THAT'S, LIKE, 50 CENTS TO THEM?

The French consumer watchdog has fined Apple €25 million euro ($41 million) for its lack of transparency in deliberately slowing down older devices. The iPhone-maker has previously admitted to the practice, and apologised for not informing customers.

