Police Car Chase Suddenly Comes To A Grinding Halt Because Of Morning Rush Hour Traffic
If you want to flee, rush hour really isn't the best time to do it.
Congressman Nunes was asked about his communication with Lev Parnas by The Intercept and instead of answering, or denying comment, he started to record the interaction himself.
In the ninth entry of the DC Cinematic universe, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman is reunited with Chris Pine and the film includes appearances from Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal.
"Here's a wand with a silencer on it. Why? I ask again: Why?"
Thankfully some of these scenes make no sense in real life. The rest we're just going to pretend don't exist.
A Krampus parade in an Italian town near the Austrian border went a little bit off the rails.
Life is like driving close to a tractor: you never know what's going to happen in the next lane.
How a years-long domain name feud ended in a bloody shootout.
It can seem these days like tech apostates might outnumber evangelists in Silicon Valley, which once looked from afar like a practical cult of sunny-side-up solutionism but now offers a new opportunity for self-promotional branding: pivoting to tech-flagellation.
But mostly his cousin Micki (who works on the show), who never seems to get used to it.
We featured Colin Levy's sci-fi short "Skywatch" here on Digg last week, but we have to admit, we *were* wondering how he managed to get a surprise appearance from Jude Law. Well, here's how.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and six committee chairmen announced the articles on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress at a news conference.
Recipients have used the money to apply for better jobs, spend more time with their children, or save for better housing.
Some cats are smarter than others.
We're sure that tripping their way through the heist and failing altogether wasn't part of the original plan.
Meet Christianné Allen, the 20-year-old college student who speaks for President's Trump's personal lawyer.
You'd think the honey badger might be in the mood for sharing after barely escaping a brush with death, but no, not today.
The corporate consulting firm reported bogus numbers and flailed in a project at Rikers Island. Today, assaults and other attacks there are up almost 50%.
The voice behind "It Must Have Been Love" had suffered from health problems after undergoing radiation treatment for a brain tumor.
What's lost when the Bungie classic gets improved visuals in the recent addition to the "Halo: Master Chief Collection."
A knife enthusiast YouTuber demonstrates how to make an extremely sharp knife with just water and household oils.
Heralded as the greatest warship of its time, the Vasa sank within 20 minutes of its maiden voyage. Nearly 400 years later, no-one knows why.
See that Lisa Frank-looking sponge? Keep watching and you'll see it come to life.
Visitors were allowed to tour the mouth of the active White Island volcano despite recent warnings about bursts of gas and steam.
For the aficionados who drop millions on high-quality birds, it's a head-f*** (literally) to compete against some of the wealthiest and most powerful.
Why walk when you can soar, we say.
Squeeze's lead singer, Mötley Crüe's manager and the CEO of one of the biggest independent publishers in the world weigh in on what might be in store for the superstar.
Etiquette classes offer the urban upper crust cosmopolitan polish, but can they also be a means of reviving China's own cultural identity?
"Personally, I kind of hoped and wished that maybe that would've been taken further in the other films, but I don't have control."
When your experience is industry-leading, how do you evolve it without disappointing customers? The answer lies in experimentation built on proven psychological principles.
Five coastal cities — San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, San Diego and Boston — gained the lion's share of lucrative "innovation industry" jobs from 2005 to 2017.
Deep in the salt flats of Chile lies the extractive frontier of the renewable energy transition.
Pine Island seems like strange name for a New York hamlet entirely surrounded by dry land.
If one of the men at its trunk hadn't pushed it out of the way in time, this might have been a very different video.
MindMed's first drug has the potential to turn a person's addictions — to cocaine, methamphetamine, morphine, sugar, alcohol — off like a light switch. But the compound, 18-MC, has yet to undergo human efficacy trials, leaving open a big question: Will it even work?
Is "Bombshell" a compelling take on how women at Fox News, including Megyn Kelly, brought down the lecherous media executive Roger Ailes, or is the best part of the movie the prosthetic transformations of the main leads? Here's what the reviews say.
You'd think watching two moose duking it out on a driveway and the streets would already be a good enough video, but no, this newly-dubbed reaction makes it truly excellent.
Their suspicion was that bots were looking on Twitter for phrases like "I want this on a shirt," scraping the quoted images and instantly selling them without permission as print-on-demand t-shirts. They were right!
He thought he could get himself out of the knotty situation without any help. He was sorely wrong.
"We all know how snow works. It's white, powdery and the best snow comes straight from South America," the description read. "That's why Santa really likes to savor the moment when he gets his hands on some quality, grade A, Colombian snow."
Last Saturday night, Musk was spotted driving around Malibu and Los Angeles in the much-discussed Cybertruck. Some parts of the ride were smoother than others.
There's still an electric GM EV1 out there in the world, and it's been left for dead in an Atlanta parking garage.
To say that bitcoin prices have fluctuated a bit in the past would be a gross understatement, but it turns out if you'd invested in bitcoin ten years ago, your rewards would still be mind-blowing despite fall the rises and fall in value bitcoin has gone through.
Not many apples get their own extensive profile, or a $10.5 million marketing budget, or a dedicated slogan. The Cosmic Crisp has all of those things, plus not one but two slogans. But is it good?
A "safe" alternative to opioid painkillers turns out to be not so safe.
Customers received an email from founder Nick Evans, saying he was "very sorry" and was trying to sell Unicorn's assets to offer partial refunds. The Texas-based company sold just 350 of its $699 commuter scooters.
Apple's new releases are so universally reviled, 5-year-old models — cheaper and much more reliable — have become a new standard.
The driver in the white car just wanted to stop to get a good view of the coming madness.
When an American Airlines crew member asked Swati Runi Goyal to get her things and follow him to the front of the plane during her Oct. 30 flight from Florida to Nevada, she thought she was getting upgraded to first class.