Prankster Puts A Giant Portrait Of Putin In An Elevator And Records People's Dubious Reactions To It
Some were bemused. Some were outraged. And a lot of them just went, "What the f*ck."
The Sandman won his first ever nomination at the award show and didn't disappoint with a heartfelt and funny speech.
Storm Ciara has caused many flights in the UK to be cancelled, and you can really see why from this video of a plane trying to land in Birmingham Airport against the rocky winds.
Over the weekend, Steamboat Springs, Colorado was treated to the explosion of a truly massive, 62-inch firework. It was big.
Eight years in the making and 160 drafts later, the brothers picked up the "Best Director" award for "Uncut Gems" at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.
Unfortunately, unless your CEO is looking to drop $6,000-plus per unit, you probably won't be getting one over you desk.
Turns out size isn't everything in a fight.
We sent cameras to 25 women across the US. Here are their lives, unedited.
Browse the best of Hollywood "true" stories scene by scene to see how true or false they really are.
In terms of "don't try this at home" wrestling moves, this — from WildKat Sports wrestler PJ Hawx — ranks right up at the top.
Unable to send their children to school and too afraid to step out of their enclave of 16 mountain villages in the violence-plagued southwestern Guerrero state, residents say they have been left with little choice.
Avelina Lésper said it was almost as if Gabriel Rico's piece knew how much she disliked it.
Thanks to some (very) remote engineering work by NASA, the intrepid explorer's science mission is back on.
"Calling out the devil is one thing, facing him is another."
The family structure we've held up as the cultural ideal for the past half century has been a catastrophe for many. It's time to figure out better ways to live together.
For the sake of everyone involved, a humble proposal: karaoke songs should stop after the first chorus.
It's a violation, but who cares, it's Bill frigging Murray.
Just like men, many women feel their "inferior" looks and personality make them unfuckable. But they must also contend with men who don't believe they could possibly exist.
Darine Stern was destined to become a supermodel but bad timing and a series of misfortunes thwarted what could have been
Selling German shepherds and Belgian Malinois to the US military and the Department of Homeland Security can be a lucrative business.
Why did Eminem perform his 2002 hit "Lose Yourself" at the 2020 Oscars? While we're waiting for an explanation, we can appreciate Martin Scorsese dozing off while Eminem rapped.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Jeanne Calment was an accidental icon, her celebrity the result of a form of passivity. For a hundred and twenty-two years, five months, and fourteen days, Calment managed not to die. Or did she?
After launching himself off a 90-foot cliff, pro skier Josh Daiek did a perfect backflip over the cars on Highway 50 near Echo Summit.
Although there are plenty of art galleries, theaters and concert halls in Iran, live standup has not caught on — perhaps unsurprising given the inherent risks of challenging authority in the Islamic Republic.
The French consumer watchdog has fined Apple €25 million euro ($41 million) for its lack of transparency in deliberately slowing down older devices. The iPhone-maker has previously admitted to the practice, and apologised for not informing customers.
The sounds ice makes as it plummets down a borehole is strange, to say the least.
Tobias Friedrich dove into 27-degree water to capture the ice formations most people never see.
When interviewed about what writers should ask for in the forthcoming Writers' Guild of America's negotiations with producers, Waititi went on an extended rant about Apple's new keyboards.
It's a painful process from beginning to finish.
If the billionaire becomes Trump 2020 challenger, he'll lose on the dumbest possible issue.
This year's Oscars repeatedly referred to their lack of diversity — a joke that swiftly lost its humor.
It turns out that one of the most dastardly domains isn't full of literal garbage and porn — it's just… a domain. And now you can buy it for yourself.
The Terrier lineage has a rich history of winning the Westminster Dog Show, which includes getting patronage from the wealthy.
Out of the following three startups showcased at CES 2020, which is fake? (1) A company that makes moody cat robot waiters for restaurants; (2) A company that designs humanoid robots to look like Arnold Schwarzenegger; or (3) A company that designs mini-Jacuzzis for arthritic dogs?
For those who wince at sports car showoffs, this wacky annual show is a sight for sour eyes.
As play pal combos go, this one was unexpected.
Ah, the single life. You get to do what you want, when you want to do it — and you don't have to consult with anyone else when it's time to make a big purchase.
The Motorola Razr was the iconic phone of the pre-iPhone era, and now Motorola is bringing it back with a folding screen. Is it any good?
Iran's nascent space launch program is very real, but you might not know it from the absurd propaganda about its purported manned spaceflight plans.
Multiple confidential documents obtained by Motherboard show the sort of companies that want to buy data derived from scraping the contents of your email inbox.
Korean director Bong Joon Ho took home four Oscars for "Parasite" at Sunday's Academy Awards — including Best Picture — but his reaction to his first win, for Best Original Screenplay, was his best.
Heather Morris's bestselling novels "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" and "Cilka's Journey," and the problem of truth in historical fiction.
Elite lawbreaking is out of control. This is the grotesque story of an existential threat to American society.
Carson Philbin gets deferred from Harvard University and decides to take matters into his own hands…by dropping rhymes.
From #BongHive's triumph to, um, Eminem's surprise appearance, there was plenty of good and bad at the 92nd Academy Awards.
In Russia's Arctic north, a new kind of gold rush is under way.
He's the most experienced sailor on deck.