't find those here. These are the rest of the best documentaries that've been touted on The A.V. Club and are currently available on Netflix.
Stephanie Clifford follows up with the subject of the wildly viral ELLE story, The Journalist and the Pharma Bro.
We don't know which is worse, the forced laughter, the bad jokes or the refusal to properly wear a mask.
The comedian has long been open about his struggles with sobriety.
A holiday investigation.
The breakthrough, made by researchers at Fermilab and NASA, among others, is a step towards a practical quantum internet.
Here's the strange tale of how Jan van Eyck's masterpiece, the Ghent Altarpiece, got stolen multiple times through history.
Uncut Gems has captured the uniquely tense zeitgeist of this year, and that's been reflected by the enduring popularity of its memes.
Pubes protect you; head hair keeps you warm. But beards and mustaches seem to exist for mainly ornamental reasons.
The recipients of Dave's anger — his employees — lack the same power to forget, or to leave the consideration of its impact to others.
Believers say one gigantic boat was swapped for another for insurance money. Here's the truth.
Apparently this type of behavior is common when the two animals go on collaborative hunts together.
Writer Stephanie Clifford on her blockbuster story "The Journalist and the Pharma Bro."
A phishing scam with unclear motive or payoff is targeting authors, agents and editors big and small, baffling the publishing industry.
France continues to have a large colonial presence all across the world.
Recent construction has sealed off the last major undammed river in the Southwest. It's more difficult for desert tortoises, the occasional ocelot and the world's tiniest owls to cross the boundary.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Did you know Disney World has the same fly-over restrictions as the White House?
A White woman in suburban New Jersey called the police on her Black neighbors. Six months later, their backyards still share a property line.
If you're working in any capacity right now, perhaps you are familiar with this scenario: It's a Friday and you're trying your best to focus and accomplish anything.
In Katy Perry's newly-released music video, aliens (understandably) mistake Zooey Deschanel for Perry and abduct the wrong person.
Each year, people head to emergency rooms with holiday-related injuries by the thousands.
Apple's new SE model is an affordable, reliable smart watch that's easy to recommend to anyone who's been on the fence about the Apple Watch in previous years. And right now, you can pick one up for just $269.
When Andrea Sozzi Sabatini, the CEO of an olive oil company in Tuscany, found a 583-year-old fresco piece in the basement of an apartment building, he invited Marco and documented his process of restoring this lost piece of art.
How meaningful was the Jets' win over the Rams? It resets the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes, reshapes the Sam Darnold conversation, and could reorient the future AFC pecking order.
The initial quarantine of 2020 created a baking boom that shattered the flour supply chain, but King Arthur Flour came back from it even stronger.
