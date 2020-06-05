Prankster Builds A Motorized Porta Potty And Gets The Best Reactions From Passerby
A cheeky bro gets a few laughs with his motorized porta potty.
During the coronavirus pandemic, Skype could've been the top app for video conferencing. But instead, we're all on Zoom. What went wrong?
The outtakes from "Between Two Ferns: The Movie" are a pure delight.
Angus Deveson of Maker's Muse tests whether this older cockatoo named Popeye can figure out this puzzle.
To fill the void of conventional sports, Jelle's Marble Runs' Marbula E series is a thrilling wonder to behold, replete with commentary from professional announcers Greg Woods and Jack Nicholls.
San Franciscans are hearing ethereal sounds emanating from the Golden Gate Bridge caused by "wind hitting new sidewalk railing slats."
Enjoy this Lego hobbyist's model train's journey through a forest, with the soothing sounds of birds singing.
White liberals are leading a "woke" revolution that is transforming American politics and making Democrats increasingly uneasy with Jewish political power.
The nationwide demonstrations could carry on for days or weeks — maybe even through November.
How big of a difference is the performance of these commercial stainless steel water bottles?
Once they earned a blank check, Pixar went and made a daring and strange science fiction romance starring robots. This is "WALL-E" revisited.
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
Tom Scott recalls the onosecond he realized he made the worst typo in his life.
We still don't know how this chaos will turn out, but if you take a hard look at America 52 years ago, it was a grimmer place.
The legendary San Antonio Spurs coach is past done with Donald Trump's inability to rise to this moment.
Here's how an antique toaster automatically toasts frozen bread without needing the user to change its settings.
The under-sung heroes of the country's rail system keep vigilant watch from colorful mini-castles.
In Philadelphia, thousands of protesters marched in support of the Black Lives Matter movement stretching from the city's art museum to City Hall.
Connecting the world online feels essential in moments of history. Is it a package deal with all of the horribles?
Citizens of the world share some of the most forbidden customs in their culture.
Several Ohio campuses have abysmal success rates for black college students, even as the state pushes for, and desperately needs, more graduates.
TV perfected the cop show, metastasized it and then franchised it into ubiquity. How does that affect the way audiences think about police?
Like no other news outlet, Unicorn Riot brings an intimacy and intensity to its coverage of the protests against police brutality following the killing of George Floyd.
While these extremely high-res televisions are still too pricey for most, seeing native 8K content on an 82-inch television is truly unbelievable.
It's a decision that could have dire repercussions on efforts to keep people safe from the coronavirus pandemic and other global public health threats.
A look at one of the highest-mileage electric vehicles in the world, a case study in the longevity of electric cars.
Towns from Washington state to Indiana have seen armed groups begin patrolling the streets after rumors spread on social media about an antifa invasion.
Get a better picture of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
The King Of Random hosts live out every kids dream and see what happens when you dump the entire bottle of detergent into the wash.
The NFL's public shift on the Black Lives Matter movement, which led to a Friday video from commissioner Roger Goodell condemning racism and admitting wrongdoing, started with an Instagram DM.
Nordic police and prisons are so wildly different than American ones that it's fair to say they are not even the same kind of institutions.
Police unions have become increasingly rightwing as a backlash to the Obama administration and Black Lives Matter — and that's bad news for the cities they police.
Rubber bullets fired on protesters can kill. So why are we using them?
Cinestate producer Adam Donaghey ("A Ghost Story") was arrested for raping a minor. But audio of him sexually harassing a crewmember has been making the rounds for years.
Puritan Medical Products said it will have to discard the swabs, a company spokeswoman told USA TODAY in response to questions about the visit.
Duisburg Public Services brought their tap water to Evian-les-Bains to prove a point.
Joe Biden overcame a rocky start to officially secure enough delegates to lock up the Democratic presidential nomination.
Late in the evening on June 5, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette removed two stories from its website that were shared earlier in the day on the paper's social media platform.
Don't try this in your local sewer.
Facebook and Twitter might have the bells and whistles, but the word processing doc's simplicity and accessibility have made it a winning tool.
The economic downturn sparked by the coronavirus pandemic has hit the startup tech sector in the United States particularly hard. Here's an infographic that demonstrates the scale of jobs lost.
A YouTuber found a large rusty nail in his back yard and went to town on it.
Privacy fears may keep people from downloading proximity apps.
This CyberPower tower-style UPS has 12 outlets, a hefty battery and PFC sine wave output to keep your gear operating normally.
Really, if "Saturday Night Live" was trying to put together a sketch about inept bike cops, they couldn't have scripted it better than this.
When the U.S. government's official jobs report for May came out on Friday, it included a note at the bottom saying there had been a major "error" indicating that the unemployment rate likely should be higher than the widely reported 13.3 percent rate.
For centuries, Catholic priests have anointed the dying with oil. The ritual has become extraordinarily difficult during the coronavirus pandemic. But in rare instances priests have still been able to offer last rites.
An engineer made a high-tech golf club that automatically corrects your swing and customizes itself to become any iron.