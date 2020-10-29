When Your Quarantine Life Begins To Resemble A Black-And-White French Movie
The loneliness? Check. The existential dread? Check. The colorlessness of daily life? Check. Check.
You've never seen anything like this Rutgers lateral play. It was a little too good though due to an illegal forward pass and the touchdown got called back.
"My dad was my hero. And you, Mr. Connery, were my dad's hero."
The speed of light is thought to be 299,792,458 m/s but nobody has ever actually measured it in one direction.
After a Joe Biden campaign rally in Flint, President Obama swished a three-pointer and walked off.
Joe Biden, played by Jim Carrey, delivers a special message on Halloween.
John Mulaney confronts his nephew, Pete Davidson, about once again turning him into a viral meme.
The fitness phenomenon once taught women how to radically improve their sex lives. Why don't barre people want to talk about it?
In 2018, Floridians voted overwhelmingly to end greyhound racing, a sport they were told was archaic and inhumane. What if they were wrong?
Two balls, one bat.
A 64-page document that was later disseminated by close associates of President Donald Trump appears to be the work of a fake "intelligence firm."
America's first water sommelier believes that the more we think about what we drink, the more we will care about the planet. But first, he has to get people to take him seriously.
When the time comes and you have to tell your roommates the bad news, it's best you be direct and honest. Or you can try and wriggle your way out of it like this guy.
The spotlight on political donations is bright, but there's a push among some ownership groups to avoid it.
Days before the last US election, Lynn Nottage's play "Sweat" opened off-Broadway - telling a story of working-class disaffection that was supremely on-the-money, writes Alexis Soloski.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's schedule is probably a lot busier than yours. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she details her day-to-day activities when going to work in Congress.
Turns out hate for brands, poor customer service and looking out for one another is useful and cathartic on the Internet.
Scientists have identified special cells in the human brain that organize movie-like memories, helping us to relive important experiences and events.
It's a neurotransmitter thing.
Makeup artist Yuya Mika flex her stunning imitation makeup skills to transform into Johnny Depp.
A petition has called for moving the remains of the two poets, who engaged in one of literature's most famous love affairs, to a famed mausoleum. But would the two men have even wanted the honor?
The HBO Max series doesn't just service a viewer's mood but seeks to induce a new state of mind — namely, a deep state of relaxation, or even a good, long nap.
The Trump Administration is trying to change the legal definition of gender, arguing that sex discrimination doesn't encompass gender identity. Here's what that means for LGBTQ rights.
Meet the victims of Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, Pinhead, Candyman, Jigsaw, Ghostface, Leatherface and Chucky.
The founder's blog, full of conspiracy theories and amplified in the 'New York Times,' perfectly encapsulates how tech executives think.
Chances don't come easier than this, unless you're Moses Simon. Instead of tapping the ball into an open net, the Nigerian forward stumbled and managed to block his own shot.
Carbon offsets are confusing, and many people wonder how — or if — they even work. Hoping to find a more guilt-free way to travel, frequent flier Tim Neville heads to the ranchlands of Montana to see what an offset looks like on the ground. Hint: it involves cows.
Comedian Matteo Lane has thoughts on documentaries, is inspired by brave kids and has a serious critique of Pride posters.
Eventually, when the costume no longer fit and the nights became far too long and scary and I felt as though I might have reached a binary decision between accepting myself and embracing oblivion, I came out of the closet.
The Christian church's norms provide the perfect cover for sexual predators—and leave their victims feeling like the sinners.
Comedian Jessi Klein talks about some of the weird backhanded compliments she's received from men in the past.
The two girls ran as fast as they could, fleeing through the dense forest to avoid being spotted by anyone at the school.
New research links serotonin and dopamine not just to addiction and depression, but to the ability to control genes.
Wes Blankenship channels McConaughey and sets the record straight.
Imagine the election is already over. Now it's up to you to save the planet.
Why the grandiose promises of multilevel marketing and QAnon conspiracy theories make a lot of sense together.
Comedian Esther Povitsky is here to set the record straight that 18-year-olds are not hot and are actually more disgusting than you could imagine.
Earth has a molten metal core that us humans are unable to access and study directly. But there's a giant asteroid orbiting the sun between Mars and Jupiter that scientists suspect might be the metal core of a planet that never was, and they are looking to learn all about it.
During a bruising political season, many Americans are dropping friends and family members who have different political views. Experts say we should be talking more, not less.
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
"I saw several children choking from the spray," a witness told BuzzFeed News. "People had to choose whether to continue to the polling station or go wash their eyes and skin."
The elevated sugar content in carrots is surprisingly a defense against winter.
What a balkanized America can learn from the break-up of the Balkans.
Our history with dogs is complicated, according to a study of ancient dog DNA.
Election officials in US battleground states are still fighting to limit their usage with only days left until 3 November.
Snapshots of models chomping on food, otherworldly landscapes of winter time and more best photos of the week.
President Trump shouldn't have turned on the doctors.
Here's why the coronavirus outbreaks in the Dakotas got so bad.
We're going to show you a series of photos and ask you when each picture was taken.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into a Friday incident in which a group of Trump supporters, driving trucks and waving Trump flags, surrounded and followed a Biden campaign bus as it drove up I-35 in Hays County, Texas.