Out in Southeastern Wisconsin, where the temperature was around 30°F, T Fish set up an underwater cam to see what they could catch while ice fishing.
"In 2018 a recruiter reached out to me about a possible position running Tesla's social media channels, with an emphasis on Twitter."
A fan asked an AI chatbot to review Conan O'Brien's podcast, and it turned the show into a memoir and spit out a surreal hypothetical review that left Conan and his co-hosts perplexed.
"I think these changes would be the end of my journey in releasing new products for the D&D system."
The Mavericks honored Dirk's two decades in Dallas with a new bronze sculpture, but all the movement of today's stars makes it tough to figure how many more busts will be built in the coming years.
It's as anti-climatic as you would expect, but that doesn't mean it's not phenomenally cool. (From 2015)
Archivist Gregory Schnakenberg shared his discovery of forgotten footage from 1942 that led to a delightful surprise.
With so many Best of 2022 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 albums. You're welcome.
The now-adult rescuee's best man got in touch with Gerard Butler to ask for a wedding video, and the actor was more than happy to oblige.
The debate over gas stoves is going the way of guns, cars and masks.
The Consumer Price Index was up 6.5 percent in December 2022 from the same time the year before, well below November's 7.1 percent rate.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
An exclusive look at the celebrated filmmaker's suspenseful reboot of "The Late Show" — featuring a very famous cameo.
New Republican Congress member George Santos has been caught in a series of lies about his résumé. How long can he last in Congress?
Cranston says he knew something was up when he saw Rogen standing up against a wall, just smiling.
XBB.1.5, aka the Kraken, is sweeping the Northeast US and dodging immunity. But that doesn't mean it's time to panic.
To understand the rigors of the N.F.L., the New York Times asked players how they cared for their hands and feet through the 2022 regular season.
Debbie and Peter, played by Witherspoon and Kutcher, are best friends who decided to swap lives for a weekend to find something new, but discover a new side to their relationship in the process.
RedLetterMedia YouTubers said they put tapes of a 1987 sci-fi movie called "Nukie" through a wood chipper to drive up the value of the remaining copy.
How some growers are creating an appetite for locally grown vanilla, saffron, and chile powder, one farmers market at a time.
We share our favorite Amazon picks with you every single day, but these are picks chosen by other Digg readers.
From "Pirates of the Caribbean" to "The Dark Knight," the film score composer takes us through his impressive oeuvre.
The Yankees' legendary captain carefully guarded his mystique in a pre-cameraphone era. But it turns out that his steady winning ways are a perfect fit for our current moment, too.
New users can enjoy over a hundred live television channels streaming on YouTube TV for two weeks at now cost.
The "Stranger Things" star suggested an idea for a spin-off without knowing it was exactly what the show's creators already had in mind.
"Here are some of the most interesting things I learned in 2022."
This is what we call a flawless victory.
Almost 100 nations are developing their own centralised currency, sparking fears about rising totalitarianism — are we really one digital dollar away from living in an episode of "Black Mirror"? An expert weighs in.
The windows of opportunity for women in Afghanistan have narrowed in ways that are damaging the entire country.
Darcy and Tom, played by Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, planned the perfect getaway wedding — only for it to get crashed by pirates.
It's a brand new year. Please don't make these age old mistakes.
In Buffalo, Zubaz'ed and snowsuited fans rally behind an epic blizzard, a neighbor's cancer, a fallen player. The Bills Mafia is much bigger than anything you ever thought it was.
It was actually Ke Huy Quan's cousin who first read for the role of Data in "The Goonies," but Spielberg was drawn to Ke, who was sitting in the waiting room.
From his braids to his tattoos to his league-destroying crossover, Allen Iverson reimagined sports style for a new era. That renegade spirit has made him an icon and a scapegoat — and ultimately a survivor.
"What do I do now?"
Scott Mansell pays tribute to Ken Block — one of the bravest drivers in the world who had a wizard-like mastery of the car. Block also made shoes, designed cars, participated in rallies, the X-Games and revolutionized the motorsport content world.
Trucks are America's favorite vehicle, even when it comes to used car sales.
A pigeon found in a Canadian prison yard with a tiny backpack of meth is carrying on a decades-long tradition.
From "Jaws" to "Finding Nemo," marine biologist and doctoral student Amani Webber-Schultz rates the depiction of sharks in different TV shows and movies.
Rising temperatures and pollution have led to an explosive growth of harmful algal blooms, contaminating our drinking water and harming human health.
The emerging strategy could further limit the Biden administration's already limited policy.
Psychiatrist Dr. Eric Bender breaks down various Arkham Asylum inmates, and explains why the Joker should've never been in there the first place.
Dieunerst Collin is embracing the meme that launched him to fame as a 9-year-old by seeking an NIL deal.
From quiet quitting to the Great Resignation, why we won't stop making up words about work.
"If those robot dogs have to exist, I'm going to put them to good use."
Miller has agreed to enter a guilty plea for a lesser charge of trespassing after allegedly stealing bottles of alcohol from a house in May.
The Duke of Sussex details how he lost his virginity, who's to blame for the Nazi uniform and rifts with his family.