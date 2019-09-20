Plastic Surgeon Acknowledges That Breast Implants Can Cause Real Side Effects
A plastic surgeon posted on his instagram an acknowledgement of the existence of breast implant illness.
A plastic surgeon posted on his instagram an acknowledgement of the existence of breast implant illness.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
More than a year after Delta parked a plane, a pilot found it in the cockpit.
An impressive renovation overhauls this conventional bathroom into something quite special.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
TheMalibuArtist recorded sharks off the California coast and chronicled their behavior after dark with special infrared cameras.
The super tall 111 West 57th is what the ruling class builds for itself.
At launch, it's a very hit or miss experience
Here's how Times Square evolved from a den of XXX shops to a family friendly landmark.
Most people on death row are guilty. That doesn't mean they deserve their fate.
A Chicago-based pilot program is testing a body sensor that monitors COVID patients remotely.
Aaron Carter tried his hand at boxing a la Logan Paul — it wasn't pretty.
Questions about the origins of COVID-19 raise concerns about the safety of US biolabs.
A key Army recruiting tool that helps pay for soldiers to attend school, ArmyIgnitED has been down due to an unexplained technical glitch since it first launched in February.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
A plastic surgeon posted on his instagram an acknowledgement of the existence of breast implant illness.
The auteur can't help but take the pandemic personally in his new comedy special, but really what he's describing is the near-universal feeling of despair in 2020. And that feels good.
The nuclear disaster at Chernobyl is not dead and buried, Kyle Hill explains why fission reactions are smoldering again.
It will be the first launch of Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket with people on board, kicking off the company's space tourism business. Fifteen previous test flights of the reusable rocket and capsule since 2015 — short hops lasting about 10 minutes — were all successful.
Many of the young men and women that Larry Clark tapped to play key roles struggled to find work after the film premiered, and grew frustrated that they'd been paid a pittance while the director and the Weinstein brothers scored major paydays. "The Kids," a new documentary that's premiering at the Tribeca Festival this week, grapples with the lives that were upended by the movie's overnight success.
2 + 2 is a no brainer, right? It turns out, mathematicians have found that it doesn't have to equal 4. Sabine Hossenfelder explains why.
In June 1996, 'Paradise Lost' debuted on HBO, bringing the story of the West Memphis Three to TV sets and showing the power of the camera in the courtroom. A quarter-century later, what does the documentary tell us about citizen activism, the criminal justice system and the Satanic Panic of the 1980s and '90s?
The proceeds from Stuart Weitzman's "Inverted Jennies," a 1933 gold piece known as the double eagle and the One-Cent Magenta stamp will go to charitable ventures.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
If solar power is so abundant, why don't we have a car that runs off of it?
"You can be part of the LGBTQIA+ community and still believe in God and His gospel plan."
Free Fly's secret sauce comes from their custom bamboo fabric blends to provide the most comfortable performance clothing imaginable. Natural UPF protection, anti-odor, moisture-wicking — need we say more?
This clever tent stores easily on the top of your vehicle, and then quickly pops up when you're ready to get inside. Versatile, minimalist and secure.
We're not in the business of kink shaming, but this collection of images perhaps shouldn't pique anything.
Ze Frank explains everything there is to know about hard ticks — with a T.
For the philosopher of "hyperobjects" — vast, unknowable things that are bigger than ourselves — the coronavirus is further proof that we live in a dark ecology.
At 15, he shot and killed his parents, two classmates at his school, and wounded 25 others. He's been used as the reason to lock kids up for life ever since.
Paolo from Tokyo demonstrates what happens when someone drops a wallet in a crowded street in Japan.
Fancy yourself a Sherlock Holmes? In this book, you're the one who gets to solve the mysteries.
Looking to get some solid traveling in this summer? This book from National Geographic has the perfect ideas for your next adventure.
Using the minimal amount of tools, YouTuber DualEx renovated a travel trailer into solar-powered tiny home.
At a little before 8 a.m. Friday, veteran lobster diver Michael Packard entered the water for his second dive of the day.
Over the past four years, the star musical composer has become a symbol of millennial cringe.
Michael Packard thought he had been bit by a shark, and then realized he was in the mouth of a whale.
Stripping paint, sawing wood, drilling into walls - even the most basic DIY activities can lead to potentially fatal health conditions without proper protective equipment and training.
She went out doing what she loved: Yelling at people.
Khanyisa Mnyaka, author of "Traveling While Black And Lesbian," lists the top 10 most racist countries she's ever been to and the reasons why.
"The truth is, we humans sort of lucked out," one expert said.
This week's characters include an evolutionary biologist who thought "The Metamorphosis" was science fiction, a state political party who thinks child labor laws should be abolished and more.
It's quite a sight to behold.
Recipients of a López-Alt food shoutout sometimes have their fortunes changed within hours. Bistros with a trickle of business suddenly find lines two blocks long. Delis reportedly sell out of what he orders and have to change their production schedule to suit the new demand.
Here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend both in theaters and on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Starz and Paramount+, including Marvel's "Loki" and Mark Walhberg's new action film "Infinite."
Exactly as it says on the tin, Tim Minchin plays the "Three Minute Song" for exactly three minutes.
US chain built on large global presence signals retreat from high streets and signs rapper to reinvigorate its brand
The city's Sixth Street entertainment district, filled with revelers resuming post-pandemic life, again became the scene of chaos and bloodshed early Saturday when 14 people were wounded in a mass shooting that intensified questions about public safety and gun violence in one of the nation's fastest-growing cities.
What is the shortest possible time three people can reach a destination with a bike that can only carry two people at the same time?