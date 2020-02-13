Poor Dog Can't Figure Out How To Get This Big Stick Through The Door Way
Nala can't maneuver this door way without dropping her beloved big stick.
Nala can't maneuver this door way without dropping her beloved big stick.
P!nk the Border Collie wins big at the 7th Annual Masters Agility Championship at Westminster.
Some dogs were able to ace the agility competition at the Westminster Dog Show. Lobo, however, captured the audience's attention and hearts by behaving just like a dog.
The YouTube channel The Slow Mo Guys recorded a tranquilizer dart at 3,000 frames per second and then watched the action unfold in slow motion.
What's the plot of "The Iron Mask"? We honestly could not tell you. But it looks fun. Or maybe awful? Again, we're confused.
How bad can it really be, not using parking brakes? Well, pretty horrible, actually.
Here's how you get rid of all the oil, stains and dirt hiding in your rugs.
Why the recent hunger to return to the moon? The one-world ethos of the Apollo program is long gone. Humanity in the main couldn't care less about understanding the cosmos. No, we're going back because the moon is full of money.
It's cheap, attractive and convenient, and we eat it every day - it's difficult not to. But is ultra-processed food making us ill and driving the global obesity crisis?
Wingtip vortexes are circular patterns of rotating air behind a wing as it generates lift, and they only occur in the right weather conditions.
"There's nothing a little American engineering can't handl— well, crap."
Tracy Walder hunted terrorists for the CIA, even as foreign operatives called her Malibu Barbie. Now she teaches history at a Dallas prep school, and that's just fine with her.
Chris Pratt, the Hollywood megastar from "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Jurassic World," has famously not always been in the shape he's in now.
We don't think we've seen an Aurthurian legend adaptation this unsettling before. "Green Knight," starring Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, and Joel Edgerton premieres in the summer.
Watching this pendulum is hypnotizing.
The former chief of staff explained, in the clearest terms yet, his misgivings about Trump's behavior regarding North Korea, immigration, and Ukraine.
If you cook a homemade pizza with the wrong cheese, it's going to be wet and unappetizing. Here's the best cheese to use for that classic New York-style pie.
From excessive canoodling to screaming rows, restaurant staff see the best — and the worst — of the annual night of romance.
While this might look like a random, lucky shot, it was actually the result of quite a bit of patience.
In the era of online dating, one septuagenarian Irishman clings tight to a method passed down through the generations — and thousands of happy couples are luckier for it.
What sort of black magic sorcery aka engineering ingenuity is this?
New research has exploded the space of problems that quantum computers can efficiently verify, simultaneously knocking down milestone problems in quantum physics and math.
When an activist accused one of the most respected physicians in the movement of sexually assaulting her, everyone quickly took sides.
Chronicling sixty years of NASA history through an impressive collection of historical photography, the NASA Archives is an extra large space opus.
Another new 14,840 cases were reported in Hubei on Thursday, up from 2,015 new cases reported across mainland China a day earlier.
A campaign of sponsored content for the candidate flourished suddenly on Instagram. A new outfit, called Meme 2020, is behind it.
Maggie Gaines was told that her daughter, Margot, who has Down syndrome, had triggered a threat assessment by the school district — and that, under district policy, school officials had to call police.
Jim Carrey tells Conan O'Brien about the time Anthony Hopkins came to dinner and gave him chills.
While Rome may not have been built in a day, Shenzhen pretty much was. In the 1970s, China's start-up capital was a fishing village. Today, it's a megacity with over 12 million people.
A look at America's on-air town hall.
The shutdown is framed as due to Essential having "no clear path to deliver" its next smartphone to customers
We know that the Mercator projection, the standard map projection for navigation, has its issues in distortions. Turns out many other methods have the same issue, but in different ways.
Pembina was the sole funding source of a sheriff's unit that waged propaganda battles against protesters of the proposed Jordan Cove natural gas pipeline and export terminal.
Forty years ago, Mark Pavelich played a crucial role in the US hockey team's triumph over the Russians. Was there a steep cost for his lifetime on the ice?
P!nk the Border Collie wins big at the 7th Annual Masters Agility Championship at Westminster.
We know you might be curious about some of the other Korean-language works from Bong Joon Ho that haven't received the global attention of his mixed-language releases like "Snowpiercer" (2013) or "Okja" (2017). Here are the movies to watch.
Food Insider goes behind the scenes of the European Tomato Ketchup factory in the Netherlands where Heinz gets bottled.
It's not often that a third-place finish grabs more headlines than first place, but there's nothing the media loves more than an underdog.
This data visualization, put together by Redditor takeasecond, shows the tallest building in all 50 states.
The memoirs of Dan Peres and other ex-employees of the magazine company reveal mess behind the gloss of the aughts.
We've heard of cars being stripped for parts after they've been stolen, but we've never seen an example as extreme as this.
The Trump administration's attempt to kill one of America's strongest climate policies has been a complete debacle.
Why a rotary cellphone? Because in a finicky, annoying, touchscreen world of hyperconnected people using phones they have no control over or understanding of, I wanted something that would be entirely mine, personal, and absolutely tactile,while also giving me an excuse for not texting.
We've all been there: maybe you just got dumped, or you're single on Valentine's Day, and need to watch something that reminds you of just how terrible sex can be.
The Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, a luxurious hotel in Dubai, has been voted "best hotel in the world" several times and is the inspiration behind the term "seven-star hotel."
Dividing the actual budget amounts for the 2020 fiscal year by the US population and sizing the numbers proportionally to make their scale easier to visualize.
Google "living apart together" and you'll find a dizzying number of articles, most focused on whether this behavior is socially acceptable or good for a relationship.
The movie, which tells stories about a fictional magazine in a French city, stars Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson, Elisabeth Moss and many more. "The French Dispatch" premieres in theaters on July 24.
Walter Huang, who died in 2018 after his Tesla Model X slammed into a concrete barrier, had previously complained about the SUV malfunctioning on the same stretch of Silicon Valley freeway, according to NTSB documents.