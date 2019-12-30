Here's A Dizzying Look Of The Tallest Concrete Bridge In The World
The Pingtang Bridge in China has a staggering height of 1,089 ft and is the tallest concrete bridge of the world (and the second-tallest bridge overall).
The Pingtang Bridge in China has a staggering height of 1,089 ft and is the tallest concrete bridge of the world (and the second-tallest bridge overall).
"I made a critical error during my setup which caused my harness to separate from my wing and forced me to hold on to the control frame for my life. Fortunate circumstances led to me surviving this incident with relatively minor injuries."
A tow truck driver was examining the car and the tow rig when another vehicle came crashing into the scene.
Well, for starters, you've seen the trailer, right?
Even for those who love Porsche cars, it's hard to ignore how poorly the Porsche Taycan Turbo does in terms of efficiency metrics for an electric car.
Now imagine if they had did the walk without each other's help.
From Trump's impeachment to Baby Yoda, here are the most significant moments in culture and politics in 2019.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
As best we can tell, the hauntings began after Andy's traumatic brain injury.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
This animated chart is a fascinating look at which movies have stayed relevant and which movies haven't stood the test of time (see "Trainspotting," which entered the rankings at #2 in 1996 — and then immediately disappeared):
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Well, for starters, you've seen the trailer, right?
About 40 miles outside of the town of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, lies Spaceport America — a glittering facility that is home to space tourism venture Virgin Galactic. The spaceport could host its first space tourists in 2020, something that Truth or Consequences has been waiting over a decade for.
Extreme temperatures obviously disrupt sleep — recall a summer night spent sweating through sheets, or a winter night spent curled into a tight ball to preserve heat, and being noticeably bleary the next morning. More often, the influence is subtler. Many of us could probably improve the quality of our sleep by being more attentive to temperature.
The Pingtang Bridge in China has a staggering height of 1,089 ft and is the tallest concrete bridge of the world (and the second-tallest bridge overall).
From "America" to a "typographic bus crash," and everything in between.
Airlines are adding more overhead space, but it probably won't make much of a difference.
"I made a critical error during my setup which caused my harness to separate from my wing and forced me to hold on to the control frame for my life. Fortunate circumstances led to me surviving this incident with relatively minor injuries."
We're not sure what prompted this action, but we're pretty sure the people on the other side are now pretty thankful there is a glass barrier.
The jokes, sketches and scenes that entered our brains during the decade and refused to leave.
Take a few strokes off your golf game with help from this GPS-enhanced rangefinder. It'll help you measure the distance to the pin and pick the right club for every shot. Right now, it's on sale for an extra 20 percent off when using code 20SAVE20.
Turns out nothing is safe from octopuses, not even the mightiest bird of the land.
In a dispute captivating a country of workaholics, Mitoshi Matsumoto says the company is threatening to rescind his franchise after he complained about draconian work hours.
A tow truck driver was examining the car and the tow rig when another vehicle came crashing into the scene.
Marine commanders did not act on dozens of pleas for additional manpower, machinery and time. When a training exercise ended in death, leadership blamed the very men they had neglected.
It began almost playfully, like tiny hiccups in her mind. Then the illness amplified.
People are purchasing high-end vehicles and registering them in Montana? What is the benefit of doing that?
Neuroscientists' best estimate for "right now" is only about 2.5 to 3 seconds, or less. According to physics, right now is an illusion altogether.
The US Patent and Trademark Office published a patent application from Amazon on Thursday for a scanning system that would identify people by characteristics associated with their hands.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
We'd never thought we'd see a golf cart besting a nitrous Mustang fox body racecar and a turbo race truck, but we guess life throws you curveballs.
These illustrations of 花火, Hanabi (fireworks or "fire flowers"), advertised Japan's Hirayama Fireworks and Yokoi Fireworks companies in the late 19th century.
Now imagine if they had did the walk without each other's help.
In an age of historic disparity, Abigail Disney and the Patriotic Millionaires take on income inequality.
As we head into a new year, and start a new decade, here's a look at how the world got a little more complicated this year.
They're not legal tender anywhere and are more like collectors items.
When people look back on this arbitrary demarcation of years, these will be the 40 restaurants that bring time-specific memories flooding back.
Twenty years after "Galaxy Quest" hit theaters, director Dean Parisot and stars Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver and Justin Long look back at capturing lightning in a bottle, and reveal the apology Jeffrey Katzenberg issued over the film's bungled marketing campaign.
No job is ever boring if you put a good spin on it.
This clever take on the ship in a bottle makes any desk much more interesting.
Eight years ago, a dentist and a lawyer quit their high-paying jobs to make sweaters.
YouTuber Tavarish found an abandoned van featured on the MTV show "Pimp My Ride" and discovered with a little love, it still could be revived to its former glory.
The icon of the movement for action on climate change is a teenager. Shouldn't that worry us?
Nintendo copied Apple, while Apple copied Braun. Why are there so many electronics made of white polycarbonate, no matter the decade?
A car accidentally turned onto the Pulaski Bridge pedestrian walkway on Christmas evening and got stuck. The driver was so stuck, they abandoned the vehicle.
There are now 11 French unicorns, and many of them arrived in 2019.
They're far more conservative on immigration than the average American.
WSJ's Joanna Stern attempts to maneuver around the town of Hell, Michigan with only products from 2010. How far can she go?
In the last 10 years, traditional celebs have begun clamoring for a spot on the erstwhile cat video haven, even as it's churned out stars of its own.
Fire, garbage and homelessness increasingly plague the Golden State.
While walking through Três Lagoas, someone noticed something funny about this tree.
According to the scientists who study it, being bored is actually great for your brain — as long as you approach it the right way.
As a paleoclimatologist, I often find myself wondering why more people aren't listening to the warnings, the data, the messages.
Help comes from all corners.
The British socialite has disappeared from public view since the death of her close friend Jeffrey Epstein.
One of Thailand's most famous monks body was put on display sometime in the 1970s and is still there today, virtually unchanged from the day he passed away, with the notable exception of a giant pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses that were added later.
One of the most coveted awards in the restaurant business, a star can elevate a local-favorite to a must visit global destination overnight.