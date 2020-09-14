Programmer Creates An AI To Try To Become The Best Tetris Player In The World
If you can't beat them, bot them.
YouTuber Warped Perception built a see-through engine and instead of feeding it gasoline, gave it gunpowder.
We wanted something else, and this was it.
When life gives you steel and brass and a milling machine, make 8 balls.
Gravity? Please. This guy eats gravity for breakfast.
Dr Alok Patel dives into CRISPR — the gene-editing technology that's advancing quickly — and finds out how far away we are from turning sci-fi into reality.
"Now, over 24 years later, it still looks almost like it did the day I bought it. No mold. No decay. Definitely stale."
The FBI tried to recruit an Iranian scientist as an informant. When he balked, the payback was brutal.
A visualization of weekly US deaths attributed to COVID-19 compared to deaths attributed to the flu and pneumonia.
"I'm not going to preach at you like some celebrity. This is a convo where I talk and you shut up and wear your mask."
It works surprisingly well on the road.
The iconic infographics of Amanda Cox and how she changed one of the world's most respected newspapers from within.
Devotees of this interactive Off-Broadway play don't just love the show. Some return hundreds of times, building an obsessive network of friendships along the way.
They capture a feeling as well as a place.
Changing the way we think about clothes is a revolutionary act.
Online dating is hard, even for a dog.
California isn't equipped to handle the emerging hotter, drier climate. That includes its electric grid.
Why the meme about a stoic father and his new best friend will never get old.
And how many times throughout the day would such a clock make it impossible to tell time?
Space weather may have played a small role in the famed steamer's sinking.
The entire mood of the song had changed.
This is the story of Martin Pistorius, who fell into a mysterious coma as a young boy. He had only one thing left as his mind began to function again — his own thoughts.
Virtual courts were meant to be the solution to a congested system in Nigeria. Then it was used to sentence a man to death.
A 6,600-word internal memo from a fired Facebook data scientist details how the social network knew leaders of countries around the world were using their site to manipulate voters — and failed to act.
For two decades, Onel de Guzman has been suspected of unleashing the groundbreaking virus. But he's never confessed to anything — until now.
Iceland is geologically active and has numerous high-pressure hot water reservoirs, including an artifical hot water beach. After years of experimenting and research, the Blue Lagoon was born. A wonder of the world, they let you take a dip in geothermal power plant waste water for $35.
The only other time there were five active tropical cyclones — hurricane, tropical storm and/or tropical depression — in the Atlantic was in 1971.
Knock, knock, who's bear?
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's a meaty dinosaur! No: it's the perfect metaphor for our present reality!
It was just before midnight, on June 14, 2017, when James Bennet, then the New York Times' Editorial Page Editor, sent an anxious text to a Washington colleague.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is being replaced by his right-hand man, a politician so ruthless his nickname refers to one of the most brutal military rulers in Japanese history.
To decide the "best" of New York rap would only tell half the story, so instead here are 100 songs — from A Tribe Called Quest, Wu-Tang Clan, Jay-Z, 50 Cent, Nicki Minaj and more — that capture a bigger picture of the sound of the New York City.
Watch the speed of an Airbus A320, rendered in kilometers per hour, increase as the plane takes off.
Actor John Cusack has kind of fallen into a cultural limbo of "Where's he been?" Gen X nostalgia. A pivotal role in Amazon Studios' upcoming, eagerly anticipated sci-fi thriller series "Utopia" should change that.
Are cheat codes just for assholes? Is working on a huge game a great time? Let's find out the truth.
This rendition is precious to us.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Ontario and Montana have a serious wild pig problem. Can they take control of it before it's too late?
Fat-free products of the '90s like Snackwell's and Weight Watchers removed much of the pleasure of "unhealthy" treats
Sports fans have been led to believe that the broadcast booth is typically occupied by just two people — play-by-play announcer and former player analyst. But there's more happening inside the booth than we see.
Something strange is happening on the blistering planet.
An astonishing account of methamphetamine addiction in the Third Reich changes what we know about World War II.
Luxembourg has been afflicted with a boring and staid reputation — but there's much more to its dynamic and diverse capital city than meets the eye.
Cats are always one floor ahead of us.
How one of the most famous computer bugs of all time, the Intel Pentium floating-point division glitch, blew out of proportion into a PR crisis.
Years before he became Neo, and John Wick, Keanu was an intrepid reporter in Canada.
