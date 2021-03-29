Remembering The Time Prince Played Guitar With Stevie Wonder During A Concert
The two musical greats performed "Superstition" together in a concert in 2010.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
The two musical greats performed "Superstition" together in a concert in 2010.
Colin Jost and Michael Che comment on President Biden's first press conference and other political news.
Stretch is a new robot prototype designed to automate box-moving tasks in warehouses.
Yang stopped by Weekend Update and delivered a sharp segment addressing the anti-Asian hate crimes in America.
Things get too spicy for Queen Bey.
Jack Harlow joins SNL cast members Pete Davidson and Chris Redd to explain what NFTs are.
The two musical greats performed "Superstition" together in a concert in 2010.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
In the wartime Balkans, an encounter with a soldier produced an unwanted baby, a test of international justice and a decades-long yearning for resolution.
Lil Nas X collaborated on a pair of Nikes that allegedly contain a drop of human blood.
"A container truck carrying tons of rice overturned in front of my auto repair shop. Fortunately, no one was injured."
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
TikToker Elaina Bell claims that these were the rules that had to be followed when Bell worked for Vogue.
The Snyder Cut represents the triumph of the director's cut. Here are 10 great ones that restore or amplify their creator's pure vision.
I was a child genius. Now I'm an average adult.
Here are some methods how to cope when someone is upset at you so that the situation isn't escalated further.
Before McDonald's pioneered McNuggets for fast food consumption, a Cornell University researcher developed bite-size breaded chicken sticks that could be easily fried and frozen.
One of the more persistent tropes is that millennials are still a generation of renters. However, a significant number now owns a home.
The two musical greats performed "Superstition" together in a concert in 2010.
From Challand's "Normal Bicycle" to Wilson's Avatar 2000.
"There was no history of my ever purchasing it, or ever owning it," said one confused NFT buyer. "Now there's nothing. My money's gone."
Ten-year-old tennis ace Teodor Davidov is ambidextrous and prefers switching hands while playing, instead of hitting a tried and tested backhand return.
So you have that to look forward to.
You really can't leave them alone, can you?
Navigating the Suez Canal is a high-stress, complicated feat that requires master piloting skills. Try your hand at it!
The artist spoke to TIME about the inspiration behind his new music video — and why he hopes it will spark a conversation about the repression of LGBTQ individuals.
YouTuber Yeah Russia showed viewers what it was like to attend a university in the city of Khabarovsk, which is located in the far east of Russia.
Andrew Steele, scientist and author of "Ageless: The New Science of Getting Older Without Getting Old," shares tips that can reverse aging on a cellular level.
"Our findings call into question the necessity of video." Ouch.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
It had always been Ammar's childhood dream to skydive.
What first looked like an inferior option has become popular, with many people seeking it out over Pfizer or Moderna's jabs.
While we're thrilled that we're getting into the sunny part of the year, our eyes are starting to get pretty tired. Thankfully, Huckberry makes some very stylish sunglasses that only cost 45 bucks.
Not only will this bottle keep your liquid hot or cold for up to 24 hours, it also uses UV-C to kill 99.9% of bacteria.
Reese's, Jolly Rancher, Ferrero Rocher and more are on sale at Amazon for a limited time. Let's make this year's Easter Basket extra sweet.
To be clear, she is using a different way to break the egg that is way easier than how the other TikToker did it, but this is still fun to watch.
The rule in my house is "close the front door before you exit the screened-in porch."
Daniel Alarcón on the uncertain future of the Arecibo Observatory, and the end of an era in space science.
So *that* is how you're supposed to pronounce "Yves Saint Laurent."
A Brazilian pilot working for wildcat miners escaped death when his plane went down in a remote area. He walked through the jungle for 36 days before being rescued.
The son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson recently caught heat for declaring a "white boy summer" on social media. But what's his deal?
"I joined Twitter yesterday and I've never had to piss in one of these!"
Get a 400GB card for as low as $38.99, or a 512GB card for $55.99. If you have a Switch, Android device or a Raspberry Pi, today's a good opportunity to stock up.
Billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates takes stock of his personal and work life in a tradition he calls an "end-of-year assessment."
Photographer Garðar Ólafs flew his drone so close to the Fagradalsfjall volcano that he later found out part of the drone had melted.
"Shrimp guy" Jensen Karp, outed as an alleged abuser, is the latest viral phenomenon to get Milkshake Ducked. But he won't be the last.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The fast-paced dialogue and Sorkin-esque jokes are dead on.
Whether for breathing or sending rockets back home, we'll need to make oxygen on Mars. Soon, we'll know if it's possible.
These extra-lucky people got an upgrade in their vaccination experiences.
We're going to do a wild guess and assume he doesn't like it.
Every day, in small towns and cities across the country, thousands of people are booked into local jails, often for minor crimes. Many never come home.
I turned 30 at the bottom of the Grand Canyon, and when I came home, the tumbleweeds around the trailer were thick and tall enough to swallow a man. Like my romantic fantasies, they were pretty at first and quick to multiply.
It doesn't matter how old you are — you'll never stop saying, "I'm on the phone, MOM!!"
Andrew Rea's YouTube channel, "Binging With Babish," has more than 8 million subscribers watching him make food inspired by movies and TV.
Even if every human being on Earth went for a dip in the ocean at the same time, they'd be just a drop in the bucket compared to the size of the planet's seas.
Trey Kennedy channels his best impressions of Costco Executive members and how they behave in the wholesale market.