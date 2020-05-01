Rabbit Cheats Death From Hungry Leopard By Mere Feet
An extremely lucky rabbit was able to outwit this leopard just in the nick of time.
We've seen a lot of Atom Central's restored nuclear test footage, but this 1957 clip from the Plumbbob test escaped our notice — and it's quite something.
"What could go wrong?" he probably thought. What could go wrong, indeed.
The iconic blades of medieval Japan and Europe, compared.
Presh from Mind Your Decisions has a brain-teaser that seems, at first glance, unfeasible to answer.
An extraordinarily gifted young musician plays both the guitar and bass simultaneously to a classic rock song.
In response to a question about Tesla's liquidity, Musk focused his ire on the stay-at-home orders (which are keeping Tesla's California factory closed).
"Love Is Blind," "The Circle," and "Too Hot to Handle" exist in worlds where face-to-face interactions are limited and social skills are beginning to regress, which feels all too real in 2020. Let's dive in.
Beaches in parts of Florida began reopening today after almost a month. In these times Florida man, Daniel Uhlfelder's' latest gimmick: a "grim reaper" tour, just in case we forgot how nightmarish the past month has been.
From coming-of-age stories to classics from your childhood to a tale of a (literally) killer leather jacket.
Akilah Hughes and Milana Vayntrub update the children's clapping game with adult themes.
John Kerschbaum captured the scale of the museum's awe-inspiring hugeness with flattened cartoon scale and perspective, and the result is incredibly impressive.
COVID-19 can come for anyone, but older adults, men and black people have elevated risk of death.
Keep your siblings close, keep your mommy closer.
Sam Lloyd, an actor best known for portraying lawyer Ted Buckland on "Scrubs," has died, his agent confirmed to Variety. He was 56.
Testing sewage for the coronavirus may tell scientists how much disease is in a community — and when the virus has finally gone away.
Let's all welcome the Seahawks' new tight end "Greg Olsen."
Last year's controversial victor ran a rare course, straight from the winner's circle to pasture. Sp what the heck happened to Country House?
Monsters meet 1950s Jim Crow America? Count us in. "Lovecraft Country" hits HBO Max in August.
The "Double Up bug" lurking in the software of Game King video poker machines survived undetected for nearly seven years, in part because the steps to reproduce it were so complex. John Kane and Andre Nestor experimented until they could trigger it at will.
We didn't even know what chess was at the age of three, let alone be able to stand our ground against a chess grandmaster.
Years before the Haymarket Affair, 30 Chicagoans were killed by police during America's first-ever nationwide strike in 1877. But the spot where the most blood was shed bears no mark of what happened there.
"WHERE IS THE REST OF MY LAUNDRY??"
Beaches in Walton County, FL, will open without time restrictions, but apparently, sunbathing isn't allowed.
Recently unclassified footage from Navy jets appears to show UFOs moving in weird ways. Turns out, not so much.
95% sensitivity? This simulator will help you understand just how accurate antibody tests are.
We're not sure if this is a joke or if this is just real-life comedy.
Sometimes in life you go out looking for rare limestone endemic plants in Death Valley and you accidentally wind up with a 68-year-old plane crash relic instead.
How the "gambler's fallacy" and anchoring bias influence strike zones.
Alejandro Cao de Benós can help you explore mining interests — or tell you that Kim Jong Un is in perfectly good health.
This scooter driver did a 360 degree spin in the air after getting rammed into by this car. Fortunately, he wasn't seriously injured and they settled the matter without involving the police.
The coronavirus has revealed so many of our institutions to be vulnerable or broken. But that doesn't mean they will change.
To the extent we're going to have a model that at least organizes our thinking about the range of possibilities we need either a new model or a refactored one.
In Bali, western immigrants are selling products they've never handled, from countries they've never visited, to consumers they've never met
The Hydraulic Press Channel puts non-newtonian fluid under an intense pressure test.
People who eat more sweets are at higher risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease and cancer… but that may not actually be sugar's fault.
The "Parks and Recreation" cast reunited together during the pandemic for a fundraising special and it's the pick-me-up we all need right now.
As the global economy comes to a standstill amid the coronavirus, energy demand is set to drop a record amount.
And just when they've finally managed to almost get away with it, the police arrives.
Phil Murphy discusses the state's efforts to mitigate its coronavirus infections and lower its death rate, the second-highest in the country.
"The money guys, I don't know. I just don't have a whole lot of fondness for those guys."
We are in utter awe of this. We also want to get the hell out of there before it hits.
The length of almost two football fields, the cargo ship Jupiter Spirit arrived in Los Angeles' harbor on April 24 after an almost three-week journey from Japan, ready to unload its cargo of about 2,000 Nissan Armada SUVs, Rogue crossovers and Infiniti sedans in a quick, half-day operation.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious.
When you don't have enough space in your house, contraptions like this come in real handy.
The sandwich boys Ben Turley and Brent Young demonstrate how roast beef gets made.
The provocative "Dark Knight" phrase encapsulated the blockbuster's dark brilliance. But more than a decade later, it's turned into a dismissive shorthand for self-serious event films.
No matter how much we try, it's hard for us to reconcile in our brains that structures like this can hold together.
Individual differences in genetic makeup may explain our susceptibility to the new coronavirus and the severity of the disease it causes.