Polar Bears Play A Magnificent Game Of Reverse Whac-A-Mole As They Hunt For Drone Underneath Ice
It forever eludes them, but that doesn't mean they're not going to try.
It forever eludes them, but that doesn't mean they're not going to try.
Alex Bozarjian says the man who attacked her during a race "hit her hard" and she filed a police report.
But mostly his cousin Micki (who works on the show), who never seems to get used to it.
Marques Brownlee has had his hands on a new Mac Pro for a couple weeks now, and he's pretty darn happy with it. It will cost you — the most expensive configuration will cost $52,599.
"Here's a wand with a silencer on it. Why? I ask again: Why?"
You'd think the honey badger might be in the mood for sharing after barely escaping a brush with death, but no, not today.
A short documentary about a Ninja Turtle-obsessed guy from Cape May, New Jersey, who has a small museum dedicated to Raphael, Michelangelo, Donatello and Leonardo.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
He's a giant of sports media. A self-made man who's overcome tremendous odds to become the biggest star at ESPN. But now that he's reached the top, where does Stephen A. Smith go from here? To find out, Drew Magary attempts to keep up with the take-master himself.
How the world's biggest companies got millions of people to let temps analyze some very sensitive recordings.
It's not just humility that's making him choose "Elf" as his favorite holiday movie.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
From Michael Jordan to Floyd Mayweather, some athletes have made an obscene amount of money.
We didn't want to focus on the best, because in technology the best is often the most recent. This is about reflecting on what came before and precisely why these innovative gadgets matter.
The study was an accident. The results show the positive effects of health insurance.
We can't believe how nonchalantly the crew of this ship is taking it.
We'll cross the bridge — the most difficult way — when we get to it.
As much as residential customers might yearn for an alternative to their local telecom monopoly, 5G doesn't yet rank as a sure thing.
It forever eludes them, but that doesn't mean they're not going to try.
Rashaan Salaam never wanted to win the Heisman. But once he did, it followed him until his death.
Michael Bloomberg is very rich. And not just billionaire rich — he's one of the richest people in the world, clocking in at more than $50 billion. How he got there: a computer system most people have never heard of, let alone seen.
Grab some cereal on the go with the Crunch Cup! This dual-chamber cup holds your cereal and your milk so you can eat it fast on the go. Save $14 off retail when you use code MerrySave15 at checkout!
In 1978, Soviet geologists prospecting in the wilds of Siberia, discovered a family that had never encountered other humans.
On the making of "Bombshell" and the eerie similarities between Roger Ailes and Harvey Weinstein.
There's only so much a suspension system can handle, and this was well beyond that limit.
It's not commonly known, but that spoon is actually the key to a McFlurry. It clips into a special machine, which spins the spoon rapidly to mix the confection. Except McDonald's no longer seems to mix its McFlurries.
Despite all those "deluxe" anniversary reissues cluttering up iTunes, reclusive mastering engineers are still the unsung heroes of music.
What is old and rusty may never die.
It's probably not your neighbor's fault that you're so uncomfortable during a flight.
Always wise to leave your weak spot right out there in the open.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Single-family homes are partly to blame for our housing mess, but they can also be a tool to solve our problems.
My toughness got me everything in life I cared about, until I fell in love and had to rethink everything.
A very iced up windshield leaves this train conductor with few other choices than to take matters into their own hands.
According to reports, 15 cars were damaged in the collision. Somehow, miraculously, there were no fatalities in this accident.
Five billion barcodes are scanned each and every day. But how did we get to this point, and who was responsible for the UPC barcode?
They think they mattered. They did not. Here's why.
If you get busted in Japan, 9 times out of 10, you're going to be put away. How did Japan's criminal justice system become so draconian?
The 2006 reboot of "Sonic the Hedgehog" — known as "Sonic 06" — was supposed to be a turning point for the blue blur. It was a massive flop.
As the decade comes to a close, here's a ranking of the Best Picture nominees that defined a tumultuous time for the Academy.
Greta Thunberg has succeeded in turning vague anxieties about the planet into a worldwide movement calling for global change.
"We'll still take your money, always."
Cracking a political joke could land a person in the Gulag — but it could also make life under Stalin more bearable.
"I don't think I know how to cut this like I need to."
Over the past 10 years, disasters like superstorms and record-breaking wildfires have made global warming impossible to ignore.
Despite having a ton of sand, the kind of sand that Saudi Arabia has is not the right kind of sand for building.
Appearing to panic following a reporter's ambush a day before the British election, the prime minister sought refuge among hundreds of ice-cold bottles of milk.
In 1998, a majority of American workers were employed in manufacturing and less than 20% in health care and social assistance jobs. 20 years later, those percentages have flipped.
Pete Buttigieg takes the hot seat with top critic The Root's Michael Harriot who holds his feet to the fire on race issues.
The future of police surveillance doesn't have to be scary. But government and citizens need to step up.
Americans with cellphones went into a recession and came out the other side with a new communication style.
Olivia Harol had to be cut free from the cart by firefighters.
More inclusive marketing is an unequivocally good thing, but its effects are still murky.
Just off the coast of California, thousands of craterlike depressions, some as big as buses, dot the sea floor. Now, scientists say they know what's causing these mysterious features.
Vanessa Bain was once an Instacart evangelist, but after drastic pay changes she became one of the most effective agitators against the grocery delivery startup.
When a 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit Chengdu, China, the pandas at Chengdu Giant Panda Breeding Base did not sit idly by.
A new breed of AI language models are able to generate the written word like never before. But there's a mystery attached to these systems.
Marques Brownlee has had his hands on a new Mac Pro for a couple weeks now, and he's pretty darn happy with it. It will cost you — the most expensive configuration will cost $52,599.