Queen Elizabeth Makes First Comments Since COVID Recovery
"It does leave one very tired and exhausted," said the 95-year-old monarch who broke her silence after catching the coronavirus earlier this year.
"It does leave one very tired and exhausted," said the 95-year-old monarch who broke her silence after catching the coronavirus earlier this year.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
"It does leave one very tired and exhausted," said the 95-year-old monarch who broke her silence after catching the coronavirus earlier this year.
With a career .342 batting average, 714 home runs, and outsized personality, Babe Ruth became a symbol of bold, decisive victory and bombastic braggadocio.
Rebel Wilson wakes up from a two-decade coma and doesn't recognize the TikTok obsessed world she now resides in.
A study that paid viewers of the rightwing cable network to switch shed light on the media's influence on people's views
Every county in Maine had a natural decrease in population from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, according to the Census Bureau.
Lordstown Motors is a case study in how to lose $5.5 billion in two years without hardly trying.
Why you don't want to invite Steven Seagal to host anything ever as exemplified by his memorably disastrous "SNL" outing.
Charts? Maps? Graphs? We got 'em. The Data Viz Namespace is your one-stop shop for all things data, visualized.
This way too real spoof of "The Wolf of Wall Street" will make you realize the promise of crypto seems a little too scarily familiar.
Tesla's shiniest piece of vaporware keeps getting worse.
There's a lot out there on the interweb about the tangible benefits of intermittent fasting, but what's the science say? Let's dig in.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Tesla opened its Gigafactory in Texas to fans and a Cybertruck prototype was on hand for everyone to gawk at but as Jalopnik and others noticed, there were some glaring imperfections in the car.
The Irish actor was on Dax Shepard's show "Armchair Expert," spoke at length about his illustrious career and revealed a little bit about Christoper Nolan's next film "Oppenheimer."
"Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore," will hit cinemas on Friday, April 15, 2022.
Analysts now wonder if Musk will pursue a hostile takeover of Twitter, without the constraints he would have had on the size of his stake in the company.
The existence of love, trust, respect and safety in a relationship is often dependent on moments you might write off as petty disagreements.
This human probably should have seen this coming as his loyal doggo tries to help him rescue a toy from the pool and fails spectacularly.
This week, a goth bride, a white professor agonizing over whether to say the N-word in class, and a letter writer who thinks a reasonable way to end their dog's barking is to ask their neighbors to stop taking walks.
The actor decided to address his recent felony conviction — via song.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
John Oliver has been collecting some personal information on the possible internet habits of members of Congress.
There's nothing that parents of small children love more than giving kids unfettered access to phones and iPads — then freaking out over what kinds of age-inappropriate content they may be seeing on such devices.
You won't find yourself reading tweets instead of writing when you're on your Freewrite typewriter, but it will sync all of your work to the cloud for you.
This is the most surreal feat of strength you'll ever witness and you'll be transfixed until the very end.
YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki spoke with Ludwig Ahgren about some of the most controversial moves made by the video sharing service and whether she regrets removing the dislike button.
All three of these popular crowd-funded puzzles have a story, secrets and elements hidden in plain sight.
Darnell Rogers is 5-ft 2-inches, making him the shortest player in American college basketball history. Here's how he makes up for his height on the court and competes at a high level.
It's not just a financial commitment. It can alter people's relationships to a community, a place and even time.
The key ingredient in these gummies, Safr'Inside™, is award-winning and extracted from the most bioavailable compound of saffron.
"The song reflects the light at the end of the tunnel, that we are all hoping for," Lennon wrote on his YouTube channel.
For all the people who made millions made on Gamestop, plenty of Robinhood users slammed the company in FTC complaints obtained by Gizmodo via FOIA.
Everything you need to know about the surprisingly important role of salt in bread baking.
The promise of exposure can lead artists to sign deals they otherwise wouldn't consider.
The age of space tourism may soon be upon us, but the age of space curiosity is already here.
The pop band tell Kelly Clarkson about one of the most ridiculous band photo shoots they had to do, back in the '90s, and talk about their style from back in the day
If many viral stories are to be believed, some women make millions off of 'auctioning' their virginity to the highest bidder. But since few of these sales are ever consummated, what's actually being bought and sold?
Christian Moullec loves Geese and has been flying with them for over three decades. His passion started at a young age and over the years Moullec has developed a special bond with the birds.
It's official: microplastics have been found in people's lungs and bloodstreams. How worried should we be?
The future of the International Space Station looks pretty bleak.
Posts praising the Russian leader are being viewed by millions on the social network.
If only all celebrities at baseball games could pull this off. If only.
The flight of Y-20 transports reportedly delivered weaponry to Serbia but also served as a demonstration of China's growing global reach.
"Sonic the Hedgehog" was the worst trailer ever made, then the filmmakers did something unthinkable.
Not since "Hannibal" has NBC been so daring! There's a bee humping flowers, decapitation, blood, piss, and a dog's penis. Borderline NSFW depending on where you work. But it's funny nonetheless!
This map shows pandemic-era poverty data, with concentrations in Appalachia, the South, Southwest and South Dakota.
"If you hate Starbucks so much, why don't you go somewhere else?" Schultz told a barista who challenged his anti-union stance.