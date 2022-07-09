Watch Rage Against The Machine's First Full Live Show In Over A Decade
RATM's reunion tour kicked off at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin, with a strong worded message to the American Supreme Court.
Ancient Egypt is often portrayed as a barren wasteland of deserts and camels. But the reality is truly fascinating.
Out with the white noise, in with the brown: people are elated by the benefits of low-frequency atmospheric sound that's helping them focus, calm down and sleep.
The Donut Media crew rip apart the worst infomerical-famous car products you've seen.
'The Dawn of Everything' fundamentally shifted my view of ... everything. I had to meet one of the minds behind its world-tilting revelations.
Bitcoin is giving new life to fossil fuels in even more insidious ways. In some places, miners are burning the dirtiest of dirty fuels — waste coal — to mine bitcoin, and they don't only have the state's blessing: They're getting subsidies for it.
Susan Schneider Williams explains what it was like for Robin Williams to live with Lewy body dementia at the 2021 BioHive Summit.
Her three-word styling method is a viral hit — and it's accessible to everyone.
One of the world's most recognizable dairy products, yogurt is a living, versatile symbol of human innovation.
The photos and data from the Webb telescope have until now been kept under wraps, but they'll be released to the public on July 12. Here's what to expect.
This week, a formal warning from the boss over chocolate milk, a minimalist who threw out their fiancé's stuff without asking, and a dognapping suspect close to home.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Franklin Liranzo's cockatoo Mambo can't help it when Bad Bunny's signature song starts bumping on the speaker.
Sending seeds for short trips to space helps scientists develop new crop varieties that can thrive in the changing climate and help feed the world's growing population.
Sin City Outdoors looks at the mega drought crisis facing Hoover Dam from an up-close view.
"Blue Origin already won the suborbital space tourism race on July 20, 2021."
These water guns pack up to 40 ounces of water, and can shoot over 30 feet. These punks are gonna get drenched.
This has got the last possible thing you want to see when you're relaxing on the beach.
Security researchers have found a vulnerability in many new Honda vehicles that allows someone to unlock or start the cars without the keys.
"Black Widow" actor rails at 'how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman's body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see.'
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Back in 2017, Jimmy Fallon's team at "The Tonight Show" put together a brilliant mashup of Star Wars characters singing Smash Mouth's "All Star" but the internet is just discovering it now.
David Chase remembers "The Sopranos" great Tony Sirico.
Amazon is holding its yearly sale on July 12 and 13 this year. Get ready for the biggest discounts of the summer, and start saving now.
"Through these illustrations, I hope to commemorate the complexity of the Aztec Pantheon, make the academic research more accessible, and show how this civilization is still alive in our global culture."
TikTok star Addison Rae humming into a Galaxy S22 Ultra to identify the song "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" is the dystopia we all live in now.
What we learned about Thor, Gorr and more from the latest MCU blockbuster and its accompanying stingers.
Brandy Bottone says her unborn baby should count as a car passenger after Roe v. Wade was overturned.
Den of Geek looks back at "Grease 2," the box office bomb-turned-cult classic, with star Maxwell Caulfield.
The "Thor: Love And Thunder" director questioned the realism of a visual effect featured in his own movie during this Vanity Fair interview.
How much of the air you're breathing is air someone else exhaled? And in the midst of a pandemic caused by an airborne virus, where are the riskiest places to be?
Formula 1 has quickly become one of the world's hottest sports properties. The driving factor: a focus on original content off the race track.
OBF explains the European Union's geopolitical strategy of giving money to Morocco.
A cautionary tale from Croydon, N.H., where one man tried to foist a change so drastic it jolted a community out of political indifference.
Have you ever wondered what's in those little death sticks that you smoke. VICE has the answers.
The wildly popular YouTube channel Lofi Girl, which hosts scores of relaxing lofi livestreams, has been taken down because of "copyright strikes." What went wrong?
The largest US reservoir has shrunken to a record low amid a punishing drought and the demands of 40 million people in seven states who are sucking the Colorado River dry.
Toyota has revealed more images of its small off-road electric SUV concept, first shown last December, and the boxy EV looks great in its resplendent blue-and-orange two-tone paint job.
A woman's attempts to gently remove a chipmunk from her window pane went completely off the rails.
VICE captured the excitement and ecstasy of a night out at the fair.
The space in which a constitutional right once was is being filled by focus-grouped messaging and calculated estimates of abortion's ROI.
Mark Humphries summarizes the way everything on the news feels like these days.
Over the weekend where Twitter vowed to sue Elon Musk and butter gained security tags – here are some top stories you might have missed.
A new bill from Republican North Carolina State Representative Ben Moss would ban free EV charging stations from public spaces.
In an interview at AOL Build, he spilled the beans on what the Duffer Brothers were planning all along. No one caught it, though.
"Looking for a job when you're in your 50s is sobering. 'People don't want to see their moms in the office,' one friend told me."
There's two types of fire alarms on the market — one of them you should definitely avoid.