Rally Drivers Encounter Icy Roads At At Monte Carlo Rally, Do Not Fare Well
Next time you slide on an icy road, just remember that pro drivers do it too.
YouTuber itsjusta6 makes a few small repairs and winds up with a fully functioning GT500.
Driver is back — this time as "Randy the intern" — and he's having a tough time keeping his emotions in check.
Jon Lovitz returns as attorney Alan Dershowitz, who was preparing to argue the president's case in the Senate impeachment trial.
To see the world in a drop of water and heaven in a wild flower.
The Grammy Awards were hosted at Los Angeles' Staples Center — where Kobe played hundreds of games for the Lakers.
An Avast antivirus subsidiary sells "Every search. Every click. Every buy. On every site." Its clients have included Home Depot, Google, Microsoft, Pepsi, and McKinsey.
This gigantic mine, 1,160 feet beneath the surface, spreads out under Detroit over more than 1,400 acres with 50 miles of roads.
The real legacy of "Game of Thrones"? Guys discovering that apparently no one ever got around to abolishing duels.
Authorities in Wuhan, China are building a hospital in the region to isolate and treat patients of the coronavirus — and they plan to finish in just six days.
Thankfully for the pedestrian, who was trapped underneath the car because of a traffic accident, all the onlookers here were able to lift the SUV off her.
When Rebecca Mehra tried to unplug a broken oven, she almost ended her track season — or worse.
To celebrate the life of Kobe Bryant means celebrating both a beloved, unique athlete and a fallible human being — the entire story.
Xiaoma astounds people at this restaurant in Chinatown by speaking both perfect Mandarin and Cantonese.
Billie Eilish swept the top categories at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards as she and brother/recording partner Finneas O'Connell took home six out of the seven awards they were nominated for.
For three days, Iranian military officials knew they had shot down a Ukrainian jetliner while the government issued false statements, denying any responsibility.
It's intriguing how fast a fish will start to decompose but it may be a shock to the senses.
Inside the Silicon Valley Health and Performance Summit, featuring cryo-compression pants and a Lance Armstrong cameo.
Get a better picture of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
If you balance the amount of pressure around a small object, it will seem to float in midair, in a phenomenon known as acoustic levitation.
Relive The Mamba's most clutch moments from his illustrious career.
To overcome your fear of writing or writer's block, remember that writing is only one step in a larger process.
At least the harnesses were working, otherwise this would have gone even worse.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is the best dodgeball player we've ever seen.
Fluorinated glide wax is being banned from elite competitions, and big brands like Swix say they're searching for environmentally friendly alternatives. But the seductively speedy—and noxious—compounds are unlikely to loosen their grip on the sport anytime soon.
In 1985, Fleet Maull was incarcerated for running a $24 million drug-smuggling ring. In the 35 years since, he's brought mindfulness meditation to thousands.
A semi truck had slid off the slushy road earlier because of inclement weather when moments later it was hit by this Ford truck. Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured.
The Bauhaus archive launched by Harvard Art Museums is a treasure trove of type and print.
Michael Franzese is one of the only renowned mafia men from his heyday who's still alive.
Guy Ritchie makes an attempted return to form with gangster comedy "The Gentlemen," a twist-filled but tonally ugly British crime caper.
It's important to reframe trauma as unreleased energy so you can acknowledge when you're triggered and learn to cope.
A puppy gets agitated by a stationary plastic water bottle.
Prohibitionists around the world have long used rhetoric to associate the plant with violence and depravity.
We are entering a Golden Age of product design, in which even niche enterprise products are finally becoming sensible, easy to use and even beautiful.
This election cycle, while still covering the campaigns and the candidates from the inside, I also want to offer something from the outside: a letter to Washington from the rest of America.
Matthew McConaughey And Hugh Grant have a blast reading past reviews from their filmographies.
A psychologist testified that even after prisoner Abu Zubaydah started cooperating, the waterboarding continued.
"The incel community seems to gatekeep geek culture," one Chad says. "But I'll gladly school them with my esoteric knowledge of DC comics or deep Star Trek lore."
Gravity? Never heard of her.
YouTubers build an air umbrella. How much air is needed to actually deflect rain?
Chronicling sixty years of NASA history through an impressive collection of historical photography, the NASA Archives is an extra large space opus.
Space radar startup Capella has to upgrade its satellite design just one year after its first model reached orbit.
Phones were not the centerpiece at the recently wrapped Consumer Electronics Show.
It isn't just languages that are endangered: dozens of alphabets around the world are at risk. And they could have even more to tell us.
Decades after the war, a group of prosecutors and historians discovered the truth about a mysterious SS training camp in occupied Poland.
Researchers are replicating "mass mortality events" with pig carcasses. The ecological consequences could hint at what's happening in Australia right now.
Here are heaps of tips and techniques to live your life with John Wayne's signature confidence, grit and style.
