This Puppy Trying To Bark While It Sleeps Is The Cutest Thing You'll See Today
Meanwhile, his older dog friend is very confused about what's happening.
Meanwhile, his older dog friend is very confused about what's happening.
What happens when an all-star slugger goes to the driving range? He breaks the driving range.
"President Trump has put me in charge of the coronavirus, even though I don't believe in science," Bennett's Pence said. "I have to admit, this disease has been quite a test of my faith."
"Two percent of people is a lot when you're talking about those people dying. Think about it this way: two percent of people disappearing was literally the premise of 'The Leftovers'."
Practical? No. Dangerous? Yes. Fun to watch? Also yes.
Sometimes, the answer is as simple as shaking.
We're going to guess that this violates the warranty.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
We're eating at street-corner stalls and food trucks, in front of the TV and at the grocery — everywhere but restaurants. They might not be here when we get back.
Scientists are trying to figure out a phenomenon called a flash drought, which forms in as little as two weeks.
The graphics of the games we played in the '90s look worse in retrospect, but also, as one commenter put it, "Man I swear the 4K versions are what the games looked like when I was younger."
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Sometimes, the answer is as simple as shaking.
If the epidemic of self-delusion surrounding WeWork's potential can be traced to anyone, it is Rebekah.
Japanese retailer Bauhutte sells a great deal of furniture aimed at "gamers," but few can top its one-stop shop for sleep and gaming. The "ultimate gaming bed" setup, which turns eight different products into a cocoon, costs roughly ¥113,250, or about $1,048 (snacks sold separately).
Despite the fact that the eruptions from the Anak Krakatau volcano in Indonesia eventually hit and knocked out this drone, the operator was able to retrieve the footage.
What happens when an all-star slugger goes to the driving range? He breaks the driving range.
In recent years, the scientific community has become understandably excited and skeptical about claims that a particular concept — the Alcubierre Warp Drive — might actually be feasible.
Have you heard of Orbeez, the super-absorbent polymer balls taking over the internet? Well, before you rush out and buy some, watch this cautionary tale.
Some of the smartest people I know are getting ready for a crisis.
Klobuchar will appear with Biden at a rally Monday night, just hours before voters in 14 states go to the polls on Super Tuesday.
Get cooking with Nancy Singleton Hachisu's top-tier Japanese cookbook.
"Two percent of people is a lot when you're talking about those people dying. Think about it this way: two percent of people disappearing was literally the premise of 'The Leftovers'."
Former California congresswoman Katie Hill's rise to Congress heralded the arrival of a new and modern political generation. And then intimate photos of her and a campaign staffer leaked.
When your pets want your attention, sometimes they go for the extreme.
Complete with blueberry bogs and a campfire.
We've rounded up some deals on massage therapy guns that are a fraction of the price of the top brands on the market.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
We're going to guess that this violates the warranty.
Lost, wet and alone in a freezing, snow-covered landscape, an Icelandic fisherman's story of survival against the odds reveals the human body's remarkable ability to adapt to the cold.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
One of the strangest aviation mishaps that ended happily happened on February 2, 1970. The aircraft dropped below 15,000 feet, it was time to abandon it.
Meanwhile, his older dog friend is very confused about what's happening.
I had come to this place in rural North Carolina for Prepper Camp, a three-day weekend gathering that would draw twelve hundred people to learn how to survive what they call The End of the World as We Know It.
If the Earth's ocean water is continuous how do you delineate its borders?
The lions and leopards of Gir National Park, in Gujarat, India, normally do not get along. But about a year ago, a young lioness in the park put this enmity aside and adopted a baby.
On Twitter, SpaceX founder Elon Musk joked that "It's fine, we'll just buff it out."
James Lipton, the elegant, articulate wordsmith and theater academic whose desire to give his acting students a greater insight into their art led to the popular Bravo series "Inside the Actors Studio," has died.
We've seen the face of true happiness, and it's this pup playing with a big, blow-up ball.
This month, we look at Cybertruck toys, Alexa-powered kid kitchens and a CEO's Mountain Dew obsession.
In late 1918 the world's greatest killer — Spanish flu — roared towards Gunnison, a mountain town in Colorado.
Nuclear testing left a signature of radioactive carbon all around the world—in trees and sharks, oceans and our bodies. Even as that signal disappears, it's revealing new secrets to scientists.
A chair that twists you into a pretzel, a stool that looks like a giant slinky and a desk that turns into a reclining bed. Designers believe they have cracked the code to the perfect office chair.
"This next one was shared by rapper Ice-T!"
Every year, Mike Bloomberg's company pays hundreds of fired employees to not say anything bad.
30 years later, there's no doubt that the quirky looking Pontiac Trans Sport is the coolest GM minivan ever. But what many don't realize is that the absolute Holy Grail version of the Trans Sport was offered only in Europe.
What could possibly go wrong?
GardaWorld built an armored truck empire while taking shortcuts. Mayhem followed. An investigation by the Tampa Bay Times
Practical? No. Dangerous? Yes. Fun to watch? Also yes.
One investor may fly to Idaho with or without family. A doctor in a Colorado ski town is soothing wealthy clients who want a cure. And one New Yorker called up the hospital with his name on it.
How Trump destroyed his enemies and bent the government to his will.
Welcome to an industry filled with 21-year-olds, open bars, and very little business experience.
The rules of photographic composition are very complex and hard for a beginner to approach — YouTuber and photographer Jamie Windsor breaks down eight simple ways to get started.
You'd think all sheep were docile and not that into parkour. You'd be wrong about this particular sheep.
Four of the world's top runners reveal how they prepare for grueling races, both mentally and physically.
With extraordinarily patience, Ben Krasnow demonstrates how carbon nanotubes self-align into a thread.
In this sprawling, mostly desolate state, there is perhaps no more concentrated a dose of pure Nevadan oddity than the stretch of US-95 that winds northwest from Vegas and Tonopah.
Eion Colfer's popular book is finally getting a film adaptation. "Artemis Fowl" comes to theaters May 29, 2020.