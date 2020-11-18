When A Ram Is Mad At A Car, He's Going To Show It
Rambo the ram is not afraid to butt his head against the targets of his ire.
"I don't know what happens next, but I do know what happens now."
Donald Trump hasn't conceded the election and it looks like he might never concede to Joe Biden. But Jimmy Fallon thought it would be funny to imagine if he did.
Ohio Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown called out Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan for not wearing a mask indoors during a tense moment on the Senate floor.
People love to argue, even if it makes no sense when you really think about it.
A photographer caught an extraordinary vantage point of the launch of SpaceX's "Resilience" near Cape Canaveral.
David Bowie told the BBC in 1999 that the internet was going to have a bigger role in society than people could even imagine.
At a time of immense political polarization, the "Daily Show" host appears on TV each night to help translate. Maybe that's why we keep tuning in.
As "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" nears its 20th and final season, its family of influencers has lost the capacity to balance relatability and spectacle.
The "sun dog," a natural phenomenon that consists of bright spots appearing on either side of the sun, occurs when sunlight is refracted by ice crystals in the air.
Roger Fenton's 1855 photo "The Valley of the Shadow of Death" is considered to be one of the first photographs depicting war. But what if it was too good to be true?
I keep thinking about all the ways it could go wrong.
If you don't have COVID-19, you're not coming in.
How ketchup reacts when you leave it to the elements for a couple of weeks.
It's no longer just about issuing a laptop — the world and our requirements have changed.
New Kim, a Belgian racing bird, set an auction record after a bidding war between two Chinese buyers.
The first one is whether you should be traveling at all.
Though much of the world remains off-limits, you can armchair-travel through this breathtaking new book.
Satellites captured this breathtaking view of people practicing Shaolin Kung Fu in China.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine needs to be stored at minus 70 Celsius. Health care providers will need to store it either in dry ice for shorter stints or in specialized freezers.
How does the resolution of a human eye compared to the specs of a high-end studio camera?
Astrophysicist Robert Schwarz has spent more winters at the southern tip of the world than any human in history.
From NYC's Studio 54 and the Palladium to Day-Glo European discotheques, these images of club-culture design will make you want to dance.
From opossums to coyotes to does, there is a lot going on in the nightlife of a farm.
When an angel accidentally schedules all of the calamities that's supposed to happen over a decade in one year.
The data show Pfizer's initial claim of a better than 90% efficacy — a claim that stunned and pleased health officials and vaccine developers last week — holds up.
Just when you thought the layers were done, more layers get added to it.
Want to know what Hyrule was like a hundred years before "Breath of the Wild" began? "Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity" gives us a more complete picture of what happened to Link and Zelda a century before.
Harris returned to the Senate for the first time since becoming vice president-elect in order to vote against Judy Shelton, President Trump's controversial nominee to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.
Here's how to finally solve it.
"What myth is still widely circulated as truth?" asked someone on Reddit. Here are a few of our favorite answers.
NowThis News, which widely disseminates news content for mobile devices and social platforms, has a hackneyed formula for their videos and Seán Burke is making them pay for it.
This is why mothers are the real superheroes in this world.
In Loving County, residents still feel the specter of the pandemic.
Now that we've heard it, we can't unhear these lyrics as "holes in the house."
The "war on childhood obesity" has only caused shame.
I have 72 eggs in my refrigerator right now, and that until a couple of days ago I had 84 ounces of canned tomatoes in my cupboard.
We have so many questions, but first and foremost: why?
With their terracotta roof tiles, French-style timber windows and brightly-colored facades, Singapore's distinctive shophouses are becoming the latest sought-after property asset for family offices, tycoons and real estate funds.
Other side-effects included headaches, muscle pain, fever and feeling "like the bells ringing when World War I ended."
Parting is such sweet sorrow that I shall stall till it be morrow.
Working with designer Oliver M. Furth, artist Mary Weatherford safeguards the future of a stunning modernist landmark in Los Angeles.
Sea otter catches shark in extremely rare species interaction
It took a lot of courage for Moretz to take a firm stance against the studio wanting her to wear a push-up bra while she was filming a movie at the age of 16.
While the number of days in a week may seem arbitrary, the 7-day week is a tradition that has long been present in ancient human cultures.
Conan O'Brien will end his self-titled TBS late-night show "Conan" in June 2021, WarnerMedia announced Tuesday.
In "Diana: Her True Story," journalist Andrew Morton was able to candidly interview Princess Diana about her royal life. Here are the most depressing tidbits that she shared.
Historians discuss the romantic and dangerous Sicilian mountain race that inspired the Porsche Targa.
As soon as you think hard about it, the movie raises a lot of questions in terms of its logic.
Trump's focus on China, protecting Americans, and returning hostages should continue in the Biden administration.
Save big on some all-time favorites like "One Night Ultimate Werewolf," Gloomhaven," "Deception" and more. When it's too cold to go outside, you'll be happy you stocked up on board games.
When the star of your drink is the ice and not the coffee.