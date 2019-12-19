Pro Chef Attempts To Make A Better Steak With $16 Ingredients Than A Home Chef With $500 Ingredients
Can a professional chef make a steak taste better with cheaper ingredients through skill alone?
If ever you needed a definition of pure, wholesome friendship, here's one right here.
How "The Mandalorian" does a better job of laying out its story than "The Last Jedi" can be summed up in the difference between showing and telling.
An official trailer for the sequel to "The Quiet Place" will be released on New Year's Day.
Karo Orudzhyan and his dog Ice were remarkably calm when a bear in Sequoia National Park got curious.
In case you need a reminder that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest athletes alive, just look at this leap.
A distracted man videotaping a passing train stands in the path of a fast approaching train.
Try as you might, Christmas fiends, you cannot kill Williams-Sonoma. I know because I've been sh*tting on this company's catalog every Christmas for YEARS, as a matter of both tradition and moral principle. But all of my efforts to drown this yuppie trinket hive in the toilet have seemingly been in vain.
The rivalry between Jared McCann and Joseph Encina at the International Yoga Federation's 11th annual world championship was unlike any other.
"We're trying to prevent World War 3." "Nuclear holocaust?" "No. Something worse."
This is her bed and her bed only and she is not happy.
If you'd invested $100 in Netflix in 2009, your investment would be almost a staggering $4,000 now.
The fossilized roots, which date 386 million years, shed light on Earth's first forests and the enormous effect they had on global climate and ecology.
If you've been looking for the best DIII college basketball highlight of the week (and we know you have!), look no further than this moment from Greensboro College's Keyford Langley.
Though the "Harry Potter" author has been criticized for veiled transphobia before, her recent tweet makes it plain.
A dreary "X-Men" conclusion, a low point for Brian De Palma, an awful animated feature, two John Travolta flicks and a cat-aclysmic musical misfire — these and more were the worst movies of the year.
A photojournalist journeys to the Sahara-Sahel desert of remote northern Africa to catalogue the state of emergency on the ground.
Photographer Mark Peterson spent a year documenting members of white-nationalist hate groups, a growing terrorist movement in America.
Apple products are great, but they're even better when you have awesome accessories to use with them. As such, we've rounded up some of the best accessories on sale so you can get them now.
It's a mashup we weren't expecting, but now it's a mashup we all needed.
In the 15 years since Chad Underwood recorded a bizarre and erratic UFO from the infrared camera on the left wing of his F/A-18 Super Hornet, he has not yet spoken publicly about what he saw that day.
A thousand bricks were harmed in the making of this video.
"There is a thin line between idiocy and genius, and Cats pukes a hairball on it and rubs its ass all over it."
Snow crystals come in two main types. The "pope" of snowflake physics has a new theory that explains why.
As impeachment looms, President Trump has repeatedly urged everybody to "read the transcript" of his call with Ukraine's president. Jordan Klepper wanted to know: have the president's supporters read the transcript?
What is the likelihood a passenger with limited to no formal pilot training could actually land a commercial airliner safely if they were being talked through it?
We combed through all the top 10 albums lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 albums of 2019.
Here's how major newspapers covered the momentous vote on their front pages:
A Texas appeals court ruled yesterday that the health-care law contains a constitutional flaw — and that most or all of the law may have to be scrapped.
When it comes to America's last-ditch effort to prevent North Korea from becoming a nuclear power, timing has been everything. Now time's running out.
The mysterious vagus nerve could be key to fight inflammation, pain and stress.
It is not a bowl.
And all the other anxieties of grown-up loneliness.
The Documerica Project was put together by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 1971 essentially to document the adverse effects of modern life on the environment.
The insides of the iconic starship is stunningly detailed. A Star Wars fans gives a tour of what's under the hood.
All those tech IPOs this year that were supposed to make people megarich only made them rich-ish.
How does Facebook know that you went to Old Navy? Here's how.
Every minute of every day, everywhere on the planet, dozens of companies are logging the movements of tens of millions of people with mobile phones and storing the information in gigantic data files.
With the House set to vote on the articles of impeachment against President Trump, Amash spoke about why he decided to support impeaching Trump.
ASMR is a phenomenon that produces shivers of pleasure in response to sound, while misophonia triggers negative reactions so intense it can ruin lives. Scientists are now realizing they have a lot in common.
"Sir? This is an Arby's card."
The repercussions of Lara Jean's letter-sending will be felt in the sequel to Netflix's "To All the Boys I've Loved Before." "To All The Boys P.S. I Still Love You" premieres on Netflix on February 14.
We're not saying all FedEx deliveries are like this, but the odyssey that this particular package has embarked upon is a real gem.
I realized how out of touch I was regarding modern headlights this past week when I finally got a chance to drive Porsche's new EV, the Taycan.
There have been many online videos showing you can make glue bubbles this way, but are they true?
In the last twenty years, fandom and mass culture have basically merged. Fans and fandom spent the 2000s fighting for legitimacy and proving their combined worth. And corporations? Well, they spent the 2010s learning how to co-opt fandom to silence critics, manipulate press and make even more money.
The Trump administration, not known for its attention to detail, chalked it up to a lack of attention to detail.
Gritty is the only good mascot.
The funniest, strangest, stupidest, most genius and most unforgettable posts of the 2010s.
Dozens of acupuncturists and physical therapists earned more than $200,000 in 2018 from school staff alone. One brought in $1 million. What's going on?
A man goes on a 7 month journey to build a Super Mario-themed guitar.
Before his rapid rise to the top of the Catholic Church, Pius II had a secret passion for scandalous stories. And they may have been inspired by his own life.