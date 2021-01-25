Musician Performs A Perfect Cover Of Radiohead With Five Cellos
YouTuber Zack Reaves Music managed to capture the essence of Radiohead's "Everything in Its Right Place" with his cello performances.
CNN anchor Pamela Brown repeatedly presses Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) for evidence of voter fraud.
As historians examine Donald Trump's performance as president, Chris Cillizza explains where he'll rank among his predecessors.
Directed by Adam Wingard and starring Alexander Skarsgård, and Millie Bobby Brown, the movie will stream exclusively on HBO Max and select theaters on March 26.
Thor is completely ecstatic to run around a yard full of snow.
How the best smartphone cameras commercially available compare with one another.
In one of his most memorable moments, Larry King took a call from his son during a livestream of The Rubin Report.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Covidvaxcount constantly checks the websites of both the Centers for Disease Control and the individual states as they report the current vaccination numbers. Here's how many people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
More people are leaving than moving to California. Here's why people are departing the Golden State.
Ziyah Holman blew away the competition with this extraordinary comeback.
QAnon has started to merge with even more extreme conspiracy theories, including the "sovereign citizen" movement.
The country has turned inward more than ever, leaving the true impact of the pandemic a mystery.
Breaking with tradition, Budweiser won't be airing a Super Bowl ad for the first time in 37 years. Instead, the company will be redirecting their advertising budget to increasing COVID-19 vaccines awareness.
A collection of texts, radio communications, quotes and scenes from the last hours of Kobe Bryant's life before the fatal helicopter crash in Calabasas.
Amid a disastrous vaccine rollout, is it wrong to take advantage of technicalities and glitches?
"It's way closer, way sharper and it has way more emotion."
Researchers and airlines that obsessed over efficiency have spent the past year worrying about safety too.
Five people and an unborn child were killed Sunday after an early-morning shooting in Indianapolis' northeast side, police said — an incident the mayor called "a mass murder."
Last year, Dennis gained viral attention when she performed a floor routine to Beyonce's "Crazy in Love," and this year, she served up an equally magnificent performance with music from different Black artists.
It's the same secret to navigating any American system.
The new film "Cactus Jack" centers on a racist and sexist skinhead resembling some of the white nationalist MAGA maniacs who recently invaded the US Capitol.
Empty city centers. Bird songs. The 8 PM clap. Everything has changed during COVID-19.
YouTuber What's Inside? spent $650 on 16 Amazon return boxes. Here's what's inside.
A 28-inch screen, native 4K resolution, HDR10 support, built-in FreeSync and a highly adjustable stand for just $329? It's the best monitor we've ever had.
In July, So Cal indie label Burger Records shut down after female fans and musicians accused some of bands of sexual misconduct. These are the women's stories.
One shape fits all much to the chagrin of this increasingly stressed woman.
After Pfizer and Moderna, a slew of other candidates could fill gaps in efficacy, production or distribution.
Governor Gavin Newsom is expected on Monday to lift regional coronavirus stay-at-home orders across California, a change that could allow restaurants and gyms in many counties to reopen outdoor dining.
President Joe Biden will be focused on two objectives: curbing the spread of COVID-19 and delivering economic assistance to families in need.
Claire Saffitz, author of the cookbook "Dessert Person," shares her ultimate party snack: Pigs in a Brioche blanket.
Two decades ago, our blind optimism dissolved as the real world fell into war. "Lord of the Rings" became the ultimate millennial comfort viewing: a fantasy world in which the good guys actually win.
The creation of an Iraq War vet, Steelhose is a versatile weight built from recycled firehose and steel pellets
A deep-dive into how this shiny ball is quintessential for creating many of the visual effects you see in Hollywood blockbusters.
Scientists say they've got 20-million-year-old evidence of giant worms that hunted in pretty much the most nightmarish way possible.
Sixty years ago, at the height of the Cold War, a B-52 bomber disintegrated over a small Southern town. An eyewitness recalls what happened next.
They could save millions from poverty with what's left over, according to a new Oxfam report on inequality and the coronavirus.
One of the biggest galaxies in the universe seems to lack its dark centerpiece.
You can play around with the base sauce and textures to get a combination you like, while keeping a healthy meal in mind.
Screenwriter and Reddit user Ben Crew has written a feature-length script in response to the demand for a Muppets adaptation of "The Great Gatsby." The script was written as a distraction from the riot at the Capitol, Crew says.
Crippled ports. Paralyzed corporations. Frozen government agencies. How a single piece of code crashed the world.
The extent of the person's injuries wasn't immediately released after the incident, which took place as people had gathered to watch cars performing stunts in an intersection.
The new book "Black Hole Survival Guide" is a collaboration between scientist Janna Levin and painter Lia Halloran.
Moriba Jah is a scientist and researcher, who used to work at NASA and now teaches at the University of Texas at Austin. Jah has his eyes set on space and is monitoring everything that's floating around Earth.
Getting Americans masked up is a top priority for the Biden administration. Not all masks, however, are created equally.
An Associated Press analysis of federal hospital data shows that since November, the share of US hospitals nearing the breaking point has doubled. More than 40 percent of Americans now live in areas running out of ICU space, with only 15 percent of beds still available.
Larry King shares an unforgettable tale from his early DJ career where a woman called him in the middle of his shift.
An unopened first edition base set booster box of Pokémon cards just fetched a world record $408,000 at Heritage Auctions in Dallas.
The latest WhatsApp privacy kerfuffle once again has us wondering whether it's a good idea to be giving so much of our data to a company with Facebook's track record.
"I've been wanting to come on your show for months and months," Dr. Fauci told the MSNBC host.