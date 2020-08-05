Watch This Piglet Adorably Use A Horse's Leg As A Scratching Post
You scratch my back, I scratch yours.
You scratch my back, I scratch yours.
The 1984 "Ghostbusters" video game allowed you to save a game that you could reload on any copy in the world.
Somewhat miraculously, the couple in the video suffered injuries but survived the explosion.
It was hard to top the original interview, but Jimmy Fallon tried his best.
Joe Hanson goes deep inside Alaska's Mendenhall Glacier to understand how it gets its extraordinary hue of blue.
A bride was posing for photographs on her wedding day in Beirut when the photoshoot was interrupted by the terrifying explosion.
Allan Lichtman has a frighteningly accurate model of 13 "keys" of determining who will win the US presidential election. Here's who he thinks will win in 2020.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The responses were telling.
What would've happened if Tyler Shultz hadn't been in the almost cosmically unique position of being able to defend himself?
Somewhat miraculously, the couple in the video suffered injuries but survived the explosion.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Allan Lichtman has a frighteningly accurate model of 13 "keys" of determining who will win the US presidential election. Here's who he thinks will win in 2020.
Celebrities, Ashton Kutcher, Scooter Braun and Katy Perry, who are now defending Ellen Degeneres after being accused of being mean and having a toxic workplace, could use a reminder that having a favorite memory of someone doesn't void the stories of others.
Even before the pandemic, it had started to unravel. What happens now that no one has a reason to dress up?
The life of a therapist, played by Kidman, starts to unravel after her husband disappears. "Undoing" premiers on HBO Max on October 25.
A nun on the radical possibilities of Christian love.
You might be surprised to discover that the original power ballads were not from the 1980s, but the 19th Century, or possibly even the 11th.
Here's two months of a research vessel's journey condensed into 5 minutes.
You scratch my back, I scratch yours.
Which is too bad because we really need to understand how the immune system reacts to the coronavirus.
The world is covered in germs. Fortunately, you don't have to touch them when you have a CleanKey Mini. This antimicrobial brass stylus lets you open doors, press buttons, and more and it's just $16.99 now.
We were not expecting kintsugi, the Japanese art of mending broken pottery with lacquer mixed with powdered gold, to be applied to this situation, but we're glad that it was.
If you're looking for housing between the Bay Area and San Jose, you're in luck: there is a palatial estate renting out rooms… to anyone who wants to live with 16+ other roommates.
The Lockheed AH-56 Cheyenne would've revolutionized aerial warfare. Why did it fail to get past the prototype stage?
Five months ago, Mike Dunn was organizing against gun control. Now, he's donned a Hawaiian shirt and is a rising star in an insurgent, anti-government movement.
Tech solutions company Brother UK recently mocked up a series of images that portray how offices might look were they directed by filmmakers such as Hayao Miyazaki and Tim Burton, who have well-established aesthetics.
Evidence shows that having herpes might actually help your immune system fight other attackers.
Facebook employees collected evidence showing the company is giving right-wing pages preferential treatment when it comes to misinformation. And they're worried about how the company will handle the president's lies in an election year.
Amazon is offering up loads of Belkin's best surge protectors and power strips with a hefty discount today.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A surveillance camera caught the moment a police vehicle got broadsided and nearly collided into a pedestrian.
Committed to giving her child breast milk, Wascak turned to other women who were breastfeeding and willing to share. A local breastfeeding group in Buffalo, New York, stepped up to support her.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
The prank is documented in a YouTube video titled "BANK ROBBER PRANK! (gone wrong)."
Members of Congress clearly don't understand the tech companies they're supposed to regulate. But neither does anyone else.
A woman is thinking of breaking things off six weeks into a relationship when she has an eerie visit with her boyfriend's parents. Coming to Netflix on September 4, 2020.
"When I see a piano, I can't help wanting to play it," said John Capron, who learned piano at a center for homeless teens.
I have watched "House Hunters" for years, finding something compelling in its mundanity. But that changed when one episode featured my childhood home in Tennessee.
10 points for efficiency, 20 points for extra feline enthusiasm.
Winning bidder take note: It is not safe to drink.
Even SpaceX is a massive fan.
Decades later, this scene from "I Love Lucy" remains a true joy.
QAnon's socializers are meme-makers, and their success creates achievement and community standing.
For the first time in its 20-year existence, Oprah Winfrey handed over the cover of her eponymous magazine.
Using his time in quarantine, Warren Wright attempted a stop motion recreation of George Michael's iconic "Freedom 90" music video, which featured many famous supermodels of the era, using Barbie dolls and unbelievable patience.
With Mercedes seemingly abandoning the coupé market, we're taking the opportunity to look at a two-door that's already here. Today's Good Buy or Goodbye 300CE is an example of how MB did coupés right.
New York's attorney general sued the National Rifle Association on Thursday, seeking to put the powerful gun advocacy organization out of business over allegations that high-ranking executives diverted millions of dollars for lavish personal trips, no-show contracts for associates and other questionable expenditures.
In 2016, the Hubble Telescope photographed the farthest galaxy ever seen in the universe as pictured 13.4 billion years in the past.
Get out your short-shorts and take off your shirt: it's time to have yourself a Picassocore summer.
Dalit Indians working in US tech companies tell VICE News they try to hide their identities to avoid caste-based discrimination they thought they had left behind.
A man searched through the ruins of an old movie theater abandoned in 2006 and there's still gummy worms under the seats.
The three stars are leaving the Test Kitchen amid months of turmoil and their departure leaves the future of the famed video channel in question.
The Flyers mascot beat the odds to transcend hockey. Now he's ready for his next act.
A bride was posing for photographs on her wedding day in Beirut when the photoshoot was interrupted by the terrifying explosion.
Sometimes it's easier to rewrite genetics than update Excel.
When socializing outside gets harder in much of the US, daily life will get more dismal, and the virus might spread even further.
Randy, a tremendously talented wood-worker, is the coolest neighbor you could ever ask for.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.