Quentin Tarantino Reveals The Unsettling Movie That Inspired The Plot To 'Reservoir Dogs'
Quentin Tarantino recalls the rare horror movie that left him feeling especially freaked out and inspired the plot to "Reservoir Dogs."
Quentin Tarantino recalls the rare horror movie that left him feeling especially freaked out and inspired the plot to "Reservoir Dogs."
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Judge Bruce Schroeder admonished prosecutor Thomas Binger's cross-examination of Kyle Rittenhouse after a line of questioning rubbed him the wrong way.
It seems like the doctors were just at Theranos for show.
But you can't say that it's not memorable.
In recent movies like "Finch," Tom Hanks' once-genial everyman doesn't have much use for humanity.
"Gotta hurt," one Trump critic tweeted after spotting the line.
Someone unearthed this old "Funny or Die" skit and for any fans of Russian playwright Anton Chekhov, the suspense will truly delight them.
Orlando, Florida, has become the epicenter of America's housing crisis.
The best Thanksgiving turkey might be the one you can get.
Cinematographer Dustin Farrell hopped on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and recorded Major Joshua "Cabo" Gunderson demonstrating an F-22 Raptor test flight in Anchorage, Alaska, in 1,000 FPS.
'Tis the season to tackle one of many November-specific initiatives, to fill ourselves with soup and to admire fall apparel for animals. Enjoy.
A battle royale between four overpowered superheroes. Who would win?
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down in tears as he describes getting "cornered" in a parking lot on the night he shot two people to death.
Anker CEO Steven Yang discusses the transition from USB-A to USB-C and how gallium nitride is the future of chargers. He also discusses navigating relationships with Apple and Amazon.
Quentin Tarantino recalls the rare horror movie that left him feeling especially freaked out and inspired the plot to "Reservoir Dogs."
"Defendant Chansley's now-famous criminal acts have made him the public face of the Capitol riot," prosecutors said.
This space heater has over 20,000 user reviews and an impressive 4.5-star average rating. Better yet, it's less than 30 bucks right now.
A Swiss studio designed the Babyn Yar Synagogue to open and close just like a book.
The color green is synonymous with nature and the environmental movement — an association that goes back thousands of years.
Over the last decade, hundreds of jails and prisons in the U.S. have closed, inspiring architects and designers to reimagine sites of incarceration as positive community spaces.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan once quipped, "I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I'm not going to jail." Jimmy Kimmel broke the news to her that she actually is going to jail.
The newly minted undisputed champion reveals his travel-kit essentials, invites Tiger Woods for a round of golf and gives props to the team that made him world champ.
We all have have that one friend who never stops balling out. So if you're shopping for someone fresh to death, these are what you need to get.
Here's a breakdown of the most charitable states in the US, which itself is the 19th most generous nation in the world.
Farmers in the Bean Belt perilously depend on just two species. New breeding — and traditional growing practices — could fix that.
Sure, you could just look at your phone, but what fun is that? This clever clock tells time with quotes from some of the best novels ever written.
Where do we go from here?
Stephen Colbert got the honor to announce Paul Rudd as People Magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive," but not before putting him through some grueling tests as the "official sexiness adjudicator."
The gift of a Camera Pod, built with durable waterproof Dyneema composite fabrics and weighing less than a quarter pound, is a sure-fire way to light up-and lighten up-any shutterbug's camera kit.
If the video appears designed to be shared widely by anti-vaxxers... that's because it is
How a couple of young friends created an empire stemming from their hatred of New York's premiere baseball club.
At first, it seems like a community of people who just really love photos of celebrities near dicks. Then the subliminal messaging starts.
Chef Harold Villarosa wants you to make better scrambled eggs — and explains how to with some extra ingredients and pro-chef techniques.
Here are some of the most common myths you'll hear as a new homeowner.
It was Pelosi who delivered what felt like a final blow to drug pricing reform last month. The story of that gamble highlights the road ahead.
For a while, "Dexter" was a critically acclaimed drama with extraordinary guest performances by actors like John Lithgow. And then, this episode happened.
Jazlyn Guerra's other recent subjects also include Denzel Washington and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
At least three big American oil companies—Hess, ConocoPhillips, and Exxon—were major financial contributors to the Fulbright Program in Malaysia.
We have the proof, here's why it's the 5th biggest in the world.
In one of the most famous episodes of "Seinfeld," Jerry and Kramer are watching the operation of a man getting a splenectomy and in a series of unfortunate events, end up dropping a Junior Mint into the open body of the surgery patient. Would that have been dangerous?
Democrats say they care about equality in America, but, as Johnny Harris discovers, in states with a Democratic supermajority, when it comes to fixing the problem, the answer is often "not in my backyard."
Notes toward a theory of the Dad Thriller.
I was ultracareful for 18 months. Then I got COVID.
The reaction from this prosecutor speaks volumes after Gaige Grosskreutz appears to bolster Kyle Rittenhouse's lawyers' argument that he was acting in self-defense.
A lesson for domain name owners.
Who doesn't want a Grogu Chia Pet? We were just going to give it as a gift, but now we're ordering one for ourselves too.