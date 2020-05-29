Incredibly Determined Puppy Plays Tug-Of-War With A Horse
Taggie the Australian Cattle dog showed this horse who was boss.
Think you're having a bad work day? Well, at least your day didn't go like this.
The TikTok ad from LG Poland that was meant to advertise the phone's dual screens has since been removed and the company has issued an apology.
Facebook has ads for products that are obviously too good to be true. What happens if you actually try to buy them?
Sada attempts to persuade women to go on a date in disguise as her male friend.
"I can't hear you I can't hear you I can't hear you I can't hear you."
Phantom traffic jams are when gridlock occurs for no apparent reason. There's no accident ahead, so why are we stopped? Benjamin Seibold explains the science behind the phenomenon and how we can end them.
Earlier this year, Kylie Jenner sold half of her cosmetics company in one of the greatest celebrity cash outs of all time. But the deal's fine print reveals that she has been inflating the size and success of her business. For years.
Deciding which streaming services to subscribe to is daunting. Here's what you need to know.
A day before Elon Musk and SpaceX's Crew Dragon is set to carry two astronauts to the International Space Station, the company's prototype Starship was obliterated by an explosion during testing in Boca Chica, Texas.
It's just 30 seconds long, but it's incredibly harrowing.
There are companies out there that have survived through centuries of ups and downs. So what are the oldest surviving companies?
America's 180 on masks, explained.
We're not sure whether this is real or edited or maybe this is a collective hallucination that we've dreamed up together in a hazy Sunday afternoon.
Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested four days after George Floyd's fatal arrest that sparked protests, rioting and outcry across the city and nation, and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced he has been charged with murder and manslaughter, with the charges scheduled to be released shortly.
NYU officials ushered thousands of students into a virtual space dubbed "VR Grad Alley," a blocky, low-res re-creation of places associated with the school. But students describe the sendoff as a surreal and even sad way to end their time at college during the coronavirus pandemic.
Democratic-leaning Colorado lifted its stay-at-home order even before Georgia, Texas and Florida. How did it happen — and is it working?
America's baseball heroes are immortalized, young and at their physical peak, on tiny cardboard squares known as baseball cards. But what goes on outside the borders of those cards? A journalist and lifelong baseball fan, decided to find out.
A palliative care doctor explains the reality of "complicated grief" — and what it's like to experience it, daily, as a job.
Six steps to cooking a steak like a pro in less than a half hour.
Proof that "Mr. Blue Sky" is Hollywood's go-to feel-good song.
The rich and famous once offered escapism. Now they're just a constant reminder of how unequal things are.
Seven people were injured in the accident but are in stable condition. The collision happens at 1:17 in the video.
Living as an expat in Korea as they embrace a new normal while my family back in America continues to suffer from an incompetent coronavirus response.
The pandemic has brought an end to the era of endless consumer choice — at least temporarily.
Jalopnik crunched some numbers about the specs of cars and computers over 35 years of development and saw what happened.
The president's tweet violated his oath to protect and defend the nation's supreme laws.
"I've never seen anything like this."
Scientists have discovered a potentially new species of the adorable "dumbo" octopus in a very unique place.
Deep in the Andean rainforest, the bark from an endangered tree once cured malaria and powered the British Empire. Now, its derivatives are at the center of a worldwide debate.
A culturally important archaeological site in Western Australia was destroyed this past weekend during the expansion of an iron ore mine. Upsettingly, the mining company responsible for the incident did so with state permission, exposing Australia's weak and bigoted heritage conservation laws.
Nationwide, there's a growing use of GPS monitoring for people charged with crimes. But the practice is largely unregulated, leaving many with huge personal and financial costs.
The legend that Disney's "The Lion King" ripped off the Japanese anime series "Kimba The White Lion" is repeated frequently. Adam Johnson once and for all debunks these claims in this two and a half hour video.
Neil Hamamoto's latest project subverts the classic approach to documentary photography.
In the early 1900s, racial housing covenants in the Minnesota city blocked home sales to minorities, establishing patterns of inequality that persist today.
His 1975 Camaro needed some repairs, and instead of having to work underneath the car, the guy came up with this clever DIY design instead.
So the batteries would get a little melty. So what?
A nine-passenger, all-electric Cessna 208 flew for 28 minutes in the first public demonstration of the world's largest all-electric aircraft. History, made.
The fact that a show like this existed is a part of TV history we were entirely unaware about.
Some taxpayers expecting stimulus checks are unwittingly throwing them in the garbage, because the money arrives as a prepaid debit card in a plain white envelope.
If Jackson had tried to make these films a few years later, they could have turned out so, so much worse.
Back in 1971, during the Apollo 15 mission, astronaut David Scott performed Galileo's famous hammer/feather drop experiment on the moon.
Four years after HR outfit Zenefits blew up, its controversial founder is back with Rippling, another startup to automate human resources. It's already worth $300 million and growing fast. Can Parker Conrad find redemption?
Tucked in a Russian forest not terribly far from Moscow, you'll find it: a veritable mini-city, populated entirely by space explorers and their kin for over half-a-century. This is "Star City,"
As some places around the world ease their coronavirus restrictions, restaurants and bars are finding innovative and at times humorous ways to bring their customers back safely.
Hiring is in the midst of a technological revolution with algorithms, chatbots.
DeepMind learned how to outperform humans on all 57 Atari 2600 games.
"Effin' Birds" is a book that every bird watcher needs. How else will you translate their caws and chirps into the proper vulgarity?
The Census Bureau has been running the Household Pulse Survey since April 23, 2020 to get some gauge for how the pandemic is changing things at home.