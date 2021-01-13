Piers Morgan Holds UK Health Secretary's Feet To The Fire Over Voting Against Extending Free School Meals
Piers Morgan makes Matt Hancock uncomfortably squirm over voting against free school meals.
Eric Feurer came up with an extremely bizarre sketch that is bound to put a smile on your face.
An American Airlines pilot on flight 1242 from Washington DC to Phoenix threatened to divert the plane after rowdy Trump supporters kept on chanting "USA" on the plane.
Stephen Colbert explains why the Capitol riot was far worse than he first realized.
"You have a photograph of our client in a building, unauthorized to be there, with what appears to be a podium or a lectern," acknowledged defense lawyer Dan Eckhart. "I don't know how else to explain that, but yeah, that would be a problem."
Ethan Chlebowski demonstrates the best way to chop an onion.
Jordan Klepper knew something bad was about to happen when he talked to pro-Trump rioters on Wednesday.
His emaciated body was discovered in a tent, just a few miles from a major Florida highway. His identity — and troubled past — were discovered by the internet.
Scientists know a surprising amount about the titillating episode in human history when our species got together, including whether we kissed and the nature of their sexual organs.
The House will vote today to impeach President Trump a second time. Democrats are charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his role in last week's deadly Capitol attack.
This Starbucks employee tells a story about how she got yelled at even after helpfully following a customer's instructions.
After being burned by the British in 1814 and hastily modernized with 20th-century innovations such as indoor plumbing, electricity and heating ducts, Harry Truman inherited a White House in a near-condemnable state. So it was gutted.
Antonia Crane has been stripping for roughly two decades. When we asked her for her wildest bachelor party stories, Crane, never one to peddle in BS, got more real than we could have ever imagined.
He was dubious at first, but soon he couldn't help but join in.
From "Basic Instinct" to "Showgirls," the rise and fall of the erotic thriller.
Airbnb looked at which unique stays people were adding to their wish lists the most in 2020. Idaho's "most wish listed" was Boise's Big Idaho Potato Hotel.
Disturbing video has emerged of rioters inside a congressional office discussing detailed schematics of the Capitol during the raid.
Operation Warp Speed successfully helped develop a vaccine in record time, but it did not develop a plan for last-mile delivery — and Americans' lives are at stake.
It was a fraught, utterly uncharted presidential transition — four years ago, from Obama to Trump. It was a prelude for so much that followed.
From cocoa streusel to jam swirls, here's how to build your baking confidence and elevate your next pound cake.
Alton Brown and his wife Elizabeth Ingram try to cook fish on YouTube Live while totally hammered.
Photographer Wil Sands was shot in the eye covering Black Lives Matter protests last year. He was at the Capitol to cover last week's riot too — where the threat of violence from rioters was urgent and real, yet police reaction was radically and exasperatingly different.
A man's experiment with psychedelic mushrooms went disastrously wrong and nearly killed him, according to his doctors.
A social-media management company called Socialarks recently suffered a data leak to the tune of more than 408GB of personal data for around 214 million Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn accounts worldwide. That's around 318 million individual records.
There are still these moments of joy during these dark times.
Sometimes there is something like too much of a good thing.
Lisa Montgomery, 52, was executed by lethal injection at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana, and pronounced dead at 1:31 AM Wednesday.
Gus Johnson envisions God answering people's prayers the way people portray him on social media.
India's "plantain man" has traveled widely to build a collection of unusual varieties.
There were militia flags and banners of extremist groups, as well as absurd images of dinosaurs and comic book logos that belied the violence that was to unfold.
"I did not think I was going to make it to the end of the day alive," Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez revealed during an emotional Instagram Live.
Inside the dangerous plot to get conspiracy theories into the mainstream.
Looking for your "Star Wars" fix now that Season 2 of "The Mandalorian" is over? Worry not, the first novel during the "High Republic" era is available, and it's receiving glowing reviews. It has a 4.4/5 average on Amazon and 4.35/5 on Goodreads.
Leggari's team created an underwater scene inside a church's children's wing.
Lockdowns showed many wealthy finance workers they didn't need to be in the main office, and they're flocking to sunshine and low taxes.
YouTuber Atomic Frontier takes over Tom Scott's channel to explain how Australia uses satellite imagery to keep a track of the deadly bushfires that destroyed parts of the country between June 2019 and May 2020.
Beats by Dre used to be the hottest item you could buy. How did they fall out of style?
Don't be a young, healthy, single man. That's our first piece of advice.
International Affiliate Reporter Philip Crowther of the Associated Press filed reports last week in six different languages.
Left to beg their younger relatives — or random strangers — for help, older Americans say the rollout is going even worse than you think.
Some 80 terabytes of posts, many already deleted, preserved for posterity.
Mila takes a leap of faith to swim with friendly looking sea creatures.
'And Just Like That,' the newly announced revival, flies in the face of everything the original series stood for — and leaves out its most valuable player.
Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, his health director and other ex-officials have been told they're being charged after a new investigation of the Flint water scandal.
She's likely never going to see that guy again, but at least she gained a friend.
Scientists think they may have spied the universe's "gravitational wave background" after more than a decade of searching.
At 24 she's already conquered the Disney thing — and Marvel. She even won an Emmy for "Euphoria." Next up for Zendaya? Figuring out who she really is when the cameras aren't rolling.
What Trump tried is called a "self-coup," and he did it in slow motion and in plain sight.
One plot includes surrounding the Capitol and murdering Democrats to allow Republicans to take control of the government.
The answer, it seems, is fairly obvious.
After four years of tongue-biting silence that critics say enabled the president's worst instincts, the vice president would not yield to the pressure and name-calling from his boss.
Wildberries, the country's answer to Amazon, is a genuine success. But its corporate backstory involves a lot of mythmaking.