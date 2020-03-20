Man's Shower Is Interrupted By Adorable Raccoon That Really Wants To Play
Remi the raccoon is one years old and apparently she really loves playing in the water.
There's something deeply satisfying about the watching the cards fan out and re-organize with solid thunks and thwacks.
Don't bark, just stare — your owner will get the idea.
When you're cooped in a house for too long, this is the kind of internet gems you start to produce.
It would seem that the president has not gotten over the fact that Senator Romney voted against him in the impeachment fight.
They say two times a charm.
Getting dog food delivered is certainly convenient, unless someone or something else gets its paws on it first.
It's not easy to trim down the list of the greatest installments of 'The Office,' but on the show's 15th anniversary, we gave it a shot.
No matter how you look at the numbers, one country stands out from the rest: South Korea.
A lot of design went into crafting this mirror, which transforms from a mirror into a walkable portal for guests.
Of all the uncomfortable scenarios we'd imagined with our coworkers, this is not something we ever imagined happening.
Jane de Oliveira set out to protect the world's largest rain forest from the corporate interests that are burning it to the ground. Then the armed men showed up.
For the most part, people have absorbed that it is critical we all do the right thing during the coronavirus pandemic. But what is the right thing? And how long do we have to do it for?
Not sure whether the length of a supermarket cart really constitutes six feet of social distancing.
Drills, saws, work lights and more are all included in this beefy power tool set from DeWalt. That door ain't gonna hang itself, now is it?
Don't halt social distancing. Instead, do it right.
Even Tucker Carlson seemed a bit taken aback by Patrick's argument.
So this is what it's like to fly.
Since Friday, March 13, New York's previously thriving restaurant and bar landscape has completely changed due to measures in response to COVID-19.
The United States needs a safety net now more than ever. Code for America shows how government agencies can meet Americans where they are.
The actions of one individual really can have a ripple effect on a larger population.
The pace of change is coming at a breakneck speed while we're all stuck in place.
Hospital officials are warning against home remedies for COVID-19 after a metro Phoenix man died and his wife was hospitalized when they ingested a chemical touted by President Donald Trump as a possible coronavirus treatment.
How does a $25 edit stack up against edits that cost $100 and $500?
From "The Right Stuff" to "Hoop Dreams," these aren't just time-wasters, but movies that use their extended running times as weapons.
"What's terrible about COVID-19 is what's great about it," says Madonna. Please, tell us more about what's great about a pandemic!
It's about the Earth and the ocean, not about the stars.
Trump said it's a "prime candidate," but there are plenty of reasons not to.
For nearly a decade, Kofie Yeboah had been haunted by a final level he could never defeat. This week, he decided it was finally time to beat it once and for all.
The bright side is what traffic experts — and drivers — can learn about improving the commute experience in the future.
Hailed for its early efforts to contain Covid-19, Singapore has recently seen a surge in new coronavirus cases. Still, daily life is surprisingly unaffected.
They're putting the average shoplifter to shame by taking paintings and mattresses. How do they get away with it?
If we were currently allowed to do go outside and house-hunt and the economy weren't so precarious, how many square feet would $500,000 buy you?
At first, Cheyenne Rain was thrilled. She got to return, over and over, to the closest place to Hogwarts she'd ever been. The fantasy didn't last for long.
Sometimes when people don't listen, you really have to bring in the chopper to send a message to them.
Chris Cassidy is about to spend six months on the ISS. He knows a thing or two about living in a small space.
"We will send the police over. With flamethrowers."
We give our genes and our environment all the credit for making us who we are. But random noise during development might be a deciding factor, too.
Welcome to our brave new world, now please stay six feet away.
There are advantages to having biotech executives as neighbors.
"Anyone can aspire to be President of the United States, but few have any hope of becoming President of the Bohemian Club," Richard Nixon reportedly once said.
Over 100 thousand people attended Derrick "D-Nice" Jones's Instagram Live fete on Saturday.
Viruses have spent billions of years perfecting the art of surviving without living — a frighteningly effective strategy that makes them a potent threat in today's world. That's especially true of the deadly new coronavirus.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
People in Britain will be allowed to leave their homes for only "very limited purposes" — shopping for basic necessities; for one form of exercise a day; for any medical need; and to travel to and from work when "absolutely necessary."
This soccer player really took one for the team.
Call it "Downton Abbey" syndrome: The newest trend among the world' s ultra-rich is to have a butler. But what type of person would willingly give over his life to serving the outrageously moneyed?
Doctors are warning people experiencing loss of smell, also known as anosmia, to self-isolate for seven days, as they believe it's a symptom of the coronavirus.
As social distancing measures lock down the US, Okeechobee County Commissioner Bryant Culpepper wants you to know there's a simpler solution: blowing a hair dryer up your nose. Culpepper has since apologized.