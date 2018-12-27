Pitt Quarterback Kenny Pickett Stops On A Dime, Fakes A Slide, And Runs It In For The Touchdown
Check out this amazing 58-yard touchdown run for the ACC championship.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Miles Morales' story isn't over yet, as we're getting many more spider men soon.
Paul Austin thought things were going well when the appraiser came to his Marin City home last January.
On Thursday, MLB officially locked out the players and sent the baseball offseason into a stall. Why is this happening? What happens next? And when might this end?
Jeff Bezos thinks all kinds of companies will want some space in space.
Zendaya embarrasses Tom Holland with this hilarious revelation on "The Graham Norton Show."
The children's book "New Chronicles of Rebecca" was returned anonymously to a nearby library system. It will now live in a reading room without checkout.
The far-right was waging IRL violence long before the 18-year-old killer went free. But the verdict is fueling a hero myth around Rittenhouse — and questions of a new standard of violence.
Speed runners and world record breakers continue to push the NES version of "Tetris" to new limits.
CNN said Saturday that anchor Chris Cuomo has been "terminated" by the network, "effective immediately."
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
4th down, one play to win, and Baylor clutches it out.
Stephen Glass, the most notorious fraud in journalism, decided he would live by one simple rule: Always tell the truth. Then he broke that rule.
"I also knew that how much of risk I'm taking to hold the ring in my mouth, aside from the risk of skydiving itself," said the daredevil.
Week one of the much anticipated New York trial of Jeffrey Epstein's ex-lover saw her big-money defense lawyers trying to outmuscle an underpowered prosecution.
Is Spielberg's "West Side Story" a worthy reinvention of Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim's musical, an uninspired imitation or something worse?
This week's advice column questions include an employer wondering whether they can get rid of an employee who refuses to lie to customers, a septuagenarian who can't get past a high school slight and more.
Redditor LainLain queried the r/AskReddit community about things that people in the future will be as aghast about as we are about widespread smoking in the 1960s. Here's a roundup of a few of the most intriguing responses from the viral thread.
It's the most wonderful time of the year: winter holidays, yes, but also the period in which it is especially socially acceptable to air general malaise on the TL.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Noah Sewell broke down in tears, and his brother Nephi came over to comfort him in a moment that was far bigger than football.
This week, we've also got Yoko Ono in the Beatles documentary "Get Back."
It can get tedious really fast, being cooped up in your home all day during winter, but for those who are afraid of getting too bored, why not use this time to solve a murder mystery, crack a (nearly) impossible puzzle and, in general, give your noggin a good workout with some of the best brain teasers puzzles we've selected for you.
This week's characters also include a Canadian sports writer who forgot to close an incriminating tab, a political writer who maybe shouldn't be sticking up for Chris Cuomo and an ex-ESPN anchor who actually made Dave Portnoy look good.
It's the 50th anniversary of the most gruesome, over-the-top video game ever created. It was graphic, it was sadistic, and it was on Windows 95 at the Springfield Public Library: "The Oregon Trail."
If your friend and family need only the best, this collection of gifts is definitely where you need to start.
How would you rank this list of vending machine soda pop: Diet Coke, Coke Classic, Mountain Dew, 7-Up, Dr. Pepper, Pepsi, and Sunkist?
Team Seas is the mega-popular YouTuber's new humanitarian ocean cleanup stunt. It has serious problems.
As we approach the close of another difficult year, we're treating the ladies in our lives to a little something extra to make them feel special. These luxurious picks will have anyone feeling like a Queen beyond the holiday season. Check out our picks for decadent gifts at every price point.
Haim puts a Los Angeles-centric spin on Adam Sandler's classic holiday chestnut.
Many patients are experiencing heart palpitations, chest pain and shortness of breath even after recovering from COVID-19. But new studies offer reason for hope.
Police arrested James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the suspect in the Oxford High School shooting Ethan Crumbley, on manslaughter charges.
A violent incident involving George Harrison is hinted at in The Beatles: Get Back, but there's more to the story.
You need to change things up in winter, for starters.
It's World Cookie Day! Make some and eat some, and thank your fav celeb for the recipe.
New research shows a threat actor has taken over a substantial portion of the privacy-protecting service.
It took far, far (far) too long, but Zuckerberg finally caved to doing the absolute least amount of moderating possible to limit the spread of dangerous misinformation on Facebook.
Alex Melton can make any song sound like it was sang by Blink 182 and he's taken things to new heights with this reinterpretation of Oasis's "Wonderwall."
In a very strange interview with Vanity Fair's Maureen Ryan, Garlin talks about periodic complaints about his behavior on the ABC show's set.
In this clip from Peter Jackson's "Get Back" docu-series, George Harrison gives Ringo Starr a helping hand on his signature song.
Instead of one big community, the web is a community of communities that often don't overlap.
Our months long investigation revealed a major DOJ effort troubled by shifting narratives and a lack of focus. Here's how we got the facts.
Here's how Vishal Garg notified 900 people they were losing their jobs right before the holidays.
A majority of young Americans are worried about the state of democracy in the U.S., according to a new poll released this week by the Harvard University Kennedy School's Institute of Politics.
The Supreme Court heard a case this week that could overturn, or effectively undo, Roe v. Wade: Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, in which Mississippi made many factually inaccurate claims and presented little evidence.
Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows could change what we think we know happened on January 6.