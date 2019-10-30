'Top Gear' Pits A Porsche Taycan Against A Tesla Model S In A Drag Race
Porsche's electric Taycan Turbo S costs about two times as much as the Tesla Model S, but is it faster?
Kanye West's Carpool Karaoke edition is unlike anyone else's — not only does it take place 30,000 foot in the air, but it also comes with over 100 choir singers.
"The Mandalorian" will premiere on November 12th with the launch of the Disney+ streaming service.
The team behind the Hydraulic Press Channel continue to put their destructive tendencies to excellent use.
Some of these are genius. And some are just plain dangerous.
YouTuber Kurtis Baute tries to navigate through a world where everything is literally upside down. It's not easy!
Ryan Serhant gives a tour of a massive townhouse in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood that Lady Gaga once stayed in.
Those tiny AmazonBasics AA batteries have a big environmental footprint.
Sometimes, in conflict, it's hard to tell who's in the wrong. Other times, it's extremely clear-cut.
Imagine a nightmare scenario involving escalators, and this is pretty much it.
None of the oft-published mainstream articles seem to capture the magnitude of the vision that Starship embodies.
There was a statistic going around that said one in six millennials have at least $100,000 saved. The reactions were mostly confusion and indignation. Is one in six such an impossible statistic? Short answer: No.
This trombone player plays his heart out for our listening pleasure.
Roaring up to the Ki-Be Red Apple Market in a Dodge pickup truck, Dalton Pullum and Matthew Phalen had no idea they were about to watch a poorly conceived murder plot unravel before their eyes.
Caveh Zahedi's abject, self-defeating, ethically questionable, maddeningly original approach to documentary.
You could say he made them lose their train of thought.
Two Nationals coaches had to physically restrain Martinez after the umpires made a controversial runner interference call during Game 6 of the World Series.
"I just went into shock."
Screen Junkies gives a blunt synopsis of the 1981 horror classic.
After decades of work, Unruh realized he could make his idea a reality. He could build a black hole-like object in the science lab.
A couple downsizes their living space in a renovated warehouse in Sydney, Australia.
No procedure exists that can prove virginity, yet dangerously unscientific virginity tests occur daily — even in the United States.
You don't head into a basic cable superhero show expecting to see HBO or Hollywood-caliber special effects. You do expect, however, to see something better than late-90s "Power Rangers" episodes.
The actress from so many nineties flicks is making a new name for herself outside the "gross industry" of Hollywood.
Soft shoulder bags and the tote have replaced the briefcase in recent years. But at what cost?!
The answer boils down to three Ts: technology, taste and terrible pay.
Deep into Queens, there's a business operating 24 hours a day that most wouldn't expect. But in the city that never sleeps, should you expect anything else?
During World War II, the American government encouraged hitchhiking to ration gas. But as the years went on, hitchhiking largely disappeared from the American landscape. What happened?
Removed from the "Metal Gear" series, Hideo Kojima and his team have made an entirely new (and very weird) video game and/or genre. "Death Stranding" launches exclusively on the PS4 on November 8th.
It has moments of brilliance, but "Jesus Is King" falls apart when old Kanye jockeys for position with new Kanye.
It's deadlier than you'd think.
The new 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' promises to tell a morally complex story. But it's not clear this was ever going to be possible
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the National Security Council official in charge of Ukraine policy, told impeachment investigators he tried to make changes to the transcript of a call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The now-retired "Cheers" spinoff show "Frasier" won 37 Emmys, yet I only just decided to watch it. And guess what? It's pretty good.
Boeing and Airbus have long had a fairly even rivalry — but this year was different.
Perhaps, and stay with me here, responsibility for the power lunch's death rests with the people who have power and time for lunch.
This is the only live-action remake we endorse.
Is this the first wholesome — if extremely bizarre — moment of the Trump presidency? (Well, let's not get carried away.)
Entertaining kids with inflated animals is tough — and when you're a math-team nerd competing for gigs against your charismatic crush, it can blow up your entire life.
Kentucky is among the states blocking climate action. As weather gets more extreme, its residents — and U.S. taxpayers — are paying a price.
New findings are dire: far more cities will be inundated by climate change than previously thought.
Our bodies often seem so bad at navigating the world today. So what would a perfectly modern-adapted human look like?
Adrian Owens survived his petrifying fall, although he needed to be airlifted for treatment.
Influential theories cited thousands of times have been called into question — and the landscape of psychology research as a whole is looking shaky.
Even in a city building as quickly, and as much, as Dubai, the Museum of the Future is known as one of the most challenging construction projects ever attempted.
For one month, Benjy Hansen-Bundy joined a group of men who talk through their fears, desires, and shortcomings — or, "CrossFit for your emotions."
Here's how the huskies Charlie and Enzo reacted when they found out there were no treats today.
With "World of Warcraft Classic," the game's creators are counting on the power of nostalgia to bring players back to the once-popular game. Will it work?
From plane tickets to cellphone bills, monopoly power costs American consumers billions of dollars a year.
The seagulls stamp on the ground repeatedly, which seems to convince worms that its raining and that they should squirm above ground — into the seagull's waiting beak.
They're exactly what you'd expect, and that's a good thing