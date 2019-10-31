Library In Arkansas Gets Some Unexpected Animal Visitors
Reports say that the raccoons in Arkansas State library were seeking shelter in the rain, but we know the real reason: they just wanted to check out some books.
Reports say that the raccoons in Arkansas State library were seeking shelter in the rain, but we know the real reason: they just wanted to check out some books.
Kanye West's Carpool Karaoke edition is unlike anyone else's — not only does it take place 30,000 foot in the air, but it also comes with over 100 choir singers.
The battle of the bands between Benedict College and Miles College got a truly spectacular finale from BC's William Bilal.
The team behind the Hydraulic Press Channel continue to put their destructive tendencies to excellent use.
Some of these are genius. And some are just plain dangerous.
YouTuber Kurtis Baute tries to navigate through a world where everything is literally upside down. It's not easy!
Boeing and Airbus have long had a fairly even rivalry — but this year was different.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
After a fire destroyed the only place I could afford to live in the Bay Area, I knew it was time to leave for good.
"Black salve" burns through human skin, but Facebook says groups dedicated to the sham medicine don't violate its community guidelines.
The seven-digit club has a growing membership, but a very select geographic distribution.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
If you've ever worked in an office, this will provoke the eeriest déja-vu. The rest of you: be warned.
When a down-and-out doctor in New Castle, PA, finds his rundown mansion is haunted, he pulls the quintessentially American move: opening the house to the public for a fee.
Sign up for Digg's morning newsletter, get the most interesting stories of the day directly to your inbox every morning.
Reports say that the raccoons in Arkansas State library were seeking shelter in the rain, but we know the real reason: they just wanted to check out some books.
After receiving a zero-star review from Pete Wells for the New York Times, famed Williamsburg steakhouse Peter Luger has issued a response.
There are decent knock-offs, and there are absolutely horrendous ones that feel nearly blasphemous in their attempts at offering a product even remotely similar to the original.
If the package gets wrecked, this one is really on the homeowner.
And, according to one researcher, definitely better than porn, or even reading.
Porsche's electric Taycan Turbo S costs about two times as much as the Tesla Model S, but is it faster?
GRID is the ultra-slim wallet that's made of two aluminum plates. Despite its size, it can still carry up to 12 cards and has a money clip for your cash. Ditch the bulk, save 61 percent off a GRID Wallet when you get it for $25.
According to a Twitter user, a person she was talking to on Tinder created the account @tillytortellini in order to send her pasta pics. Is love…real?
That's it. Halloween is canceled. And this guy's friend is probably no longer his friend.
A very clever bear does some tricky aerobatics to sneak around a fenced off dumpster.
In a hole in the ground, there lived…you!
Get yourself a beefy gaming laptop, a portable monitor or some sick LED-lit keyboards at a significant discount.
You don't need to clock world records to feel great about running. With the right mindset and the right shoes, the running itself is the reward.
Sometimes, in conflict, it's hard to tell who's in the wrong. Other times, it's extremely clear-cut.
None of the oft-published mainstream articles seem to capture the magnitude of the vision that Starship embodies.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The battle of the bands between Benedict College and Miles College got a truly spectacular finale from BC's William Bilal.
The circumstances surrounding Epstein's death were unusual: "He had been dead for three hours and didn't photograph how the body was found."
The Airbus A380 was a technological marvel. So why is it being canceled?
You may love it. You may hate it. But a smear of mayonnaise before cooking makes beef, pork, chicken and fish better as if by magic.
Imagine a nightmare scenario involving escalators, and this is pretty much it.
Jack Dorsey wants out of the 2020 campaign
In addition to an impressive content catalog ("Friends"! "Rick and Morty"! And so much more!), HBO Max has an important secret weapon.
I grew up during the Satanic Panic and my evangelical dad thought it was the "Devil's Holiday."
The Carolina Hurricanes beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 last night, with Andrei Svechnikov scoring both of their goals in the third period. His first, a lacrosse style hook shot from behind the goal, was something else:
If we are to settle the Solar System, astronauts will have to travel for months and years. What will that do to the human mind?
These are the facts. (Editorial note: They aren't really; who would put Nerds above Milk Duds? Also, where are the Tootsie Rolls?)
Here's the story of how Michael Larson cracked the code of the game show "Press Your Luck" and broke the record for the largest one-day total ever won on the game.
Those tiny AmazonBasics AA batteries have a big environmental footprint.
The apple martini's invention involved vodka, Sour Apple Pucker schnapps, and a bar called Lola's in Los Angeles.
You don't head into a basic cable superhero show expecting to see HBO or Hollywood-caliber special effects. You do expect, however, to see something better than late-90s "Power Rangers" episodes.
There was a statistic going around that said one in six millennials have at least $100,000 saved. The reactions were mostly confusion and indignation. Is one in six such an impossible statistic? Short answer: No.
Roaring up to the Ki-Be Red Apple Market in a Dodge pickup truck, Dalton Pullum and Matthew Phalen had no idea they were about to watch a poorly conceived murder plot unravel before their eyes.
A lightning strike created a 15-by-15-foot hole in a Forth Worth parking lot this morning.
From Jeff Bezos to Bill Gates to Elon Musk, we are in the age of startup founders as long-term leaders of companies.
I know the nausea and vomiting that started during my pregnancy is linked to anxiety. What I don't know is how to make it stop.
Everyone knows how to do the high-five. But where did it come from and how did it get popular?
Caveh Zahedi's abject, self-defeating, ethically questionable, maddeningly original approach to documentary.
The game had gotten to be a bit much. Then its creators sucked it into a black hole — literally — and started fresh.
"I just went into shock."
Eli Baden-Lasar had always known he was conceived using a sperm donor. However, discovering that one of his friends was a half-sibling was a decisive moment.
Two Nationals coaches had to physically restrain Martinez after the umpires made a controversial runner interference call during Game 6 of the World Series.
You could say he made them lose their train of thought.