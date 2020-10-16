Raccoon Is Totally Confused When Owner Plays A Magic Trick On It
Who stole the cookie from the plastic cup?
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Who stole the cookie from the plastic cup?
Doug DeMuro somehow got his hands on a Ford Bronco prototype and it's got features out the wazoo.
Disney keeps remaking its animated classics because they make money but this scene sums up why its execution has been a total disaster.
Sony Pictures released the first full trailer for the video game adaptation, coming December 30, 2020.
Kevin Miller combines two famous boy bands with very different music genres and it surprisingly works.
I need a hero. I'm holding out for a hero 'til the end of the flight.
A question about soybeans at the Iowa US Senate debate becomes a cringeworthy moment.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
It's been quite the week for tweets, and we've rounded up some of our favorites that capture the mood of the moment.
The majority of Americans will need to take the coming COVID-19 vaccine. Here's how to persuade those who won't want to.
Who stole the cookie from the plastic cup?
This scene from "The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hill" is stressful to watch with its original audio — but this version is almost… peaceful?
In a New York Post report, Facebook and Twitter smell a rat.
Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged Texas billionaire Robert Brockman with tax fraud in an alleged $2 billion scheme that also ensnared prominent investor Robert Smith.
This guy pretty much sums up the ubiquitous social media posts of Peloton users.
This week, we've got Amy Coney Barrett's blank notepad, this can't be the same brain, every day I do my silly little tasks, and the iPhone 12 looks like an iPhone 5.
The oxygen supply system has failed in a module on the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) but the crew is in no danger, Russian space agency Roscosmos said Thursday.
95% of all plane crashes have at least one survivor. How can you improve your chances of making it through a catastrophic plane accident?
The president's liabilities are spelled out in dozens of documents, published here.
Detractors of the Netflix film have painted it as sordid and exploitative. They couldn't be more wrong.
These are the psychological traps to avoid so that we have enough money.
Eat more, for starters. But there's slightly more to it than that.
Donald Trump and Joe Biden had two very different town halls on Thursday night. Here are some of the key moments from each.
Welcome to "Scare Tactics," a new series focusing on the horror gaming genre.
"As a former public official, I believe we have not treated Americans as adults, who understand truth, sacrifice and responsibility," Christie said in a statement.
As it seems likely that we're heading into a third peak of COVID-19 cases, this 1-minute video provides a sobering picture of the progression of the pandemic in the US since March.
Brad really has a serious problem with his female employees.
Presenting the Pacino Scream-o-Meter — our scientific measurement of iconic Pacino shrieking, from "Heat" to the orgasmic "Frankie and Johnny." Hoo-ah!.
From Mentos to Kit-Kat bars, companies used to use catchy jingles for their ad campaigns. Why have they fallen out of favor?
Spreadsheets run the world. When they break, governments and companies turn to an elite group of experts to save the day.
A question about soybeans at the Iowa US Senate debate becomes a cringeworthy moment.
The two-inch-long wasps Vespa mandarinia — regrettably dubbed "murder hornets" — are the biggest wasps in the world. The problem is they're native to Asia, but in 2019 and 2020 people have spotted over a dozen of them (so far) in a corner of Washington.
Reports are on the rise regarding excruciating headaches, stomach upsets for weeks on end, sudden outbreaks of shingles and flare-ups of autoimmune disorders. A common thread among the complaints, one that has been months in the making, is chronic stress.
Poor Brewster is being blocked out of the living room by this obstructive cat.
Which candies make the best tasting spirits? A couple of booze connoisseurs find out.
Including garlic herb, smoky bourbon, garlic pepper, chipotle pepper, cayenne pepper, whiskey habanero and ghost pepper hot sauces, this well-reviewed collection is the perfect gift for the hot head in your life.
For many new mothers, the "breast is best" advice given by doctors can seem hopelessly unrealistic. How can we reap the benefits of breastfeeding for mothers who aren't able to?
A homeowner valiantly attempts to find out the source of this noise from the ground and we still don't know.
"Four Seasons: Winter" was a real bop back in its day.
When Miles Hargrove's dad was kidnapped by Colombian guerrillas, he asked a young friend to act as negotiator.
The stunning rise behind an absurd baseball simulation online game.
I don't know about you, but I'm feeling 82.
Instead, he praised the group, deemed a potential source of terrorism by the FBI, for being strongly against pedophilia.
We were not expecting that this was how the stunt would end.
Homes with gas stoves can contain approximately 50 to 400 percent higher concentrations of NO2 than homes with electric stoves, often resulting in levels of indoor air pollution that would be illegal outdoors.
From a Siberian tiger hugging a Manchurian fir tree to a fox chowing down on a goose, the winners of this year's Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, announced Wednesday by the Natural History Museum in London, are simply stunning.
Doug DeMuro somehow got his hands on a Ford Bronco prototype and it's got features out the wazoo.
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse criticized President Donald Trump earlier this week during a phone call with constituents, saying a number of unflattering things about the President, including that he's "flirted with White supremacists" and "kisses dictators' butts," his office confirmed to CNN.
The Bay Area hasn't seen another coronavirus surge, even as the U.S. enters a 'third wave'
Once you learn to play 71 different Nirvana riffs, you earn the title of rock god.
C-SPAN suspended its Scully indefinitely Thursday after he admitted to lying about his Twitter feed being hacked when he was confronted about a questionable exchange with former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci.
How the world's greatest public health organization was brought to its knees by a virus, the president and the capitulation of its own leaders, causing damage that could last much longer than the coronavirus.
For those of you who wonder how giraffes are able to eat grass lower on the ground, here's your answer.
Kevin Miller combines two famous boy bands with very different music genres and it surprisingly works.
DC Comics' next event, Future State, launches in January with books by John Ridley, Mariko Tamaki, Brian Michael Bendis, Gene Luen Yang. There's a new POC Batman, Superman's future son, and a new Wonder Woman.