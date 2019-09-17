Recommended

THE LIVING SOUL IN THE MACHINE

An unusual cafe recently opened in central Tokyo. White plastic robots took orders from customers and brought them coffee. They glided slowly from table to table and spoke in a human voice. Those voices belonged to actual humans, because actual humans were operating the robots remotely.