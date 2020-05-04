Here's What Happens If You Drop An Airplane On The World's Most Durable Trampoline
Gravity and a whole darn plane has got nothing on this trampoline.
Gravity and a whole darn plane has got nothing on this trampoline.
You don't have to be a fan of Eminem to appreciate the skill and coordination guitarist Alexandr Misko displays here.
The vessel-mounted crane was reportedly trying to lift a 2,000-ton barge out of the water when it snapped in half.
Everyone, from Halle Berry to Zoe Saldana, brought their A game to this battle royale fight video.
"I had nothing but goodwill for the little guy and I was totally oblivious to any birds of prey nearby."
The New York Times' report on sightings of the Japanese giant hornets (aka, Murder Hornets) in the Pacific Northwest has us revisiting Coyote Peterson's sting challenge in 2018.
Baskin doesn't seem too put off by the whole thing, telling US Magazine that "it gave us a very welcome good laugh."
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Hours-long livestreams of people opening packs of sports cards had already become popular enough to save the sports card business, but now, interest is surging to a new level.
The future of jobs after the pandemic is a blurry mix of work, life, pajamas, and Zoom.
The New York Times' report on sightings of the Japanese giant hornets (aka, Murder Hornets) in the Pacific Northwest has us revisiting Coyote Peterson's sting challenge in 2018.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Gravity and a whole darn plane has got nothing on this trampoline.
In the LA suburb of San Fernando Valley, a long stretch of Van Nuys Boulevard would be packed with kids and cars from all over Southern California — the place to show off your ride.
With today's announcement of a new 13-inch MacBook Pro, Apple has finally stopped trying to fix one of the most controversial and problematic hardware designs in its history.
Dave Markey was a 13-year-old when he filmed the scenes of the skateboarding, surfing and dirtbiking scene in Santa Monica in 1976.
The vessel-mounted crane was reportedly trying to lift a 2,000-ton barge out of the water when it snapped in half.
In 1993, not knowing where things would lead, Horace Burgess simply started by building a staircase, one he actually called the "Stairway to Nowhere."
"It should go without saying that I see this as a product to avoid."
To try to get one's girlfriend to sign off on a wild weekend in Vegas with friends, you have to come up with a really good proposal.
Canada beat the US on coronavirus because its political system works.
Working with other countries and languages? LingvaNex Translator makes translation easy. From text, voice, images, websites, and more, LingvaNex can translate more than 112 languages fast. It's $79.99 now.
"I had nothing but goodwill for the little guy and I was totally oblivious to any birds of prey nearby."
Three healthcare workers have mysteriously fallen out of hospital windows in Russia in the past two weeks, prompting concerns about working conditions for medical professionals during coronavirus.
The fact that a lot of journalists have to contend with the situations of working from home have elevated news bloopers last month to a whole other level.
The pool party barge is just one part of a fleet of luxury vessels and other craft the regime maintains for the Kim family.
To understand the President's path to the 2020 election, look at what he has provided the country's executive class.
Even tattoo artists get bored of work.
Nothing says "maintaining a safe distance" like threatening a bystander with a Taser, tackling him, and punching him repeatedly. Great work, NYPD.
Over at Teepublic, you can find loads of beautiful, funny and straight-up chic cloth masks created by independent designers. And not only will your purchase benefit the original artists, Teepublic is also donating surgical masks to help frontline healthcare providers.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
You don't have to be a fan of Eminem to appreciate the skill and coordination guitarist Alexandr Misko displays here.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Oh, and have we mentioned that there's a raven at the scene that's just hanging out and calmly observing all of this unfold?
The new discovery adds to a growing pile of evidence that Mars may have been more hospitable to life in the distant past.
Photos aren't very good at conveying depth perception, meaning social distance shaming via social media can be misleading.
Everyone, from Halle Berry to Zoe Saldana, brought their A game to this battle royale fight video.
To beat COVID-19 in a way that also protects our mental & financial health, we need optimism to create plans, and pessimism to create backup plans.
After losing 20,000 orchids in an unseasonal frost, "extravagant" Englishman Edward James turned to his real love, surrealism, and rebuilt his garden in rock and concrete.
Hindsight definitely makes this seem pretty stupid, but then again, foresight probably should have too.
As the long shadow of COVID-19 looms over the industry, we might step back to consider what kinds of businesses we wish to support. To ask ourselves, Who should be the real winners and losers?
Pedestrians have taken over city streets, people have almost entirely stopped flying, skies are blue (even in Los Angeles!) for the first time in decades, and global CO2 emissions are on-track to drop by... about 5.5 percent.
Rebecca Black became famous for making the most disliked YouTube video in history. What happened to her and how has she moved on with her life?
Scientists are piecing together how SARS-CoV-2 operates, where it came from and what it might do next — but pressing questions remain about the source of COVID-19.
The projections confirm the primary fear of public health experts: that a reopening of the economy will put the nation right back where it was in mid-March.
The Wedge, a famous surf spot known for it's wedge-shaped waves, claimed a number of victims in the first few months of 2020.
This computer illustrator uses the Blender software to create a simulated environment with just one photograph of a metro station.
In Brian Yuzna's subversive take on the old money vs. new money trope, the rich don't eat the poor — they eat the slightly less rich.
And can red hot steel withstand more force than, say, steel alloy at room temperature?
A new chip in Apple's latest iPhones doesn't do much today, but lays the groundwork for future applications that haven't previously been possible
Dave Glasheen first set foot on the island in November 1993, having been wrecked financially six years earlier by the Australian securities crash.
Much like rock skipping, it doesn't always work — but when it does work, it's really satisfying.
When you're not there, it's hard to understand the difference between "we're doing everything we can and it's not working" and "we're giving up."
Good planning requires good projections. Dissecting what the IHME model got wrong, what other models got right, and how the public and policymakers read these models is essential work in order to create the best pandemic plans possible.
Where there's wool there's a way.
I eat pancakes for breakfast every morning now. This is not because of quarantine. I started doing it well before the pandemic hit.
From Alderaan to Kijimi, Sith lords sure do love to blast planets to smithereens. So how powerful are Star Wars' doomsday weapons anyway?
A cat crashed a concert back in February.