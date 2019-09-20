Random Guy From Off The Street Attempted To Compete With The US Olympic Curling Team. Here's How That Went
Here's how well a curling newbie can match up with the US Olympic Curling Team in a doubles curling match.
Here's how well a curling newbie can match up with the US Olympic Curling Team in a doubles curling match.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Here's how well a curling newbie can match up with the US Olympic Curling Team in a doubles curling match.
The Magic Wand has been No. 1 since 1968.
"People always ask me about our tights machine and I have to buy tights so I guess I'll make a video about it," explains Hooters girl and TikToker @kenzjee.
He's a two-time NBA Champion but in reality he's just one of the last remaining pure Tweeters left in this world.
The dirty snow pile maintains a shred of dignity.
Here's what "Seven Nation Army" sounds like on two electric toothbrushes, two credit card machines, two typewriters, and one steam iron.
Four critics discuss erotic thrillers, prosthetic penises, "Euphoria," and the state of desire onscreen.
As the latest fight over Maus erupts, its artist-creator searches for his spectacles.
"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is a great movie if you love movies that are essentially two-hours of references of other movies.
The Coachella and Stagecoach festivals are dropping all COVID-related barriers to entry, including proof of negative COVID test, according to Variety's Chris Willman.
O'Rourke, a journalist and author who became known for his work at National Lampoon in the '70s, died of complications from lung cancer.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
John Pennisi, a former New York mafia member, explains how organized crime and mobsters operate — including some of the biggest misconceptions people still believe in.
It's a wide range, based on data from the National Center for Health Statistics.
Boeing 747 pilot Kelsey Hughes evaluates a plane crash viral video and explains what they did right and what they did wrong.
Beijing's artificial-snow Winter Olympics have drawn attention to what powder enthusiasts from Aspen to Sapporo have known for years: winter is dying.
Age is just a number, folks.
A security camera in Chihuahua, Mexico captured approximately 100 yellow-headed blackbirds dropping dead and experts are baffled.
There sometimes can be things we learn from the world of science that can take your breath away when you really think about it.
This week, we have a guy who thinks his wife may be depressed because she hasn't learned any new languages or trained for a marathon during the pandemic, a musician who thinks his girlfriend isn't attractive enough for his public image and more.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
February 15, 2013 was a day that no Russian with a dashcam will ever forget.
"I'm working on my communication," Ye wrote in the caption of his latest post about sharing private text messages with ex Kim Kardashian West about her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on social media.
Made with reclaimed material, this non-stick dutch oven is something we can proudly show off in our kitchen.
TikToker Melinda Scott shared the hilarious moment a group of wives played an epic prank on their husbands.
The films of the Highway Safety Foundation defined victim blaming in car culture … and trafficked in snuff.
"Young Frankenstein," in retrospect, is an incredible emcee name.
Ukraine would be severely outgunned in any war scenario.
The trailer for "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers" promises self-referential hijinks when it comes to Disney+ on May 20.
Sure, sure, it's water-resistant, that's good. It also has a BOMBPROOF laptop compartment. They're not messing around here.
Just thought we would SPRING into action haha do you get it?
An afterthought on the map of Austria, the exclave of Jungholz has carved out its own identity, even if the reality for those living there is far from straightforward.
Jimmy Kimmel's camera crew asked a bunch of dudes questions about their partners — from eye color to anniversary dates — and things didn't go so well.
YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss pits the Samsung S22 Ultra, Samsung S21, iPhone 13 Pro Max, Pixel 6 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Pro against each other to see which device has the best battery life.
Dr. Helen Fisher, a biological anthropologist, answers a bunch of questions from Twitter about the physiology of love.
"We owe it to our readers and to the general public, and even to our sources, to be thoughtful in what we decide to cover, and to make sure that it's worthy of the platform that we're giving it."
Tesla has consistently ranked high with consumers and ratings but one longtime enthusiast pinpoints what he thinks will finally bring the company down.
The rock-and-roll icon talks about style, spirits, and writing one of her best songs ever.
Someone was recording their six-month-old son while on vacation on safari when a cheetah came out of nowhere, smashing into their window.
For you, a PCH giveaway is incredibly rare. For Howie Guja, it's his day job.
Julie Nolke has a hilariously relatable moment when she recognizes she's being love bombed.
The families of victims of the shooting filed suit against Remington Arms over its marketing of the rifle that was used in the 2012 massacre.
Holding big business to account will be fruitless unless we examine why they want to invest in hate in the first place.
The What's Inside YouTube family got their hands on the Tesla Cyberquad — which is currently sold out — and dished out some honest opinions while riding it around the neighborhood.
Prince Andrew has agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, which alleges she was sexually abused by the Duke of York after being trafficked through Jeffrey Epstein.
In August 2003, the worst blackout in American history struck the Northeastern United States. Grady Hillhouse explains how a series of unfortunate events caused a catastrophe of epic proportions.
Tens of thousands of people from dozens of countries have been detained in northeast Syria since the fall of ISIS three years ago.