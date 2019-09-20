Queen Latifah Reveals What Makes Tom Cruise A Great Celebrity Basketball Player
Grammy and Emmy winner Queen Latifah stopped by "Hot Ones" and reminisced about her career while eating the hottest wings like a pro.
Scholars and citizens from Sweden explain why they enjoy paying numerous types of tax, and how Sweden's financials are ranked among one of the highest tax-to-GDP ratios in the world.
A group of golf players, including former championship winners like Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, will not be permitted in US-based PGA circuits.
A TV version of the 1992 film "A League Of Their Own" is coming to Prime video on August 12, starring Abbi Jacobson, D'Arcy Carden, Nick Offerman and more.
In the face of environmental collapse, humanity may need to turn to artificial replacements for nature — how might we avoid the most dystopian of these futures?
Researchers are just beginning to understand the strange symptoms they can cause.
The new recalls are related to Jif peanut butter, which was recalled last month due to contamination concerns.
In the waters of Western Australia, a harrowing moment for a sea turtle under attack from a tiger shark turned into a victorious escape.
Outside of philanthropy, there's nothing better you can do with your money than to build an enormous and entertaining fountain, as demonstrated by the delightful 300-year-old Wasserspiele of Bergpark Wilhelmshöhe.
Pick between an 18×18 or 20×26 pillowcase, and float off to slumber land on a massive "baggie" of Sour Diesel.
Will Adam Sandler finally win an Oscar for playing a worn-out NBA scout in the LeBron James produced sports drama "Hustle"?
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Paleontologist Dr. Hans Sues reminds us that "Jurassic Park" was an entertainment movie, and not a science documentary, while answering dinosaur questions from the Internet.
If you're looking to purchase your first home, SmartAsset says these cities are worth settling down in.
Trevor Noah called out Phil Mickelson for beating around the bush when it came to the real reason why he was ditching the PGA Tour for the new Saudi Arabia backed LIV Golf Series.
Under "RRR's" surface is a potent blast of Hindu nationalism.
The thing is, he's a beaver.
Kimmel demanded answers for why nothing has been done to tackle mass shootings since Biden entered the White House, in the President's first in-person interview with a late-night TV host since he came to power.
Ever wondered what Obama wearing goth makeup would look like? Well, now you don't have to.
Musk's wild rants about Twitter bots and Joe Biden are designed to distract everyone from the financial disaster he faces at Tesla.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Testifying before the House oversight committee, she describes seeing her teacher and classmates shot, and covering herself in her friend's blood to appear dead to the shooter.
This week, we've also got "Welcome to my world" and unexpected Pride month partnerships.
Don't get Dad another novelty tie — get him something exciting this year. Maybe a cocktail smoking set? Or high-end meat? Let's spice it up in 2022.
College baseball features a lot of filthy language and middle fingers, and we need Jomboy's lip reading skills to decipher it all.
Superpower wars are back. Can the Global South find inspiration from the nonaligned movement?
Small and lightweight enough to bring with you anytime you head into the wild, this handmade axe is strong enough to easily tackle roots, vines and firewood.
"Beverly Hills Cop" was the biggest hit of 1984 but studio executives almost completely sabotaged the project by giving it to Sylvester Stallone.
A man purporting to be a member of the seven-person jury that deliberated in the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial made a series of posts on TikTok last week about what he claimed were his insights from the high-profile trial that captivated the world.
An expert in nothing relating to women, attractiveness or having fun in the summer gives you the best advice on how to live your "hot girl summer" to the fullest.
MTV used to matter to a generation of young people, and it could have adapted to the rise of the internet and social media but decided instead to become a "Ridiculousness" rerun machine. What went wrong?
How do you raise kids in a country that seems to hate them?
An animated map of explosions in the war in Ukraine over the past three months, according to data by Liveuamap and put together by Aleksandr Filonichev.
A new exhibit focuses on the Egyptians left out of the story of the most famous archeological find of the 20th century.
Why groundwater near structures travels in a way that's contrary to what you'd expect.
The original movie trailer for "Aliens" left something to be desired so a brave editor decided to make matters into his own hands.
Someone asked Reddit what weird and obscure words they could rattle off in an instant, and the responses definitely taught us something new.
The Tesla founder's simple strategy to making decisions and leading organizational success.
Here's a fascinating breakdown from an engineering perspective of what caused Air France Flight 4590 to crash
The NY Post brought back an old internet optical illusion and got people on Twitter talking about it all over again. Can you spot the hidden tiger?
Here's an incredible visualization of of how deep the world's oceans are — with comparisons to other things to keep it in perspective. (From 2021)
From "Akalabeth" to "Xenobia," many rare PC titles are now considered elaborate scams.
It turns out anxiety and existential dread are not the key to longevity, per a new study.
The Old West goes out with a bang in its last train robbery, leading a series of investigators down unexpected paths to a shocking conclusion.
Summer isn't only a time for beach reads — after all, how many days do you actually spend at the beach each summer? (If it's a lot, don't tell me.)
Chef Jeong Kwan was the recipient of the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Icon Award in 2022. A Buddhist monk, she has gained fans around the world for her vegetarian "temple cuisine" that showcases the best of Korean produce.
"Maybe I'm jealous."