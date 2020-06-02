Watch This Wild Fight Between A Cat And A Flying Ninja Rat
We thought a rat would be no match against a cat. We were wrong because this is no ordinary rat.
We thought a rat would be no match against a cat. We were wrong because this is no ordinary rat.
"'I can't breathe. I can't breathe.' George Floyd's last words, but they didn't die with him. They're still being heard, echoing all across this nation."
In newly found footage, George Floyd urged young people to reject gun violence and crime.
Cardi B's unique vocalizations match up really well when synced up with Star Wars footage.
This couple never changed their engine oil once since buying their car. Problem?
Rahul Dubey, a 44-year-old first generation Indian American, took in protesters after curfew in Washington, DC.
From a combat vehicle shaped like a tortoise to a glider tank that would shed its wings, here are 21 tank and proto-tank concepts that didn't really work.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
"Double bubbles," Canada's modest experiment in easing social distancing, should be a model for America.
For some crew members, the weeks spent stranded aboard the MS Norwegian Epic began to feel like a slow, dry drowning.
This couple never changed their engine oil once since buying their car. Problem?
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
We thought a rat would be no match against a cat. We were wrong because this is no ordinary rat.
The pandemic has cost jobs around the world. Comparing people who lost the same position in the two countries reveals that the US government is spending more on unemployment — but its citizens are getting less.
In our latest essay in which a critic reflects on a cultural work that brings them joy, Nicholas Barber pays tribute to the blissfully escapist comic novels of PG Wodehouse.
We were not expecting this exchange to be this friendly.
It's a symptom of a deeper problem.
The technology was old, the data poor, the bureaucracy slow, the guidance confusing, the administration not in agreement.
We all have this circuit component in our homes, but what does it do and how can you fix it?
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked by a reporter about his opinion on Donald Trump and, perhaps searching his thoughts for the most diplomatic response, paused for 21 seconds.
Don't judge a Lego book by its Lego cover, pal! Not only does this Lego set look incredible from the outside, there's something pretty neat inside too.
Want an MBA education but don't have the time or money to spend on it? The Haroun Education Ventures MBA Degree Program is the next best thing. For $399, you'll learn everything an accomplished VC knows.
Does it ever feel like the roadwork in your neighborhood is taking an excruciatingly long time? Here's some reasons why the process is often slow.
How a luxury doggy daycare became an unlikely model of the future of work.
While Palmer did not succeed in getting the National Guard soldiers to march with the protesters, the soldiers took a knee to express their support.
SpaceX's launch of its first manned spaceflight has already been marked as an historical moment for those in the US and worldwide. Here are some of the best shots which will surely make it into future textbooks.
From a Porsche in an ice race to an up-close and personal look of a beluga, here are the winners of the International Photography Awards winners this year.
Cardi B's unique vocalizations match up really well when synced up with Star Wars footage.
The rebellion, after failing, had succeeded. And not just at advancing freedom. "The Christmas Uprising" in Jamaica was a groundbreaking action and a model; its enslaved leaders anticipated the methods of later revolutionary movements—from the Irish Republican Army to Gandhi's struggle against the British, from the French underground fight against the Nazis to the U.S. Civil Rights Movement.
States are reopening courts to eviction hearings even as coronavirus-driven job losses continue, setting the stage for "a housing crisis of unparalleled magnitude."
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A news crew in the Van Nuys neighborhood in Los Angeles captured a wild sequence of events yesterday.
With land in short supply, families are forming new traditions.
The docking of the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule syncs up perfectly with the music to "2001: A Space Odyssey."
How did neutrality become one of the main principles of Switzerland's foreign policy? Johnny Harris explains the history of this fundamental Swiss worldview.
London has always been a wealthy city, but it has seen a step-change in its fortunes in recent decades.
While Amsterdam is known primarily for its bikes, these quirky-looking microcars are becoming increasingly common.
Scholars look to recover the original soundscape of the composer's work.
Federal authorities have more than proven that they aren't above siphoning off nearly every digital footprint we make in the name of profiling and policing every person in the crowd.
This cleaning professional has his work cut out for him with this biohazard of a minivan.
The media keeps using language that obscures the reality of police violence.
You. Shall. Not. Pass.
Videos of people taking photos in front of looted and boarded up stores have emerged online amid the Black Lives Matter demonstrations.
In addition to the tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases, there is a secondary count of the number of people who have recovered from the infection.
In newly found footage, George Floyd urged young people to reject gun violence and crime.
Many statements from celebrities and brands about George Floyd's death and Black Lives Matter protests feel like hollow attempts to be on the right side of history.
The more people enjoy music, the more similar their brain activity is to that of the musician.
"'I can't breathe. I can't breathe.' George Floyd's last words, but they didn't die with him. They're still being heard, echoing all across this nation."
I knew it had to be more complicated than it seemed on Twitter. So I asked around a bit.
The president's photo op outside St John's Church was emblematic of his appeal to the religious right.
Rahul Dubey, a 44-year-old first generation Indian American, took in protesters after curfew in Washington, DC.
Protests against police violence are calling for reform. Here are eight concrete ideas.
A geologist explains that climate change is not just about a global average sea rise.
Right now, Amazon is offering up Apple's AirPods with a wireless charging case for just $169. Go for the wired charging instead, and pay just $139.
It's important to understand the context that led to the mushroom cloud of uprisings that are exploding across the country in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Breanna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and countless others.
Let there be light, until there is not.
One of the groups that recently gained an influx of attention is "Terrible Art in Charity Shops," where people share various questionable art pieces they find at charity shops or similar establishments.
Why is it so weak in the South Atlantic and should we be worried?