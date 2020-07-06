Reality Gets Peeled Away In This Cute 'Pokémon GO' Ad From Rian Johnson
The ad was produced to promote the Pokémon GO Fest, which will be held online this year.
Last week, Trump did an about-face on his stance on masks, saying he's "all for masks" and that his mask makes him look like the Lone Ranger. Comedian Sarah Cooper had a brilliant response to that.
You can appreciate animals in nature, but please, please keep a safe distance from them.
To save energy and time, he built a log splitter and belt conveyor from scratch.
Never underestimate the force of a good crossbow.
Helen Newby gets the most out of quarantine time and performs an enchanting version of the 90s classic.
"A Minnesotan never accepts food until the third offer."
When the coronavirus first hit, California took early action. Then it let its guard down.
Who says you have to sweat up a storm while you're mowing your lawn? There's always an easier way out.
A growing number of gadgets are scanning your face.
Some offices are reopening, but if you're feeling worried about returning, you're not alone.
We're not sure a pool party was the best idea to begin with, given the pandemic, but we're relieved that the woman is reportedly okay.
An offhand tweet sparked an outpouring of ideas to fix what's broken about Facebook and Twitter.
The director of "Independence Day" hasn't been memed as much as Michael Bay, but his films are just as absurd.
Talk about bad timing.
The recent Black Lives Matter protests peaked on June 6, when half a million people turned out in nearly 550 places across the United States. That was a single day in more than a month of protests that still continue to today.
I ran away from institutional racism; I cannot watch while my adopted country moves toward it now.
This is both a testament to his skateboarding abilities and the incredible strength of the glass table.
In the 1890s, 16 percent of those admitted to St. Bartholomew's Hospital in London received the diagnosis of chlorosis. The disease entailed a host of symptoms, but the most unusual — and the one that gave the disease its name — was the greenish tinge that the skin of the afflicted acquired.
One of the startup's most exciting projects is finished, but will anyone see it?
How a young talent from East London went from open-mic nights to making the most sublimely unsettling show of the year.
States with low rates of the virus are in a position to re-open their schools this September — but they should do so very carefully, and with a focus on younger kids.
This online tool is helpful in determining if you should attend in-person events or not.
The Pizza Hut you see in the ad is the franchise's original location in Wichita, Kansas.
Pornhub hosts hundreds of Girls Do Porn videos; a Motherboard investigation shows the high-tech solution meant to stop those videos from spreading doesn't work.
It takes a *very* long time, counting $100,000, especially if you can't agree on the methods.
Using temperature checks to find contagious people is like trying to catch tennis balls in a soccer net: way too many can get through.
She told police that the Black man, Christian Cooper, a Black man, had threatened her life. She has been charged with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree.
The backlash against JK Rowling's comments are the growing pains of her fandom.
The streaming platform raised $1.75 billion and secured a roster of A-list talent, but it can't get audiences to notice.
Most people think of tides as regular and predictable. But oceanographers have recently started to realise that tides in many places around the world are undergoing notable changes, in ways that can't be explained by interactions among celestial bodies.
It's not too difficult to remove caffeine from a Red Bull, but the real wizardry lies in doing so without altering the taste of the energy drink.
The heartbeat and other bodily processes play a surprising role in shaping perception and cognition.
Here's how 111 West 57th Street — also known as the Steinway Tower — a slender skyscraper built on a site just 18 meters wide in the midtown section of New York City, was constructed.
The number of US deaths "is going to be very disturbing," say scientists.
The most recent iteration of a widespread government imposter scam has bilked thousands of Americans out of hundreds of millions of dollars.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Can Kanye West actually run for president in this year's election race? He's cutting it extreeeemly close.
When things aren't working, it's time to back up and rethink it again.
I used to worry that queer monogamy was the kiss of death. But my boyfriend's new chastity cage showed us a world of sexual possibility — for just the two of us.
In the internet age, there are easier ways for crooks to make money.
Blackface endures because White people have a fascination with our bodies.
John Hersey's article titled simply "Hiroshima," which comprised the entire feature space in the August 31, 1946, issue of The New Yorker, has been called by many the greatest, or at least the most important, journalistic achievement of the past century.
After spending six hours recovering every escaped ant, this fire ant colony owner decided to dig into the deeper reasons for why the escape happened in the first place.
After being given the green light to open from July 4, we investigate the measures salons are taking to keep their clients and employees safe.
Hot dogs are America's food, and as such, you'd think we'd have dedicated fast food hot dog chains. But so far, the hot dog has never conquered fast food restaurants.
Defender Sam Staab headed in the equalizer on Sunday, against the Portland Thorns, after connecting with a flick heel volley from her teammate Ashley Sanchez.
