Kelly Marie Tran Is A Warrior On A Quest In Disney's Action-Packed 'Raya And The Last Dragon' Trailer
The latest movie from Walt Disney Animation Studios will premiere in theaters in March 2021.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
The latest movie from Walt Disney Animation Studios will premiere in theaters in March 2021.
Borat's' teen daughter swallows a baby ornament from a cupcake and things get hilariously cringeworthy pretty fast in this scene from the upcoming film.
Here's why some groups of people are being charged more for Tinder's service.
YouTube channels SmarterEveryDay and Stuff Made Here set out to capture how a bat made with explosive charges *might* have hit the longest home run ever.
The job of a tower rigger is certainly not for the faint of heart.
We'll cross that canal when we get to it.
How a 500-square-inch concrete triangle became the smallest piece of real estate in New York City.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Over the last 20 years, Google has significantly changed how it labels the ads on top of search results.
Shoppers are still finding many items — heat lamps, refrigerators, laptops, and more — on back order.
The country music legend reduced Stephen Colbert to tears.
The latest movie from Walt Disney Animation Studios will premiere in theaters in March 2021.
Contrary to old misconceptions, video games may actually be helping your depression.
The process — which one expert described as "witchcraft" — could lead to thousands of legitimate ballots being thrown out.
More than 400,000 people tuned in as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined a murder mystery multiplayer game.
If a headless worm can regrow a memory, then where is the memory stored? And, if a memory can regenerate, could you transfer it?
For decades, technical users looking down on the less knowledgeable have set the stage for a lot of bad online discourse. As bad discourse has permeated every part of online life, can those same users break the chain?
Nowadays the sizes of drinks just seems to get bigger and bigger.
Zacharias Holmes grew up idolizing the anarchy of "Jackass." Then he took his idols' vision of chaos to a whole other level. This is the story of Zackass, the Most Self-Destructive Man in America.
A look at the important genetic research revealing the roots of eating disorders.
How a 500-square-inch concrete triangle became the smallest piece of real estate in New York City.
This post explains how I did it, why it took me eight years, and how you can achieve the same thing with slightly less effort.
A guy comes across an armadillo during the wildfire outbreaks in Brazil and feeds it water.
A spider's home wasn't built in one day.
Want to know what Hyrule was like a hundred years before "Breath of the Wild" began? "Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity" gives us a more complete picture of what happened to Link and Zelda a century before.
The unexpectedly complex design sensibilities in Wes Anderson's oeuvre, explored.
As the US philosopher and civil rights activist looks ahead to the presidential election, he discusses Joe Biden, Black Lives Matter and why Barack Obama was more Kenny G than John Coltrane.
The best friendships are often the most surprising ones.
Blink-182 once sang, "Work sucks, I know," but generally, if you play by the rules and do your job, things go smoothly. But there are always exceptions.
Validation from the heavens.
You almost certainly come into contact with at least one person — the one whose job it is to physically hand you your food. That person would appreciate if you wore a mask.
Celeste Barber's latest parody photo was flagged by the platform, but its algorithm's prejudices aren't a new problem.
Jordan Peele's "Us" is powerful and scary as heck, but it does raise more questions than it answers.
Some dogs bark, some choose to mumble.
YouTubers Evan and Katelyn make the coolest monitor hack we've ever seen.
My name is on the birth certificate. Her mom never told me.
With a good eye for interior design, Lilah and Ollie have made the inside of a tiny house seem quite spacious.
When the NBA shut down in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, I began driving around New Orleans, where I teach English at Tulane, photographing the city's basketball courts at night.
About two-thirds of the 1,000 plus parents separated from their kids under a 2017 pilot program were deported before a federal judge ordered they be found.
A staple from the 80s and 90s, the iconic movie trailer voice we all grew up loving slowly faded away into obscurity as pop culture and film consumption changed over the last decade.
As the contagion spreads, we look ahead to winter and wonder whom we can safely pull close.
Around the world in 300 fruits and counting.
They say self-imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.
Even as online meetings become more common, they can't always capture the nuances of nonverbal communication and in-person interactions.
The daily life of organized crime in Japan is analyzed by Korean photographer Seung-Woo Yang, who saw it all from the inside.
"You said you were setting me up on a blind date… with a meteorologist."
Six experts offer investment ideas for a post-pandemic future.
The United States holds more people in jails and prisons than any other country by far, both in absolute numbers and as a percentage of population.
A research paper proposed that you can swim just as fast in syrup as in water, but is it really true?
With great work-from-home flexibility comes great responsibility.
SoftBank's reckless $10 billion bet on what became the city's biggest landlord won't be the last of its kind.
Only 1 in 100 people can tell the distinction between the two.
I've been in and around engineer hiring for the past 13 years, as an engineer, a recruiter, and a founder of a technical recruiting marketplace. Over the course of those 13 years, I've become increasingly disgruntled at the state of hiring, and now I'm mad enough to write this blog post.
The 2021 model includes a lot of cool tech, like a 38-inch OLED screen and augmented reality. But it's hard to enjoy those features when the vehicle itself is so huge and stressful to drive.
Maxine the Fluffy Corgi travels the subway inside her owner's backpack.