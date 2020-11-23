Puppy Is Not Afraid Of Newfoundland Brother At All, But Is Scared Of Toy Dog
Rambo the puppy does not trust the latest addition to the family, a bright blue toy dog.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Rambo the puppy does not trust the latest addition to the family, a bright blue toy dog.
Van Jones argued in a popular Ted Talk that Donald Trump could stay in office if he refused to concede the 2020 presidential election. T. Greg Doucette explains why he's wrong and Donald Trump can't subvert our election laws.
Who knew that bagpipes and swing would go so well together? Not the crowd and certainly not us.
Extraordinary reflexes saved this motorsport racer's life at the Estoril Circuit in Portugal.
Columnist Jonah Reider explains how these simple containers can elevate your cooking and keep your kitchen organized.
YouTuber walter santi managed to turn a bad situation — a leak in the house — into a good thing by treating their cats with an all-you-can-eat buffet.
YouTubers Garage 54 run a car engine underwater to determine how far the hydro-locks can be tested.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Warehouse jobs at Amazon typically start at $15 an hour.
Once the first service is complete, the overhead lights are typically dimmed. Passengers then either doze off, catch up on work or watch a movie or TV show. But what exactly does the crew do when the lights are out?
Rambo the puppy does not trust the latest addition to the family, a bright blue toy dog.
It's like they're speaking two different languages.
Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton celebrated their fifth Thanksgiving on Friday in Mesa, Arizona, but there was an empty seat at the dinner table. After 43 years of marriage, Dench's husband, Lonnie Dench, passed away in April from complications caused by COVID-19.
The ancestral sauce of black tucupi is making its way onto the menus of some of South America's best restaurants, bringing a new sense of pride to an age-old tradition.
There are some people in the world who just have pure passion for their creations. This guy is one of them.
"If you saw what was going on beneath some shelves, you wouldn't want to eat there.
For all the tens of billions of dollars poured into online advertising just in the United States alone, how much does that money actually do its job of changing the minds of consumers?
Technology can be tricky to manage, especially if you have a prankster son.
The risk of catching the coronavirus is much higher indoors.
Last week Instagram users trying to seek out the most important part of the app, the activity feed, were likely confused to find that the homepage's icons were not where they used to be. Where a heart icon in the bottom right corner once led users to see who has favorited their posts, now there was a tiny bag that led you to Instagram's new shopping page.
Delivered packages are like a box of chocolates: you never know what you're going to get.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
After caring for his egg for two months, an emperor penguin finally saw his chick hatch in this beautiful moment captured by a robotic spy camera.
It sends a signal that the Biden administration wants very little to do with disrupting the actual problem in this country.
Why are attainable enthusiast cars disappearing? Because young working people can no longer afford to buy them.
Who knew that bagpipes and swing would go so well together? Not the crowd and certainly not us.
Amazon has loads of early Black Friday deals hitting this week, and the Fire TV 4K Stick is one we've been waiting for.
To mark the 10th anniversary of Mr. West's magnum opus, we're headed back to Obama's first term to figure out what was the best of Ye's best.
Trump's 2018 joke about "Carrots" the turkey refusing to concede the win and demanding a recount hits very differently now.
Toby Ord, a philosopher who studies our species's "existential risk," has been both frightened and encouraged by our response to the pandemic.
Just trying to get some quality me time in under-utilized places.
Producer Randall Dunn, actor Linus Roache, and multi-instrumentalist Milky go behind the scenes of Jeremiah Sand's "Lift It Down," their forged artifact of a record
An exercise in pure mathematics has led to a wide-ranging theory of how the world comes together.
It's their way or the highway.
The billionaire is working with the WHO, drugmakers and nonprofits to defeat the coronavirus everywhere, including in the world's poorest nations. Can they do it?
Tony Piloseno even used his wildly successful and viral TikToks as part of a digital marketing pitch to the company to appeal to younger members of Gen Z.
The decorative lamp usually consists of globs of wax rising up and then falling down in a glass vessel filled with a clear liquid, but what exactly are the chemical components of a lava lamp?
There are no good sports bras. So Alex Cranz came up with a solution.
Ahead of the '90s animated series' reboot on Hulu on Friday, the key players in the original remember how it came together and why it set the stage for "Family Guy," "30 Rock" and so many other shows.
YouTuber walter santi managed to turn a bad situation — a leak in the house — into a good thing by treating their cats with an all-you-can-eat buffet.
An acclaimed chef made dinner for the D'Amelio family to kick off their new YouTube series, and it all went downhill from there.
Asian elephant Kaavan is being moved from Pakistan to Cambodia in an operation that one veterinarian called 'extremely tricky.'
Luckily, the driver was not seriously injured, though the car did crash through a barricade straight down a hill.
In an excerpt from a new collection of his writings, Amazon's CEO says that his secret is making fewer, better decsions—and thinking three years out.
Turkey Day veterans share their best intel for first-time hosts around the country.
His mom says he wants to be an architect or lego designer. We see that happening after this project.
Oomba was a startup designed to make a lot of money from the games industry — instead, everyone played each other.
Subversion is in New York nightlife's DNA, and pandemic partyers eventually found venues that, with enough alcohol or drugs or post-isolation dopamine in the brain, resembled a pre-pandemic wild night out.
Emma Corrin discusses several key scenes from the hit TV show "The Crown."
We are at war with a virus that is currently winning by taking two 9/11's worth of victims every week—by Christmas it could be three.
Andrew Scott answered a late-night knock at his door with his lawfully owned gun in hand. That gave police license to kill him, courts said, because of the controversial doctrine called qualified immunity.
Van Jones argued in a popular Ted Talk that Donald Trump could stay in office if he refused to concede the 2020 presidential election. T. Greg Doucette explains why he's wrong and Donald Trump can't subvert our election laws.
"I don't remember ever being so nervous or upset about something as I was then."
Alexander the Great, Cleopatra, Attila, Boudica and Genghis Khan: Their missing tombs remain unsolved archeological mysteries.
Columnist Jonah Reider explains how these simple containers can elevate your cooking and keep your kitchen organized.