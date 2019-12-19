Recommended

DEADSPIN DIED, BUT THE HATER'S GUIDE LIVES

Try as you might, Christmas fiends, you cannot kill Williams-Sonoma. I know because I've been sh*tting on this company's catalog every Christmas for YEARS, as a matter of both tradition and moral principle. But all of my efforts to drown this yuppie trinket hive in the toilet have seemingly been in vain.

WHEN SHILL HITS THE FAN

In the last twenty years, fandom and mass culture have basically merged. Fans and fandom spent the 2000s fighting for legitimacy and proving their combined worth. And corporations? Well, they spent the 2010s learning how to co-opt fandom to silence critics, manipulate press and make even more money.