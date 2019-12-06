Rapper Insists To Interviewer That His Branded Glasses Are Unbreakable, And, Well, You Can See Where This Is Going
Ray J's weird glasses became a meme last year, and this exchange with Complex's Speedy might become a meme of its own.
"Here at this company we have a 'we over me' culture."
During her weekly news conference, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asked by Sinclair Broadcasting reporter James Rosen if she "hates the president." Pelosi had a strong response.
A totally normal, not life-threatening day in the neighborhood.
This is why nobody likes winter.
Dele Alli pulled Tottenham level with Manchester United with this audacious flick and finish.
We thought the richest person in the world was Jeff Bezos. Turns out we forgot one very important world leader figure.
A report from one of the new stores bearing the deceased company's name.
It's surprisingly common for men to start losing entire chromosomes from blood cells as they age.
All things considered, it's very lucky that nobody appeared to be injured, though they might need a change of clothes.
You've probably done it before on accident — so what did it do to your car?
This week, our contenders are: "We are not the same", Joe Biden biting his wife's finger, phrases for [x] and sex, and "in the right headspace."
Winston Ross recalls the heartbreaking ordeal his family endured after his mother's routine surgery led to post-operative delirium.
On Wednesday, Hillary Clinton sat down with Howard Stern for 2 1/2 hours, in one of the most candid interviews of her life.
Eight experts on what's gone so wrong with the Trump proceedings — and what America should do about it.
Sure, she was beautiful, and an intimidatingly successful pop star, but... did she also kind of look like me?
But the eye doesn't necessarily gaze at what is beautiful
For 25 years, the gruesome Western novel "Blood Meridian" has stumped every director and screenwriter who tried to bring it to the big screen.
As North American governments struggle to fight it, the robocall epidemic could already be changing how we use our phones. If you've stopped picking up, you're not alone.
By 2022, there could be 45 billion cameras operating globally. I decided to see how many were watching me on my typical daily commute in New York.
Amazon says it's "off to a record-breaking start to the holiday season," but some customer delivery times are paying the price. The tech giant acknowledged on Thursday that some Prime orders are experiencing shipping delays as the company battles high demand and winter storms.
Today, we're taking a deeper dive into some second-tier fables that didn't make it to the Disney drawing boards.
The iconic imperial stormtrooper design is recognizable all across the world. How has the design changed for the next generation?
Social media backlash caused Peloton stock to drop more than nine percent.
Whatever he was trying to accomplish, we're sure it's not where he ended up doing.
Over three years, nearly 400 pregnant or new mothers died in Texas. Its system for helping the uninsured thwarts women at every turn.
"We're all there to basically serve him and make him money," said one former employee of Razer's longtime CEO Min-Liang Tan.
"There's something off about this dog, but I just can't quite put my paw on what it is."
Below is a sample of all the things people get stuck in the rectums, based on data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System.
I was raised a child of the Christian right. I know what they believe because the tenets of their faith are mine too.
Someone please, *please* get Maya a dog friend to play with.
Sales of hefty and heavily-polluting SUVs have doubled in the last decade — outweighing the progress made from electric vehicles. Can cleaner SUVs offer a way out?
In emergency medicine, an unrecognized esophageal intubation is a "never event" — it shouldn't happen under any circumstances. In Rhode Island, it's occurred 12 times in the last three years.
In a tense moment on the campaign trail, when challenged about a claim regarding his son's involvement in a Ukraine energy company, Joe Biden called a man in Iowa a "damn liar." Other reports say he called the man "fat," but the campaign claims he said "facts."
The grisly murder of Athol McCowan gripped a sleepy coastal region in Australia. But even more shocking was how the killer's exhumed pet dog served as star witness in the trial.
After months of protests in Hong Kong, universities became the site of dramatic battles that saw students armed with Molotov cocktails dodging rubber bullets fired by the police. How did we get here?
Women athletes are twice as likely as men to get concussed - and the effects are more severe. But with research focusing mainly on men, what can we do to make sure women with concussion aren't left behind?
Wanna feel exhausted? All of this happened within the last year.
If you're looking for holiday gifts for teens, AirPods are number one with a bullet.
'The people who say 'it's just politics' are the people for whom bigotry poses no real risk to their jobs, relationships and lives.'
It's important to practice self-care routines. It's also important to not let them devolve into self sabotage.
Slave Play doesn't provide easy answers. Instead, it asks the (largely white and affluent) audience to consider its own potentially myopic views on race.
Neal Agarwal's "The Deep Sea" is a fascinating (and dizzying) ride to the bottom.
The Western New York city possesses a distinct mix of weather, geography and infrastructure that could make it a potential climate haven. But for whom?
The natural light of insects and sea creatures can help doctors illuminate HIV and even kill cancer cells.
Did you know that Mambos 1 through 4 were big hits in their days too?
One driver told Motherboard that they were shamed and scolded for trying to use an employee bathroom.
The number of drivers who've had a distraction-related incident—from a close call to a full accident—remains terrifyingly high. Laws can't do much in those moments when a seconds-long glance at a phone can result in a fatality.
Lax enforcement of the walking rule has been a running joke in the NBA for years, but it might have reached new heights last night.