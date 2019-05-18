Please Enjoy This Video Of Two Endangered Whales Hugging In Cape Cod Bay
A wonderful whale sighting off the coast of Cape Cod.
A wonderful whale sighting off the coast of Cape Cod.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The label aspires to unify a wide range of communities with common cause and shared experiences. But many feel it flattens and erases entire cultures.
A wonderful whale sighting off the coast of Cape Cod.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
A very guilty looking dog can't pretend she's not holding something in her mouth.
Some of the most treasured pieces of sports memorabilia are missing, can't be authenticated or… currently reside on the moon. A look at those mysterious historic items — and what they'd be worth in a red-hot sports memorabilia market.
The Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, whose horses have failed five tests in a little more than a year, denied wrongdoing: "We didn't do it."
Financial Expert Lloyd Ostertag, played by Musk, joins Michael Che and tries his best to explain how cryptocurrency works.
Some people around the NBA, like LeBron and Mark Cuban, voiced issue with the play-in tournament this week. Others, however, think it's brought excitement to the stretch run. Why are these concerns being raised now? And what effect could they have on the future of the play-in?
Inexpensive wines can be just fine. They also illuminate the harsh opinions that some people seem to cherish about the preferences of others.
The fate and future of Elon's Space X Mars Habitat rests on Chad, played by Pete Davidson.
May the 4th is definitely with us — we're stocking up on Star Wars swag while it's on sale.
Listen to the gorgeous sound of a mass of voices: ancient, contemporary, gospel, opera, sacred, romantic.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
"A lot of time, people are reduced to the dumbest thing they did," said Musk while sharing personal details of his life and explaining his tweets.
Director Scott Mann, cofounder of Flawless, says the company's tech "creates a fully three-dimensional performance."
White House press secretary Jen Psaki held Newsmax's Emerald Robinson's feet to the fire after she attempted to ask a question by using unnamed sources.
While parents focus on Facebook and Twitter, children often turn to apps that allow users to remain anonymous, aren't moderated, and that adults have never heard of.
"This client likes unique and interesting designs," Yochi Nussenzweig, the 28-year-old local designer behind the Brooklyn piano building, told us.
Dave Chappelle was able to successfully negotiate getting paid earlier this year for his past work on "Chappelle's Show." But when he originally walked away from his show, he recalled how people thought he had "ruined his life."
These soaps reject the traditional paradigm of flowery perfumes, and get to the good stuff right away. We're smellin' like whiskey this weekend, folks.
To measure was to apprehend and be made accountable, and nowhere was this more resonant than in the identification and classification of criminals.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Andrew Callaghan attended a punk show in Downtown Los Angeles in early April 2021 and learned a lot about the culture.
Christopher Nolan has said more than once he's open to making a Bond movie. He finally did it with "Tenet."
Made from unbelievably soft organic cotton terry, this is a polo we're okay with wearing every day of the week.
The folks at DribbleUp invented the Smart Medicine Ball, Smart Soccer Ball and Smart Basketball to help your whole family improve their fitness and fine-tune their skills at home.
Shine will keep your toilet squeaky clean without having to break out the brush. Even better, you can save 28% on a single cleaner.
A remote camera at Voyageurs National Park, Minnesota captures a plethora of animals crossing a beaver dam.
Nice career you got there…would be a shame if, you know, something happened to it
White people love critical race theories.
If you want to fit in and not attract the attention of pickpockets, here are some fashion items you should ditch.
"I believe a great injustice might have been committed in the case of Kurt Cobain," reads one letter to the FBI.
As of this writing, "Blinding Lights" has been on the Hot 100 for 73 weeks, or about 17 months. That makes it, currently, the fourth longest-running hit in the chart's history. (It will no doubt be in second place in about a month and a half, and by late summer it could very conceivably threaten the accursed all-time champ.)
The science behind the design of modern wind turbines explained in an easy-to-understand way
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
I've discovered a life-saving device that allows cyclists to protect themselves and take back the road: the pool noodle. (From 2019)
This epic TikTok collaboration proves once again that the internet is undefeated.
The modern world can be divided into two distinct eras: before Tom Holland performed "Umbrella" on "Lip Sync Battle," and after.
Apple recently rolled out its highly anticipated App Tracking Transparency feature with iOS 14.5, which lets users decide whether apps track their activity for targeted advertising. Overwhelmingly, users seem happy to leave app tracking disabled.
LegalEagle's Devin Stone looks into what would happen if you took Tucker Carlson's advice and called the police immediately if you saw a child wearing a mask outdoors.
An unlikely, polarizing SNL hosting stint for the mogul reveals the boundaries and tensions of our ever-present culture wars.
You can still swim in your pool, but you might need to make these swaps.
YouTuber The China Traveller bravely scaled the ladder to Atulie'er village, a village on the edge of a cliff in Sichuan's Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture.
Back in the fall of 2019, I wrote about a rare 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee sitting on an old dairy farm in Wisconsin. Unfortunately, road salt had rotted out the main unibody rails, making the vehicle no longer suitable for the road. Then a series of events conspired to save the holy grail from the crusher. It's coming to my House of Misfit Jeeps.
Why does it always seem like once you find a relatable artist you soon discover that their parents are famous and/or loaded?
This week's characters include a New York Times columnist who's never tried Indian food, a United States senator who wants us to go back to the days of Jason Bourne and more.
As the ride-share app lay waste to Montreal's taxi industry, one cabbie decided to fight back.
A man in Turkey discovers the most hilarious amplifier tool and has the time of his life scaring the bejesus out of people.