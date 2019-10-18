A Real Surgeon Analyzes The Accuracy Of Famous Medical Scenes In Movies And TV
Thankfully some of these scenes make no sense in real life. The rest we're just going to pretend don't exist.
Thankfully some of these scenes make no sense in real life. The rest we're just going to pretend don't exist.
Congressman Nunes was asked about his communication with Lev Parnas by The Intercept and instead of answering, or denying comment, he started to record the interaction himself.
Cafeteria gossip has always been an unforgiving playground of debate.
In the ninth entry of the DC Cinematic universe, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman is reunited with Chris Pine and the film includes appearances from Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal.
What's the point of food-art if we can't eat it?
Finn Wolfhard went from dressing up as a Ghostbuster in "Stranger Things" to appearing in a "Ghostbusters" movie (one that appears to forget the 2016 movie ever happened).
If it had been a few seconds off, this story would have had a very different ending.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
MindMed's first drug has the potential to turn a person's addictions — to cocaine, methamphetamine, morphine, sugar, alcohol — off like a light switch. But the compound, 18-MC, has yet to undergo human efficacy trials, leaving open a big question: Will it even work?
"Here's a wand with a silencer on it. Why? I ask again: Why?"
What's lost when the Bungie classic gets improved visuals in the recent addition to the "Halo: Master Chief Collection."
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Some cats are smarter than others.
Their suspicion was that bots were looking on Twitter for phrases like "I want this on a shirt," scraping the quoted images and instantly selling them without permission as print-on-demand t-shirts. They were right!
Is "Bombshell" a compelling take on how women at Fox News, including Megyn Kelly, brought down the lecherous media executive Roger Ailes, or is the best part of the movie the prosthetic transformations of the main leads? Here's what the reviews say.
Thankfully some of these scenes make no sense in real life. The rest we're just going to pretend don't exist.
It is hard to escape the feeling, sometimes, that we live in a monoculture. Yes, this is about Star Wars and it is about bobbleheads.
"We all know how snow works. It's white, powdery and the best snow comes straight from South America," the description read. "That's why Santa really likes to savor the moment when he gets his hands on some quality, grade A, Colombian snow."
If one of the men at its trunk hadn't pushed it out of the way in time, this might have been a very different video.
Three designers, two journalists and an interiors photographer gathered at The New York Times to make a list of history's most enduring and significant spaces. Here are the results.
Playing the world's game, on the world's stage, under attack by a world leader, she dominated. And in doing so without fear, she became a voice for so many across the world. Megan Rapinoe is SI's 2019 Sportsperson of the Year.
Treat yourself to a targeted, rejuvenating massage after any workout or long day on the job with the ExoGun DreamPro Percussion Massage Device. Normally $119.99, get it for $95.99 with GREENMONDAY20.
To say that bitcoin prices have fluctuated a bit in the past would be a gross understatement, but it turns out if you'd invested in bitcoin ten years ago, your rewards would still be mind-blowing despite fall the rises and fall in value bitcoin has gone through.
Not many apples get their own extensive profile, or a $10.5 million marketing budget, or a dedicated slogan. The Cosmic Crisp has all of those things, plus not one but two slogans. But is it good?
Why walk when you can soar, we say.
A "safe" alternative to opioid painkillers turns out to be not so safe.
There's still an electric GM EV1 out there in the world, and it's been left for dead in an Atlanta parking garage.
This is some real movie magic.
Customers received an email from founder Nick Evans, saying he was "very sorry" and was trying to sell Unicorn's assets to offer partial refunds. The Texas-based company sold just 350 of its $699 commuter scooters.
Spending over a year in the bleak desolation that is Antarctica might change your brain for the worse, according to new research out this month.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Cook your holiday meals with significantly less fat when you use this three-quart air fryer. Buy from Amazon, and you can save 30 percent off the sticker price.
The micro- and macro-organisms that saved humanity from our climate crisis are now changing us — and might destroy us.
A Krampus parade in an Italian town near the Austrian border went a little bit off the rails.
You'd think watching two moose duking it out on a driveway and the streets would already be a good enough video, but no, this newly-dubbed reaction makes it truly excellent.
Apple's new releases are so universally reviled, 5-year-old models — cheaper and much more reliable — have become a new standard.
He thought he could get himself out of the knotty situation without any help. He was sorely wrong.
I didn't expect to have a miscarriage, so I had told family and friends we were expecting. Having to tell everyone the pregnancy was gone changed my perspective on loss.
The Cut and YouGov polled more than 1,200 people to understand why people dislike this election's female presidential candidates.
Last Saturday night, Musk was spotted driving around Malibu and Los Angeles in the much-discussed Cybertruck. Some parts of the ride were smoother than others.
"What's the worst that's going to happen? There's a big runoff. If I die, I die in F1 — you know, the way I wanted to go."
When an American Airlines crew member asked Swati Runi Goyal to get her things and follow him to the front of the plane during her Oct. 30 flight from Florida to Nevada, she thought she was getting upgraded to first class.
The driver in the white car just wanted to stop to get a good view of the coming madness.
Midway through his career, the inventor of "cyberspace" turned his attention to a strange new world: the present.
A new study finds time-restricted eating helped overweight people who were at high risk of developing Type 2 diabetes to lose about 3% of their body weight, reduce belly fat and feel more energetic.
Finn Wolfhard went from dressing up as a Ghostbuster in "Stranger Things" to appearing in a "Ghostbusters" movie (one that appears to forget the 2016 movie ever happened).
The past decade had a lot of pieces that should have been left unpublished. These are just a few of them.
Innovation experts have long overlooked home innovators, but acknowledging them could be good for the economy.
Another site is about to close, joining other publications like The Hairpin and The Toast that are dead or dying, as their "rowdy" voices go mainstream.
Monica Ruiz, the actress from the controversial Peloton ad, makes an escape from exercise in this ad for Ryan Reynolds's gin brand.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The long-awaited report by the Justice Department's watchdog contradicts President Trump's depiction of a politically biased plot against him.
Santa is jovial, jolly and sexless with rolls of adipose flesh tucked into his ironed gatkes and an itch-free beard. Those other Santas, the imposters, we can't vouch for.
You probably know monosodium glutamate from its link to so-called "Chinese Restaurant Syndrome" — and that's precisely the problem.
Life is like driving close to a tractor: you never know what's going to happen in the next lane.
By considering simple symmetries, physicists working on the "bootstrap" have rederived the four known forces. "There's just no freedom in the laws of physics," said one.
Champagne Velvet costs less than three dollars a can and has become the new inexpensive beer for nerds that like hazy IPAs and sours.
In the ninth entry of the DC Cinematic universe, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman is reunited with Chris Pine and the film includes appearances from Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal.