Pittsburgh Pirates Outfielder Bryan Reynolds Outsmarts The Entire Chicago Cubs Infield With This Spectacular Triple
Bryan Reynolds barely made contact with the ball and yet somehow pulled off a triple against the Chicago Cubs.
Bryan Reynolds barely made contact with the ball and yet somehow pulled off a triple against the Chicago Cubs.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Nicolas Cage has a very enjoyable reaction to the world's most Googled questions about the actor in the WIRED Autocomplete Interview.
Despite Kevin McCarthy's denial that he'd ever discussed asking Donald Trump to resign over the Capitol attack, audio has emerged of the Republican House Leader saying exactly that.
Bryan Reynolds barely made contact with the ball and yet somehow pulled off a triple against the Chicago Cubs.
After China banned Bitcoin, an exodus of mining computers made their way all over the globe.
Across the country, solar has been expanding rapidly. These nine cities are leading the charge.
An audio recording of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard discussing a physical altercation was played for the jury on Wednesday during his defamation case against his former wife.
A new study lists the most common pop culture search terms (think actors, movies, games, books and more) that hackers use to lure unsuspecting people on the Internet into scams.
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
Jared Owen explains why the 316-foot London landmark is so much more than the most famous clock in England.
The rot at the core of the Australian megachurch was obvious to anyone who spent time backstage.
It sounds like it belongs in a Jane Austen novel but it's all over TikTok.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Chef Dan Giusti is on a mission to teach people how to make the most out of your ingredients. For this episode shares recipes for a sausage breakfast, skewers for lunch and rigatoni for dinner.
In response to Elon Musk's attempt at a hostile takeover of Twitter, the company is employing a poison pill defense. Here's what that means.
Clinton Stamper, a 26-year-old software engineer at Google, lives in Austin, Texas, and brings home just under $300K a year. Here's what his life is like in the Lone Star State.
Winning over a quarter million dollars was easy for an undocumented 28-year-old Algerian man in Belgium. Getting his winnings has proven to be a challenge spanning two continents.
The billionaire father-son duo running Carvana Co. are facing a "uniquely different environment."
Anderson Cooper barely being able to explain CNN+ to Anderson Cooper just a few weeks ago did not portend well for the doomed streaming service.
You'll have to get your fix of Colbert talking to Jason Bateman elsewhere, sadly
He is comedy royalty. But the world has changed since he was at the height of his powers.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
The comedian didn't hold back and revealed why, despite the fact that he has a pilot license, he just doesn't get the appeal.
Is "Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King" worth watching? Two CoinDesk staffers watched the film and came away with different conclusions.
This wildly successful Kickstarter campaign has created a superb braced ratcheting screwdriver that you'll want to fiddle with all day long.
Bill Nighy didn't realize this fleeting line from the Christmas romantic comedy would greet him wherever he went until the end of time.
This appears to be our first glimpse of China's anti-ship ballistic missile tailored to be fired from its most advanced warships.
We don't mind lacing up when we're headed out on the trail, but we want the luxury of living lace-free for our backyard adventures.
Heath Eastman, a veteran electrician, explains everything you need to know about LED bulbs, including how their energy usage differs from other bulbs, what colors to picks and more.
Would you drive a spaceship with the dashboard of a Delta platform GM product?
Picks for a greener tomorrow.
Jomboy explains what happened when the ump interfered with Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen's warm-up.
A '90s digital community comes back from the dead.
"Ted Cruz jumping to that conclusion makes it clear he already has some pretty pervy ideas about the Magic Kingdom," Meyers quipped about the Texas Senator's creepy Disney fan fiction.
Because we could all stand to have a little more Alan Ruck in our lives, I've identified several areas that could stand to be a little Rucker.
Scientists have discovered that ancient fish were the earliest vertebrate animals that could sense "sour" in their taste buds.
The nostrils of our ancestors were constantly assaulted by unimaginable odors.
The internet's favorite celebrity pays a visit to "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and reveals which urban legends about him are true.
The practice's popularity picked up when it went viral on TikTok in 2020 - but indulged without action, it could untether us from our sense of agency
The team at Garage 54 is often found tinkering with vehicles and building cool things — but this time they switch it up and try to washing a filthy car while it's running laps on a race track.
The Federal Aviation Administration has determined that Trevor Jacob intentionally crashed his plane as seen in the wildly popular viral video "I Crashed My Plane."
The Philly center came through with an absolute clutch bucket and guided his team to a 3-0 lead in the series against the Toronto Raptors in the first round.
Musk said that he's "exploring whether to commence a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares."
Those who forget the past, are doomed to repeat it.
Turning organic household waste into compost is one effective way to reduce your day-to-day impact on the environment.
In this natural wonders episode of "Antiques Roadshow" episode, a woman's thrift store pickup of a Walter Launt Palmer oil painting turned out to be worth a small fortune in today's market.
This week, we've also got Jaden Smith's serious conversation topics, Andrew Garfield's maniacal laugh and the girl who hit her hip on a bed frame and launched a thousand musical TikToks.
With no food or drink during daylight hours, training during Ramadan is a huge challenge for many. Three professional Muslim athletes share how they're balancing training with the Holy month.